The Royal Family Shared the Recipe for the Queen's Favorite Boozy Christmas Pudding

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Today, in honor of "Stir Up Sunday," the royal family has shared their chef's recipe for the traditional (and boozy) Christmas pudding the Queen eats every year.
      • The tweet also included a video that shows, step-by-step, how to make the traditional and delicious dessert.

        If you want to make your Christmas a little more royal, you're in the right place. Today, in honor of "Stir Up Sunday" (the day when people "stir up" their Christmas pudding mixes), the Royal Family Twitter account shared a special treat for fans: The royal chef's exact recipe for the Queen's traditional (and boozy) Christmas pudding.

        "Today is #StirupSunday: traditionally the day when home cooks ‘stir up’ their Christmas pudding mixture," the Royal Family tweet explained. "This year, chefs in the Royal kitchens have shared their recipe for a traditional Christmas pudding. We hope that some of you enjoy making it in your own homes."

        If you want to make this delectable and royal-worthy Christmas pudding at home, stock up on the following ingredients (which are enough to make two 1kg puddings):

        • 250g raisins
        • 250g currents
        • 185g sultanas
        • 150g mixed peel
        • 250g suet or vegetarian suet
        • 250g breadcrumbs
        • 90g flour
        • 12g mixed spice
        • 2 whole eggs
        • 180 demerara sugar
        • 275ml beer
        • 40ml dark rum
        • 40ml brandy

          Now, to turn that list of ingredients into two delicious puddings, check out the video the Royal Family Twitter account shared that walks you through making this traditional holiday dessert at home:

          This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

          Merry Christmas to us.

          Will & Kate's Kids Have Written Letters to Santa
          Will and Kate's Family Dog, Lupo, Has Died
