Zoë Kravitz is low-key challenging Jennifer Lawrence's crown as The Row's biggest fangirl. On Mar. 4, the Blink Twice director styled an outfit almost solely comprised of staple pieces from the Olsen twin-designed luxury brand.

After dining on nigiri with a friend at Sushi Park, Kravitz scooted out of the strip mall restaurant in a comfy yet elevated outfit that combined all her favorite transitional spring essentials. Her base layer begins with an oversized black T-shirt and light wash wide-leg jeans that grazed the floor as she walked. Honestly, no one makes baggy clothing look more chic than Kravitz.

Atop her wardrobe essentials, the 36-year-old layered The Row's elevated take on a jean jacket: a khaki denim number that tapped into the shacket trend also seen on Lawrence last summer. With a rounded collar and a boxy fit, her taupe cotton twill topper aligned perfectly with the Big Little Lies actor's gamine sense of style.

Zoë Kravitz layers her taupe The Row shacket over a black tee and wide-leg jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Of course, the newly single star didn't stop at one stunning pull from The Row. In fact, the rest of her outfit is basically what I'd grab if permitted to rob the brand's Upper East Side store in New York City. From her shoulder dangled the quiet luxury label's coveted Terrasse bag in a tan leather colorway that seems to be sold-out everywhere. (Luckily, SSENSE still has one in smooth black nubuck available for purchase.) Her shoes—a rounded black suede slipper called the Hugo slide—marked yet another show of loyalty to The Row's minimalist aesthetic.

As a final flourish, Kravitz topped off her outfit with a black baseball cap that repped The New York Times. Her cherry red manicure was the very same one her longtime nail artist Betina Goldstein painted for the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Apparently, Goldstein and Kravitz cycled through 26 different nail polishes before narrowing the pool down to this one. But I suppose that just goes to show how meticulous The Batman leading lady really is when it comes to her personal style. Looking effortlessly cool still requires a little effort—even when you're Zoë Kravitz.

