The Royal Family Released New Photos of the Queen and All Her Heirs Making Christmas Pudding

The picture and the puddings are for the Royal British Legion’s "Together at Christmas" initiative.

Kensington Royal explained the initiative in their Instagram post of the picture.

Merry Christmas to all of us. The royal family has released some new photos for the holiday season, including one that features four generations of royals—Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George—working together to prepare Christmas puddings.

The photo, which includes the Queen and all three of her direct heirs, was shared across several royal social channels. In their post, Kensington Royal explained the significance of the photo, writing:

Four generations of the Royal Family 🎄 together at Christmas.



New photos of The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George have been released as part of the launch of the @RoyalBritishLegion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative.



The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres.



The four generations of the Royal Family are pictured here preparing special Christmas puddings — with the four representing a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans.



The puddings will become the centrepieces of 2020’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth - also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year.

Look at the adorable royal photo below:

