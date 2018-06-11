The New IHOP Logo Looks Like a Tampon Ad and People Are Into It

Menstrual equity—that is, equality in how people who have periods are treated by society—has made some advances in recent years. The movement has seen a groundswell of support for measures like repealing the tampon tax and making sure menstrual products are affordable and available to school kids, inmates, and homeless period-havers alike. Visibility for periods is crucial to getting rid of menstrual stigma and ensuring a more equal and feminist world.

So what does that have to do with diner pancakes? As it turns out, a surprising amount. On Monday, the restaurant chain formerly known as International House of Pancakes, or IHOP, announced that it would be rebranding to the International House of Burgers, making its new nickname IHOb (stylization theirs). The company even unveiled a new logo:

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Cool!, I thought. I was just thinking there weren’t enough burger places in America. And sure, “Hob” isn’t really word and it therefore makes saying the restaurant’s name slightly awkward, but it’s great to see a company actively combating the scourge that is breakfast food-centric restaurants.

But the internet was quick to notice something else about the new logo:

You know, this iHob logo now looks like the logo we have here for tampons.



But that’s none of my business. ☕️🐸 pic.twitter.com/yL77AMYJsM — Stacy (@crucifiedx) June 11, 2018

Yup, it's the exact same font as the one o.b. tampons use. But whether or not you agree that IHOb should have changed its name, we can all get behind menstrual equity. Sure, IHob maybe didn’t mean to support this cause, but we should take the opportunity to talk openly and honestly about periods anywhere we can get it. Don't look a tampon horse in the mouth, or something.

And look at the important dialogue we're already having:



Shout out to IHOB for recognizing that tampons are a basic health care need for women and not deserving of a luxury tax. pic.twitter.com/Fun0V3sh9O — s̉̈́ͪ͋̚ h̍̃͐ e̾ͨ̑͑ iͭ̒ͭͣ lͬ̍ͤ͆̊ a͌͛͌̇̇̍ (@Shei_laVie) June 11, 2018

This is very underwhelming. I was really hoping it was gonna be free tampons. pic.twitter.com/TNUjzekMRv — imjessa (@imjessa) June 11, 2018

Dang, I was hoping IHOB stood for "I Have OB (tampons)." https://t.co/HDcn8kdTJI — Katie Hamill (@HaitiCamel) June 11, 2018

Standing by for Red Robin’s nod to the Diva Cup in 3...2...