It brings me absolutely zero pleasure to confirm the news that Zoë Kravitz has broken up with Channing Tatum. I should've known something was up last week when the Blink Twice director was spotted sans-engagement ring at dinner with Shailene Woodley: a woman who definitely knows a thing or two about tough splits and broken engagements. In my experience, the only antidote to heartbreak is running headlong into the arms of your friends afterward.

That said, Kravitz seems to be holding up pretty well despite the shock announcement. On Wednesday, Oct. 30, she was spotted strolling through New York City in an outfit that combined all her favorite designers. A master of slouchy dressing, the Big Little Lies star went braless in a semi-sheer white T-shirt and the most perfect navy blue wide-leg jeans I've ever seen. I haven't been able to identify her exact pair yet, but they're a dead ringer for the Elisabeth Jeans from A.P.C. at any rate.

Her brown tortoiseshell sunglasses and black shoulder bag both come courtesy of Saint Laurent, which makes sense given her long relationship with the brand as a model and ambassador. And in a fitting nod to the Yankees' run in the World Series, she topped the look off with a baseball cap and a longline, drop-shoulder barn jacket in matching navy blue. From afar, the coat appeared to have a brown or black leather contrast collar that tied in nicely with her chunky black ankle boots from The Row.

Zoë Kravitz dons a navy blue longline barn coat and wide-leg jeans for a post-breakup stroll in New York City. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Tote in Grained Leather $3,450 at Bloomingdale's

The barn jacket trend—a workwear staple traditionally associated with heritage brands like Barbour and L.L. Bean—is currently enjoying a runway revival thanks to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Katie Holmes and Hailey Bieber, as well as designers nods at Loewe and Prada during the Spring 2023 and Spring 2024 seasons. Kravitz's take is perhaps the most low-key—save for the pearl-drop earrings she added as an elevated touch.

Baum Und Pferdgarten Denela Coat $459 at Shopbop

J.Crew Long Barn Jacket in Waxed Cotton Twill $348 at J.Crew

Jessica McCormack 0.20ct Pearl & Diamond Gypset Hoop Earrings $6,050 at Jessica McCormack

Could a depressed person dress this well? Perhaps, but I think we can all agree Zoë Kravitz is making heartbreak look darn good.