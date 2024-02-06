Florence Pugh brought a high-shine take to red carpet dressing—and the ongoing sheer trend—at the photocall for her latest film, Dune: Part Two.

During the Mexico City stop with co-stars Zendaya, Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Josh Brolin, the actress posed in a sleeveless crop top and matching slit midi skirt. Both pieces featured a sheer white base, which—though Pugh's no stranger to a bold look herself—earned an edge from silver chain overlay accented with diamond-shaped mirrors. The resulting effect elevated Pugh's matching set with a light-catching effect, creating a streamlined, disco-worthy look.

Florence Pugh attends the photocall for 'Dune: Part Two' in Mexico City. (Image credit: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

(L-R): Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Zendaya attend the photocall for Dune: Part Two in Mexico City. (Image credit: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray—who also dressed Pugh on press tours for Oppenheimer, A Good Person, Don't Worry Darling, and more—finished the star's ensemble with a trio of gleaming silver tube earrings and two matching snake-chain necklaces. Added flair from metallic silver crystal-trimmed slingback sandals gave the look a sparkly finish. Pugh's tonal rose-pink makeup—including a deep eyeshadow and matching lipstick—also brought a romantic complement to her shimmering outfit.

Florence Pugh attends the photocall for 'Dune: Part Two' in Mexico City. (Image credit: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Aside from kicking off the Dune: Part Two press tour—which is sure to be a fashionable affair, given its stylish cast—the outing also added a fresh entry into Pugh's history of sparkly disco dressing. In the past, the actress has made statements in matching and multicolored sheer skirts, dresses, and two-piece sets from Galvan London and Valentino—whose spring handbag campaign she starred in for the spring 2023 season.

As Pugh continues her ongoing tour for Dune: Part Two, more sparkly and sheer fashion moments—or an unexpectedly bold switch-up—are all fair-game. She and stylist Corbin-Murray know how to engineer a look that grabs the spotlight.