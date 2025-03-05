Zoë Kravitz Styles The Row's Staple Pieces Head-to-Toe for a Sushi Girl Dinner
The star dressed in transitional spring essentials from her favorite brand.
Zoë Kravitz is low-key challenging Jennifer Lawrence's crown as The Row's biggest fangirl. On Mar. 4, the Blink Twice director styled an outfit almost solely comprised of staple pieces from the Olsen twin-designed luxury brand.
After dining on nigiri with a friend at Sushi Park, Kravitz scooted out of the strip mall restaurant in a comfy yet elevated outfit that combined all her favorite transitional spring essentials. Her base layer begins with an oversized black T-shirt and light wash wide-leg jeans that grazed the floor as she walked. Honestly, no one makes baggy clothing look more chic than Kravitz.
Atop her wardrobe essentials, the 36-year-old layered The Row's elevated take on a jean jacket: a khaki denim number that tapped into the shacket trend also seen on Lawrence last summer. With a rounded collar and a boxy fit, her taupe cotton twill topper aligned perfectly with the Big Little Lies actor's gamine sense of style.
Of course, the newly single star didn't stop at one stunning pull from The Row. In fact, the rest of her outfit is basically what I'd grab if permitted to rob the brand's Upper East Side store in New York City. From her shoulder dangled the quiet luxury label's coveted Terrasse bag in a tan leather colorway that seems to be sold-out everywhere. (Luckily, SSENSE still has one in smooth black nubuck available for purchase.) Her shoes—a rounded black suede slipper called the Hugo slide—marked yet another show of loyalty to The Row's minimalist aesthetic.
As a final flourish, Kravitz topped off her outfit with a black baseball cap that repped The New York Times. Her cherry red manicure was the very same one her longtime nail artist Betina Goldstein painted for the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Apparently, Goldstein and Kravitz cycled through 26 different nail polishes before narrowing the pool down to this one. But I suppose that just goes to show how meticulous The Batman leading lady really is when it comes to her personal style. Looking effortlessly cool still requires a little effort—even when you're Zoë Kravitz.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
