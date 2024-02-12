Zendaya Wore Two Revealing Sci-Fi Couture Looks in One Day

ICYMI: the Dune: Part Two press tour is doubling as Zendaya's personal runway. She's already worn a custom intergalactic-inspired draped gown from emerging designer Torishéju and a Bottega Veneta custom brown two-piece with scaly leather detailing while promoting the film in Mexico City. Now, the press tour has moved to Paris, and Zendaya has managed to add two memorable looks to her couture lineup in a single 24 hours.

Zendaya at a photocall for Dune: Part Two in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's go-to stylist, Law Roach, first outfitted the actress in a cream gown straight off the runway. The dress in question is from Pieter Mulier’s fall 2024 collection for Alaïa, which debuted in Paris just a few weeks prior. Dubbed the “La Robe Spirale,” or the spiral dress, the white piece features a unique wraparound bodice made from 3D printed wool fabric. The spiraled top half flows into an asymmetrical skirt with a dramatic side slit.

Opting for a monochrome theme, Zendaya wore the striking white dress with a pair of white pointed-toe Louboutin pumps. As for jewelry, she chose a subtle ring, letting the couture piece stand on its own.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya at a Dune: Part Two photocall in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hours later, Zendaya changed into her second major look of the Paris press stop. Once again styled by Law Roach, the custom Louis Vuitton moment consisted of a hooded crop top and matching high-waist skirt with a floor-grazing hemline. With a gathered collar and all-over metallic tones, the two-piece harkened back to Dune's futuristic desert costuming. Vintage Bulgari jewelry tied the red carpet look together.

Later that day, she changed into a custom two-piece set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thus far, Zendaya's press tour moments have all had an intergalactic, dystopian feel that plays into the overarching theme of the sci-fi movie. Zendaya's Dune: Part Two co-stars—including Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler—have also embodied a sci-fi aesthetic with their own press tour style moments. Though the men's press looks are a tad more reserved, both Zendaya and Pugh have set their sights on adding to their style files in a major way. In fact, Pugh wore a sheer mirrored Galvan set to the Mexico City premiere, and heads—without a doubt—turned to see the star glimmer on the carpet.