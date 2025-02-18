Kaia Gerber Skips 2025 Sneaker Trends for Her Eternal Adidas Sambas
She can't quit wearing her favorite outfit formula.
Kaia Gerber doesn't need buzzy 2025 sneaker trends to be happy—just her favorite Adidas Sambas, her go-to tote bag, and at least one piece of merchandise repping her Library Science book club will do. On Feb. 16, the model stepped out to run errands in Los Angeles wearing all of her most important pieces.
The 23-year-old's Sunday morning ensemble starts with a cropped dark wash denim jacket—a wardrobe staple she's been wearing constantly over the last month or so. (Memorably, she also wore what appears to be the very same jean jacket to her rumored new beau Lewis Pullman's birthday dinner.) Underneath her classic outerwear, she layered a navy blue Library Science T-shirt and black pull-on pants. Knowing Gerber, the loose trousers most likely come from elevated basics brand La Ligne. The Bottoms actor happens to own the same style in cherry red, too.
In keeping with her signature winter outfit formula, the star accessorized her casual look with Paloma Wool's grommet-studded brown leather tote bag, a light blue Adidas dad hat, and a trendy sneaker in lieu of her usual ballet flats. In this case, she went with a black pair of Adidas Sambas—the striped street style staple that simply will not die, even as new contenders like the Adidas Superstar and Puma Speedcat try their best to catch up. (And, as the runways fill with more adventurous styles like Mary Jane sneakers and super-slender ballerina pairs.)
As a final flourish, Gerber traded her standard bubble bath pink nails for a chipped black manicure. Normally, I get the sense that she's a soft gel supremacist. So I have to wonder whether the model might have come across Tariro Makoni's galaxy brain newsletter about regular polish as a status symbol over the weekend? Needless to say, I'll be monitoring the situation closely.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Kim Kardashian's Fashion Empire Now Includes a Nike Collab
NikeSKIMS will even include a Kardashian-coded AirMax sneaker.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Deeper Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Reimagined Brand, As Ever
"This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language," the Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Paid Tribute to Her Friend's Late Son With Touching Heart Necklace
She wore the gorgeous red pendant in the announcement video for her new brand, As Ever.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The 11 Best 2025 BAFTAs Red Carpet Looks Shift Awards Season Into High-Fashion Gear
Even without Princess Kate, the carpet had regal energy.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Cynthia Erivo's Sculptural 2025 BAFTAs Gown Sure Looks Like an Ariana Grande Homage
The dress resembles a piece her costar wore on a magazine cover.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kylie Jenner Out-Dresses Her Oscar-Nominated Valentine in a Backless Black Sequin Gown
Valentine's Day came early for the couple.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Brenda Song "Finally Feels Like She's in the Next Phase," Red Carpet Fashion Included
Archival Chanel is the start.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Embraces Elevated Minimalism in a Ladylike Black Coat and Micro-Kitten Heels
The star swapped standard club attire for an unexpectedly girly winter ensemble.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Sophie Nélisse's Blood-Red Distressed Bouclé Gown Couldn't Be More 'Yellowjackets'-Coded
The 24-year-old actor's edgy new fashion era starts with a frayed party dress.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to the Scarf Coat Trend in Y2K Glasses and a Wine-Red Shoulder Bag
The model capitalized on winter's best outerwear trend on a field trip to Connecticut.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Adele Wears Her Heart on Her Alaïa Naked Heels for a Pre-Valentine's Day Date
Her pre-Valentine's Day date outfit features multiple heart-shaped accessories.
By Hanna Lustig Published