So far this season, Jennifer Lawrence has been subtly adding fresh trends to her tried-and-true outfit formulas. Cozy chic sweaters, wide-leg track pants, and butter yellow knits (this year's rising color trend for a reason) have all been a part of her low-key rich mom agenda. Once again, the actress resorted back to the basics this weekend, keeping a low-yet-stylish profile while out in New York City.

On Sunday, April 28, Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, went for a casual stroll around Manhattan. Her outfit for the day started with a chunky black knit sweater. Though exact credits aren't out just yet, it wouldn't be a surprise if she pulled it from Mary-Kate and Ashley's brand, The Row—Lawrence wears it constantly. She tucked the slightly oversized top into a pair of gray straight-leg jeans, which was cinched at the waist with a black and silver belt from Celine.

Jennifer Lawrence's off-duty outfit on Sunday included a black sweater, gray jeans, and black Vans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Everlane The Cashmere Classic Crew Sweater $158 at Everlane

The No Hard Feelings added the ultimate comfy accessories to her look: a pair of black Vans sneakers, black oval sunglasses, and—pulling from Princess Diana's fashion rulebook—a red Polo Ralph Lauren cap.

Behind her, Maroney coordinated in a gray crewneck sweatshirt, navy blue trousers, and black sneakers.

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap $50 at Revolve

Lawrence's low-key dressing has always been indicative of both her personal style and her "cool, calm, and collected" aura. But her reliance on simple outfit formulas could be a part of her recent uniform update as a fairly new mother. Similar to Katie Holmes, Lawrence is indeed a "New York mom"—but she almost always goes for relaxed pants, low-key flats, and comfortable sweaters.

That doesn't mean Lawrence doesn't have fun with her clothes. Weeks ago, the actress played around with a handful of trends, like the spring 2024's hottest colorway, butter yellow. She layered a creamy yellow top as part of the "shirt sandwich" styling trick with a button-up cardigan. She also spruced up another casual outfit, swapping out jeans for track pants.

Ahead, shop similar finds to Jennifer Lawrence's low-key "New York mom" look.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Low-Key Mom Outfit

Mango Slim Fit Crop Jeans $70 at Nordstrom

Ralph Lauren Boys' Classic Cap - Baby $25 at Bloomingdales

Givenchy Cat Eye Sunglasses $260