Zoë Kravitz Dresses Down in Adidas Sneakers and The Row's Luxe Bomber Jacket for Date Night With Noah Centineo
The actor-director channeled boyish minimalism for a double date with her rumored beau.
Zoë Kravitz has two feet firmly planted in her schoolboy style era. It's become her go-to aesthetic whether she's running errands, grabbing dinner with a friend, or going on a double date with rumored fling Noah Centineo.
On April 1, the Blink Twice director stepped out with the To All The Boys I've Loved Before heartthrob in New York City wearing all her gamine spring essentials. The 36-year-old's casual date-night ensemble naturally begins with two stunning pieces from The Row. The first was a black windbreaker—most likely the luxury label's lambskin leather Jilly or technical nylon Luciam styles—that capitalized on the bomber jacket trend. The second, of course, was one of the Olsen Twin-led brand's coveted bags: the roomy Terrasse tote in a tan calfskin colorway. Sadly, the carryall is widely sold-out. (But I have to say, Freja New York's brown leather Chrystie Bag would achieve a very similar effect.)
Kravitz paired her black bomber with baggy beige barrel jeans and the Adidas Samba sneaker trend that simply will not die. Truly, this classic soccer shoe is no longer up for debate—after five straight years of constant hype, it's officially gone from fad to perennial street style essential. Kaia Gerber, for instance, recently styled hers with pride on a Sunday jaunt to the gym.
Kravitz finished her outfit by repping The New York Times with a black baseball cap she originally debuted at Sushi Park in March. While her relationship status isn't quite confirmed yet, boyish little lad dressing is definitely back.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
