The Dune: Part Two press tour is officially off and running, and to no surprise, the film's two fashion darlings—Zendaya and Florence Pugh—are already bringing next-level sci-fi style to the red carpet. Last night, the duo attended their second photocall for the film in Mexico City, and their neutral looks managed to pack an intergalactic punch.

On night one of their Mexico City press tour, Zendaya walked the carpet wearing an ultramodern roped custom two-piece from emerging designer Torishéju. Meanwhile, Pugh opted for a mirrored two-piece from Galvan London that can only be equated to a disco ball.

While their latest neutral numbers are a subtle departure from those bold looks, the two completed the assignment in an entirely different yet effective way.

Florence Pugh and Zendaya pose in their futuristic neutrals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya, who's been gravitating toward mostly two-piece looks lately, was outfitted by her stylist Law Roach in a custom Bottega Veneta brown set inspired by one of the dresses from the fashion house's fall 2023 collection. Zendaya's cropped top featured a turtleneck-style neckline leading into architecturally curved sleeves.

As for her lower half, the actress wore a floor-length skirt with scaly leather detailing around the waist, while the rest of the skirt led into a thigh-baring slit. Roach went for a monochrome moment, pairing the brown two-piece with a pair of brown Christian Louboutin pumps, which he showed off in his behind-the-scenes Instagram story of Zendaya's look.

Zendaya's custom Bottega Veneta look featured a snake-effect waist and a sweeping skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pugh sported crisp white for her neutral-toned dress at the evening's photocall. Styled by her go-to stylist, Rebbeca Corbin-Murray—who also provided behind-the-scenes content on her Instagram story —Pugh wore a cinched white gown from the emerging London label Standing Ground. The brand is certainly one to watch on the red carpet, with Christina Aguilera wearing a pale blue version of the dress at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Pugh's look was topped off with diamond snakey drop earrings and an array of rings. She her classic short hair tousled, which brought punk edge to the elegant gown, perfectly fitting for the occasion.

Pugh chose emerging designer Standing Ground for her second Dune: Part Two event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We're only just starting out on a long road of press for Dune: Part Two, which Zendaya and Pugh star in alongside Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler—who happen to be menswear icons in their own right. One thing is for sure: the fashionable quartet will bring plenty more imaginative red-carpet looks for us to fawn over before the film hits theaters in March.