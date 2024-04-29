Jennifer Lawrence Goes Low-Key Rich Mom in a Luxury Sweater and $70 Sneakers

Her easy outfit template strikes again.

Jennifer Lawrence in New York City April 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

So far this season, Jennifer Lawrence has been subtly adding fresh trends to her tried-and-true outfit formulas. Cozy chic sweaters, wide-leg track pants, and butter yellow knits (this year's rising color trend for a reason) have all been a part of her low-key rich mom agenda. Once again, the actress resorted back to the basics this weekend, keeping a low-yet-stylish profile while out in New York City.

On Sunday, April 28, Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, went for a casual stroll around Manhattan. Her outfit for the day started with a chunky black knit sweater. Though exact credits aren't out just yet, it wouldn't be a surprise if she pulled it from Mary-Kate and Ashley's brand, The Row—Lawrence wears it constantly. She tucked the slightly oversized top into a pair of gray straight-leg jeans, which was cinched at the waist with a black and silver belt from Celine.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing all black with a red hat in New York City April 2024

Jennifer Lawrence's off-duty outfit on Sunday included a black sweater, gray jeans, and black Vans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The Cashmere Classic Crew Sweater
Everlane The Cashmere Classic Crew Sweater

90s Pinch Waist ストレートレッグ
Agolde '90s Pinch Waist

The No Hard Feelings added the ultimate comfy accessories to her look: a pair of black Vans sneakers, black oval sunglasses, and—pulling from Princess Diana's fashion rulebook—a red Polo Ralph Lauren cap.

Behind her, Maroney coordinated in a gray crewneck sweatshirt, navy blue trousers, and black sneakers.

Old Skool Sneaker
Vans Old Skool Sneaker

Chino Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap

Script Rectangular Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Script Rectangular Sunglasses

Lawrence's low-key dressing has always been indicative of both her personal style and her "cool, calm, and collected" aura. But her reliance on simple outfit formulas could be a part of her recent uniform update as a fairly new mother. Similar to Katie Holmes, Lawrence is indeed a "New York mom"—but she almost always goes for relaxed pants, low-key flats, and comfortable sweaters.

That doesn't mean Lawrence doesn't have fun with her clothes. Weeks ago, the actress played around with a handful of trends, like the spring 2024's hottest colorway, butter yellow. She layered a creamy yellow top as part of the "shirt sandwich" styling trick with a button-up cardigan. She also spruced up another casual outfit, swapping out jeans for track pants.

Ahead, shop similar finds to Jennifer Lawrence's low-key "New York mom" look.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Low-Key Mom Outfit

The Row
The Row Sibem Wool-Cashmere Sweater

Slim Fit Crop Jeans
Mango Slim Fit Crop Jeans

Ua Old Skool Sneakers
Vans Old Skool Sneakers

Polo Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Boys' Classic Cap - Baby

Givenchy
Givenchy Cat Eye Sunglasses

Boyfriend Leather Belt
Rag & Bone Boyfriend Leather Belt

India Roby
India Roby
