Worth It: 16 Carefully Crafted Pieces for Spring

The artistry and skill behind our latest beauty and fashion obsessions make these items especially covetable.

Sara Holzman
By Sara Holzman, Deena Campbell
published

Everyone needs that one item that makes you feel capable of anything. From a masterfully designed watch to a fragrance that takes nearly a month to create, these are a few of our artfully assembled favorites to invest in for the spring season.

Bottega Veneta Tote
Bottega Veneta Tote

This bag is an investment, but one that will certainly add value to your life. It’s also big enough to double as luggage for weekend excursions.

Ralph Lauren Collection Blazer
Ralph Lauren Collection Blazer

Few know how to make a better blazer than American legend Ralph Lauren. This impeccably proportioned pinstripe piece is a straightforward classic that will complement endless items in your closet.

image of open Kjaer Weis Cream Perfector
Kjaer Weis Cream Perfector

Correct and cover unwanted blemishes with a handcrafted concealer made of organic ingredients sourced from biodynamic farmers in Europe.

And Daughter Cardigan
And Daughter Cardigan

Knits are not easy to perfect, but this one gets pretty close. Layered or standalone, the classic crewneck sweater—made from a traditional hand-linking knitting technique—can be styled to work with any outfit.

Image of Clé de Peau Beauté Precious Lipstick
Clé de Peau Beauté The Precious Lipstick

The perfect pink hue is thanks to diamond powder pigment and 24K gold powder. Even fancier: It gives lips a “little spa treatment” when applied, says Clé de Peau Beauté global color director Benjamin Puckey, who combined argan oil and the brand’s Precious Lakesis Complex to give moisture, plumpness, and elasticity.

Jil Sander Trench Coat
Jil Sander Trench Coat

You’ve heard it before (probably from us!): The coat is the outfit. That goes for spring, too. Which means you need a solid trench. While the styling possibilities are incredibly versatile, play up proportions with a tailored trouser and a billowy button-down.

The Row Loafer
The Row Loafer

The cobblers behind this soft suede shoe mastered the moc toe—a detail inspired by moccasin shoes—so that it will perfectly peek out of your pant leg.

Alaïa Skirt
Alaïa Skirt

An excellent investment according to fashion math, this one practically pays you back with every wear.

Image of Hermessence Oud Alezan
Hermessence Oud Alezan Eau De Parfum

Swiss perfumer Christine Nagel was touring the stables of Saut Hermès when the scent of chestnut distracted her from her fear of horses. She later used the smell as inspiration to craft a warm and calming fragrance. And as a thoughtful detail, even the cap is bound with saddle-stitched thread.

Loewe Squeeze Bag
Loewe Squeeze Bag

This purse is cleverly engineered so that it can be carried in five different ways, including one that allows you to perfectly “squeeze” it under your arm.

Image of Guerlain Noir G Bee Primer Mascara
Guerlain Noir G Bee Primer Mascara

This primer-serum combination uses beeswax and Åland honey to strengthen lashes. Using it at night allows for better absorption for an intensified shine.

Khaite
Khaite Leather Jacket

This ’80s-fueled style perfectly juxtaposes toughness and tenderness. The feminine silhouette, nipped at the waist, has an artfully designed high- neck collar and sculptural (read: not overpowering) shoulders that make the staple feel modern.

Image of Memo Paris Cappadocia Eau De Parfum
Memo Paris Cappadocia Eau De Parfum

It takes 25 days to harvest and process the petals that come together with saffron, sandalwood oil, and myrrh resinoid to create this noteworthy fragrance.

Prada
Prada Sandal

It’s time to embrace the quirky allure of the fisherman shoe or—if you’re one step ahead of us—add another into the rotation. This durable rubber style has serious treads that offer height and grip, suitable for the street or surf-side.

Cartier Mini Baignoire Watch
Cartier Mini Baignoire Watch

There’s no denying the cool vintage factor of the Baignoire. This smaller iteration of the icon casually blurs the lines between timepieces and jewelry.

Vrai Signet Diamond Ring
Vrai Signet Diamond Ring

The unique shape of this piece is sure to garner its fair share of compliments. That’s when you can tell the admirer that the diamond was grown from crystallized greenhouse gas in the brand’s lab right here in the U.S.

Image of ILIA Skin Rewind Complexion Stick

ILIA Skin Rewind Complexion Stick

Key ingredients, like butterfly lavender, minimize fine lines and give a smooth texture that looks and feels like second skin.

The March 2024 Issue

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman
Style Director

Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to. Over her six years with Marie Claire, Sara has reported on the ever-evolving world of fashion— covering both established and emerging designers within the industry. Sara has held fashion positions at Lucky and SELF Magazine and was a regular contributor to Equinox’s Furthermore website, where she wrote across their style, wellness, and travel verticals. She holds a degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and currently resides in Manhattan. Follow her along at @sarajonewyork.

