Florence Pugh brought a high-shine take to red carpet dressing—and the ongoing sheer trend—at the photocall for her latest film, Dune: Part Two.
During the Mexico City stop with co-stars Zendaya, Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Josh Brolin, the actress posed in a sleeveless crop top and matching slit midi skirt. Both pieces featured a sheer white base, which—though Pugh's no stranger to a bold look herself—earned an edge from silver chain overlay accented with diamond-shaped mirrors. The resulting effect elevated Pugh's matching set with a light-catching effect, creating a streamlined, disco-worthy look.
Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray—who also dressed Pugh on press tours for Oppenheimer, A Good Person, Don't Worry Darling, and more—finished the star's ensemble with a trio of gleaming silver tube earrings and two matching snake-chain necklaces. Added flair from metallic silver crystal-trimmed slingback sandals gave the look a sparkly finish. Pugh's tonal rose-pink makeup—including a deep eyeshadow and matching lipstick—also brought a romantic complement to her shimmering outfit.
Aside from kicking off the Dune: Part Two press tour—which is sure to be a fashionable affair, given its stylish cast—the outing also added a fresh entry into Pugh's history of sparkly disco dressing. In the past, the actress has made statements in matching and multicolored sheer skirts, dresses, and two-piece sets from Galvan London and Valentino—whose spring handbag campaign she starred in for the spring 2023 season.
As Pugh continues her ongoing tour for Dune: Part Two, more sparkly and sheer fashion moments—or an unexpectedly bold switch-up—are all fair-game. She and stylist Corbin-Murray know how to engineer a look that grabs the spotlight.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
-
Travis Kelce Responds to Whether or Not There Will Be “Another Ring Besides The Super Bowl Ring” If His Team Wins
The look on his face says it all.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
No One Does Horse Girl Style Like Bella Hadid
She returned to Instagram in Y2K rodeo gear.
By Melony Forcier
-
Keke Palmer Goes Head-to-Toe in Cherry Cola Red
She wore gloves—and eyebrows—to match her new hair.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Bella Hadid Remains the Reigning Queen of Horse Girl Style
She returned to Instagram in Y2K rodeo gear.
By Melony Forcier
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Colorful Date Night Looks Couldn't Be More Different
Opposites attract in love and fashion.
By Melony Forcier
-
Zendaya Launched Her 'Dune: Part 2' Press Tour in a Futuristic Knotted Look
Law Roach extended his return from retirement to style the look.
By Aaron Royce
-
Ice Spice Is Keeping the Y2K Spirit Alive in Baby Phat and a Cutout Catsuit
The Grammy-nominated rapper remixed nostalgia with modern flair.
By Aaron Royce
-
Ariana Grande Combined 'Wicked' Glamour and Balletcore in a Single, All-Pink Outfit
She's channeling her bubbly character—in Balenciaga.
By Aaron Royce
-
Kendall Jenner's Latest Trench Coat Outfit Is a Minimalist's Dream
She's known for understated elegance.
By Melony Forcier
-
The Watch Choker Trend Officially Has Taylor Swift's Endorsement
Taylor Swift is just the latest to try the trend.
By Melony Forcier
-
Miley Cyrus' Chain-Coated Naked Dress Will Go Down in Grammys Fashion History
She looked like a goddess in custom John Galliano for Margiela.
By Melony Forcier