Zoë Kravitz has two feet firmly planted in her schoolboy style era. It's become her go-to aesthetic whether she's running errands, grabbing dinner with a friend, or going on a double date with rumored fling Noah Centineo.

On April 1, the Blink Twice director stepped out with the To All The Boys I've Loved Before heartthrob in New York City wearing all her gamine spring essentials. The 36-year-old's casual date-night ensemble naturally begins with two stunning pieces from The Row. The first was a black windbreaker—most likely the luxury label's lambskin leather Jilly or technical nylon Luciam styles—that capitalized on the bomber jacket trend. The second, of course, was one of the Olsen Twin-led brand's coveted bags: the roomy Terrasse tote in a tan calfskin colorway. Sadly, the carryall is widely sold-out. (But I have to say, Freja New York's brown leather Chrystie Bag would achieve a very similar effect.)

Zoë Kravitz pairs a black bomber jacket with beige pants and Adidas Samba sneakers for a date with Noah Centineo. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Kravitz paired her black bomber with baggy beige barrel jeans and the Adidas Samba sneaker trend that simply will not die. Truly, this classic soccer shoe is no longer up for debate—after five straight years of constant hype, it's officially gone from fad to perennial street style essential. Kaia Gerber, for instance, recently styled hers with pride on a Sunday jaunt to the gym.

Kravitz finished her outfit by repping The New York Times with a black baseball cap she originally debuted at Sushi Park in March. While her relationship status isn't quite confirmed yet, boyish little lad dressing is definitely back.

