The Royal Family Shared the Recipe for the Queen's Favorite Boozy Christmas Pudding

Today, in honor of "Stir Up Sunday," the royal family has shared their chef's recipe for the traditional (and boozy) Christmas pudding the Queen eats every year.

The royal chef shared the recipe on the Royal Family Twitter account.

The tweet also included a video that shows, step-by-step, how to make the traditional and delicious dessert.

If you want to make your Christmas a little more royal, you're in the right place. Today, in honor of "Stir Up Sunday" (the day when people "stir up" their Christmas pudding mixes), the Royal Family Twitter account shared a special treat for fans: The royal chef's exact recipe for the Queen's traditional (and boozy) Christmas pudding.

"Today is #StirupSunday: traditionally the day when home cooks ‘stir up’ their Christmas pudding mixture," the Royal Family tweet explained. "This year, chefs in the Royal kitchens have shared their recipe for a traditional Christmas pudding. We hope that some of you enjoy making it in your own homes."

If you want to make this delectable and royal-worthy Christmas pudding at home, stock up on the following ingredients (which are enough to make two 1kg puddings):

250g raisins

250g currents

185g sultanas

150g mixed peel

250g suet or vegetarian suet

250g breadcrumbs

90g flour

12g mixed spice

2 whole eggs

180 demerara sugar

275ml beer

40ml dark rum

40ml brandy

Now, to turn that list of ingredients into two delicious puddings, check out the video the Royal Family Twitter account shared that walks you through making this traditional holiday dessert at home:

Merry Christmas to us.

