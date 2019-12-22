image
Today's Top Stories
1
Women of Color Ruled Last Night's Debate
image
2
Makeup Trends for Winter 2019, According to MUAs
image
3
All the Times Women Absolutely Crushed It in 2019
image
4
Check Mate: We're Mad for Plaid Coats
image
5
Underestimate Megan Abbott If You Dare

The Royal Family Released New Photos of the Queen and All Her Heirs Making Christmas Pudding

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Trooping The Colour
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • This year, in honor of the holidays, the royal family shared a new photo of four generations of royals working together to prepare Christmas puddings.
    • The picture and the puddings are for the Royal British Legion’s "Together at Christmas" initiative.
      • Kensington Royal explained the initiative in their Instagram post of the picture.

        Merry Christmas to all of us. The royal family has released some new photos for the holiday season, including one that features four generations of royalsQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George—working together to prepare Christmas puddings.

        The photo, which includes the Queen and all three of her direct heirs, was shared across several royal social channels. In their post, Kensington Royal explained the significance of the photo, writing:

        Four generations of the Royal Family 🎄 together at Christmas.

        New photos of The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George have been released as part of the launch of the @RoyalBritishLegion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative.

        The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres.

        The four generations of the Royal Family are pictured here preparing special Christmas puddings — with the four representing a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans.

        The puddings will become the centrepieces of 2020’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth - also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year.

        Look at the adorable royal photo below:

        View this post on Instagram

        Four generations of the Royal Family 🎄 together at Christmas. New photos of The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George have been released as part of the launch of the @RoyalBritishLegion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative. The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres. The four generations of the Royal Family are pictured here preparing special Christmas puddings — with the four representing a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans. The puddings will become the centrepieces of 2020’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth - also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year. Photos 📷 by @chrisjacksongetty

        A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        The Duchess Of Sussex Gives Birth To A Boy
        Prince Harry Dressed as Santa Will Make You Teary
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards
        Surprise: Meghan and Harry Took Archie to Canada
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Royals attend church Queen Elizabeth Attends Church in Green Ensemble
        The Royal Variety Performance 2018 Harry & Meghan Share a Throwback to Last Christmas
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - Day 1 Justin Trudeau Welcomed Meghan & Harry to Canada
        The Duke Of Edinburgh Opens New Facilities At The Richmond Adult Community College Prince Philip Doesn't Plan to Skip Christmas
        The Duchess Of Sussex Gives Birth To A Boy Prince Harry Dressed as Santa Will Make You Teary
        image You Can Shop Charlotte & Louis' Christmas Outfits
        The Queen Arrives At Kings Lynn Station For Her Christmas Break At Sandringham The Queen Looks Beyond Excited for Christmas Break
        The Prince Of Wales And Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Wales Camilla & Charles Share Christmas Card Separately
        image Kate Got a Haircut for the Holidays
        image Could Meghan and Harry Lose Their "Sussex" Title?