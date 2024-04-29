So far this season, Jennifer Lawrence has been subtly adding fresh trends to her tried-and-true outfit formulas. Cozy chic sweaters, wide-leg track pants, and butter yellow knits (this year's rising color trend for a reason) have all been a part of her low-key rich mom agenda. Once again, the actress resorted back to the basics this weekend, keeping a low-yet-stylish profile while out in New York City.
On Sunday, April 28, Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, went for a casual stroll around Manhattan. Her outfit for the day started with a chunky black knit sweater. Though exact credits aren't out just yet, it wouldn't be a surprise if she pulled it from Mary-Kate and Ashley's brand, The Row—Lawrence wears it constantly. She tucked the slightly oversized top into a pair of gray straight-leg jeans, which was cinched at the waist with a black and silver belt from Celine.
The No Hard Feelings added the ultimate comfy accessories to her look: a pair of black Vans sneakers, black oval sunglasses, and—pulling from Princess Diana's fashion rulebook—a red Polo Ralph Lauren cap.
Behind her, Maroney coordinated in a gray crewneck sweatshirt, navy blue trousers, and black sneakers.
Lawrence's low-key dressing has always been indicative of both her personal style and her "cool, calm, and collected" aura. But her reliance on simple outfit formulas could be a part of her recent uniform update as a fairly new mother. Similar to Katie Holmes, Lawrence is indeed a "New York mom"—but she almost always goes for relaxed pants, low-key flats, and comfortable sweaters.
That doesn't mean Lawrence doesn't have fun with her clothes. Weeks ago, the actress played around with a handful of trends, like the spring 2024's hottest colorway, butter yellow. She layered a creamy yellow top as part of the "shirt sandwich" styling trick with a button-up cardigan. She also spruced up another casual outfit, swapping out jeans for track pants.
Ahead, shop similar finds to Jennifer Lawrence's low-key "New York mom" look.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Low-Key Mom Outfit
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
