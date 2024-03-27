Worth It: 16 Carefully Crafted Pieces for Spring

Everyone needs that one item that makes you feel capable of anything. From a masterfully designed watch to a fragrance that takes nearly a month to create, these are a few of our artfully assembled favorites to invest in for the spring season.
This bag is an investment, but one that will certainly add value to your life. It’s also big enough to double as luggage for weekend excursions.
Few know how to make a better blazer than American legend Ralph Lauren. This impeccably proportioned pinstripe piece is a straightforward classic that will complement endless items in your closet.
Correct and cover unwanted blemishes with a handcrafted concealer made of organic ingredients sourced from biodynamic farmers in Europe.
Knits are not easy to perfect, but this one gets pretty close. Layered or standalone, the classic crewneck sweater—made from a traditional hand-linking knitting technique—can be styled to work with any outfit.
The perfect pink hue is thanks to diamond powder pigment and 24K gold powder. Even fancier: It gives lips a “little spa treatment” when applied, says Clé de Peau Beauté global color director Benjamin Puckey, who combined argan oil and the brand’s Precious Lakesis Complex to give moisture, plumpness, and elasticity.
You’ve heard it before (probably from us!): The coat is the outfit. That goes for spring, too. Which means you need a solid trench. While the styling possibilities are incredibly versatile, play up proportions with a tailored trouser and a billowy button-down.
The cobblers behind this soft suede shoe mastered the moc toe—a detail inspired by moccasin shoes—so that it will perfectly peek out of your pant leg.
An excellent investment according to fashion math, this one practically pays you back with every wear.
Swiss perfumer Christine Nagel was touring the stables of Saut Hermès when the scent of chestnut distracted her from her fear of horses. She later used the smell as inspiration to craft a warm and calming fragrance. And as a thoughtful detail, even the cap is bound with saddle-stitched thread.
This purse is cleverly engineered so that it can be carried in five different ways, including one that allows you to perfectly “squeeze” it under your arm.
This primer-serum combination uses beeswax and Åland honey to strengthen lashes. Using it at night allows for better absorption for an intensified shine.
This ’80s-fueled style perfectly juxtaposes toughness and tenderness. The feminine silhouette, nipped at the waist, has an artfully designed high- neck collar and sculptural (read: not overpowering) shoulders that make the staple feel modern.
It takes 25 days to harvest and process the petals that come together with saffron, sandalwood oil, and myrrh resinoid to create this noteworthy fragrance.
It’s time to embrace the quirky allure of the fisherman shoe or—if you’re one step ahead of us—add another into the rotation. This durable rubber style has serious treads that offer height and grip, suitable for the street or surf-side.
There’s no denying the cool vintage factor of the Baignoire. This smaller iteration of the icon casually blurs the lines between timepieces and jewelry.
The unique shape of this piece is sure to garner its fair share of compliments. That’s when you can tell the admirer that the diamond was grown from crystallized greenhouse gas in the brand’s lab right here in the U.S.
Key ingredients, like butterfly lavender, minimize fine lines and give a smooth texture that looks and feels like second skin.
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to. Over her six years with Marie Claire, Sara has reported on the ever-evolving world of fashion— covering both established and emerging designers within the industry. Sara has held fashion positions at Lucky and SELF Magazine and was a regular contributor to Equinox’s Furthermore website, where she wrote across their style, wellness, and travel verticals. She holds a degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and currently resides in Manhattan. Follow her along at @sarajonewyork.
