Kaia Gerber doesn't need buzzy 2025 sneaker trends to be happy—just her favorite Adidas Sambas, her go-to tote bag, and at least one piece of merchandise repping her Library Science book club will do. On Feb. 16, the model stepped out to run errands in Los Angeles wearing all of her most important pieces.

The 23-year-old's Sunday morning ensemble starts with a cropped dark wash denim jacket—a wardrobe staple she's been wearing constantly over the last month or so. (Memorably, she also wore what appears to be the very same jean jacket to her rumored new beau Lewis Pullman's birthday dinner.) Underneath her classic outerwear, she layered a navy blue Library Science T-shirt and black pull-on pants. Knowing Gerber, the loose trousers most likely come from elevated basics brand La Ligne. The Bottoms actor happens to own the same style in cherry red, too.

Kaia Gerber pairs black pants with a navy T-shirt, denim jacket, blue baseball cap, and black Adidas Samba sneakers. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Reformation Jori Cropped Denim Jacket $198 at Reformation

In keeping with her signature winter outfit formula, the star accessorized her casual look with Paloma Wool's grommet-studded brown leather tote bag, a light blue Adidas dad hat, and a trendy sneaker in lieu of her usual ballet flats. In this case, she went with a black pair of Adidas Sambas—the striped street style staple that simply will not die, even as new contenders like the Adidas Superstar and Puma Speedcat try their best to catch up. (And, as the runways fill with more adventurous styles like Mary Jane sneakers and super-slender ballerina pairs.)

As a final flourish, Gerber traded her standard bubble bath pink nails for a chipped black manicure. Normally, I get the sense that she's a soft gel supremacist. So I have to wonder whether the model might have come across Tariro Makoni's galaxy brain newsletter about regular polish as a status symbol over the weekend? Needless to say, I'll be monitoring the situation closely.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors