Zoë Kravitz Showcases Her Sad Girl Autumn Staples: A Break-Up Barn Jacket and Chunky Ankle Boots
She makes heartbreak look good.
It brings me absolutely zero pleasure to confirm the news that Zoë Kravitz has broken up with Channing Tatum. I should've known something was up last week when the Blink Twice director was spotted sans-engagement ring at dinner with Shailene Woodley: a woman who definitely knows a thing or two about tough splits and broken engagements. In my experience, the only antidote to heartbreak is running headlong into the arms of your friends afterward.
That said, Kravitz seems to be holding up pretty well despite the shock announcement. On Wednesday, Oct. 30, she was spotted strolling through New York City in an outfit that combined all her favorite designers. A master of slouchy dressing, the Big Little Lies star went braless in a semi-sheer white T-shirt and the most perfect navy blue wide-leg jeans I've ever seen. I haven't been able to identify her exact pair yet, but they're a dead ringer for the Elisabeth Jeans from A.P.C. at any rate.
Her brown tortoiseshell sunglasses and black shoulder bag both come courtesy of Saint Laurent, which makes sense given her long relationship with the brand as a model and ambassador. And in a fitting nod to the Yankees' run in the World Series, she topped the look off with a baseball cap and a longline, drop-shoulder barn jacket in matching navy blue. From afar, the coat appeared to have a brown or black leather contrast collar that tied in nicely with her chunky black ankle boots from The Row.
The barn jacket trend—a workwear staple traditionally associated with heritage brands like Barbour and L.L. Bean—is currently enjoying a runway revival thanks to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Katie Holmes and Hailey Bieber, as well as designers nods at Loewe and Prada during the Spring 2023 and Spring 2024 seasons. Kravitz's take is perhaps the most low-key—save for the pearl-drop earrings she added as an elevated touch.
Could a depressed person dress this well? Perhaps, but I think we can all agree Zoë Kravitz is making heartbreak look darn good.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
