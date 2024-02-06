Zendaya Launched Her 'Dune: Part 2' Press Tour in a Futuristic Knotted Look

Law Roach extended his return from retirement to style her.

Zendaya attends the 'Dune: Part Two' photocall in Mexico City.
(Image credit: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)
As the Dune: Part Two press tour begins, Zendaya has returned in full force to the red carpet with sartorial nods to the upcoming movie's intergalactic themes.

For the sci-fi epic's photocall in Mexico City, the Emmy-winning actress hit the red carpet at the Four Seasons Hotel in a custom Torishéju two-piece. The floor-length look by the emerging designer—who debuted at Paris Fashion Week in 2023—featured a silky crop top with a draped back sash, paired with a maxi skirt boasting a thigh-high slit. Both pieces included round, donut-like accents as openings and additional texture, complemented by a color palette of paneled black, gray, dark blue, and a pop of scarlet.

Longtime stylist Law Roach—who also shared the duo's viral behind-the-scenes fittings on Instagram—paired the set with classic Christian Louboutin pumps. The smooth black leather style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with sharply angled soles and thin stiletto heels, which gave Zendaya's outfit extra flair. A gleaming gold Bulgari ear cuff finished the look with a minimal punk touch, while drawing emphasis to Torishéju's sculptural designs and Zendaya herself.

The occasion followed Zendaya's initial outings ahead of the Dune: Part Two press tour, which has included an all-black leather set by The Attico for a TV appearance and a deep crimson gown at Schiaparelli's couture show in January. It's also the latest instance of Roach leaning into a theme for her tour looks. In the past, the duo have embraced colors, concepts and settings tied to Zendaya's respective projects, with 2021's Dune: Part One tour turning out viral looks by Alaïa, Balmain, Nensi Dojaka, Rick Owens, and more.

Now that Zendaya has returned to the red carpet, even more noteworthy Dune: Part Two looks are on the horizon—with expectations for the fashion to be out of this world.

