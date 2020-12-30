You already know the incredible benefits of yoga (better posture, increased flexibility, healthier blood circulation, overall improved energy and mental health, etc.), but busy work schedules and overpriced studios can inhibit regular class attendance—even though we know how good it'll make us feel afterwards. (Not to mention, we're currently in the middle of a pandemic and can't head to a studio anyways.) Even if you're a beginner to yoga, it's easy to find your balance by downloading one of these 15 amazing yoga apps, below. Take care of your mind and body—without having to leave your living room.

1. The UnderBelly

DOWNLOAD IT

Jessamyn Stanley, internationally recognized yoga teacher, award-winning Instagram personality, and body positive advocate, created an app called UnderBelly that aims to help you cultivate mindfulness in your everyday life. Choose what track is best for you, then get in that downward dog.

2. Alo Moves

DOWNLOAD IT

You probably already have a pair of Alo Yoga's leggings in your closet—or have been lusting over them for weeks. Alo Moves gives users access to thousands of classes and instructors, with options for personalized classes.

3. Glo

#BlackLivesMatter Glo A photo posted by @yogaglo on May 31, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT

DOWNLOAD IT

The Glo app has tons of different styles of yoga, Pilates, and meditation, with rave reviews about the instructors. "I have been using the website for 6+ years and I go back to the same classes again and again," writes one reviewer. "I have been to many gyms around the country and also done other yoga online, and really. truly nothing compares."

4. 5 Minute Yoga

(Image credit: Courtesy)

DOWNLOAD IT

So, you're a newbie—and you also consider doing more than 10 minutes of exercise at once a form of personal hell. The solution: Start or end the day with this free 5 Minute Yoga app that serves up a variety of quick poses suited for beginners. (It's also great for pros who have busy schedules.) Believe it or not, just five minutes of yoga per day will help tone muscles and relieve stress. Plus, you can track your progress directly on the app.

5. Gaia

DOWNLOAD IT

Gaia prides itself on a mix of yoga, meditation, personal transformation, and alternative healing content with over 8,000 original videos. After a seven-day free trial, you'll have to pay $11.99/month, or $99.99/year.

6. Find What Feels Good: Yoga with Adriene

DOWNLOAD IT

One reviewer called YouTube-famous yoga instructor Adriene Mishler's Find What Feels Good yoga app "thoughtful, professional, strengthening, and enjoyable." Download it and gain access to 25 hours of her videos, as though Adriene's instructing you directly in your living room. The app will give you the option to save your favorite sequences, and you can start with a seven-day free trial before deciding whether you want to pay $9.99 per month. However, if the rave reviews are any indication of how good the classes are, it's worth the subscription fee (and much cheaper than any IRL yoga class would be).

7. Daily Yoga

(Image credit: Courtesy)

DOWNLOAD IT

Daily Yoga, a.k.a. the yoga bible, offers 500+ asanas, 200+ guided yoga classes, pilates, meditation, and 50+ workout plans that are a dream for anybody looking to create a healthier version of themselves. Each workout comes with step-by-step instructions, three different intensity options, and optional scheduled plans to keep you on-track to achieve your goals. Bonus: It connects directly to the Apple Health App and offers the ability to ask experts questions and get feedback on different routines.

8. Asana Rebel: HIIT Yoga Workouts

DOWNLOAD IT

You don't have to sacrifice cardio for yoga (or do a two-a-day) with Asana Rebel, a top-rated yoga app that lets you choose from its five different HIIT-inspired yoga workouts and cost just $60 per year. Each workout targets different parts of the body—whether you're focusing on fat burning, toning, or good 'ol muscle strengthening—to get fit and relieve stress.

9. Down Dog

DOWNLOAD IT

Too advanced for a yoga app named after one of the most basic poses? Never. For $7.99 per month (or $49.99 per year) Down Dog offers up 30,000 different variations of workouts so you never have to worry about doing the same class twice. Anybody who has taken a yoga class before knows that enjoyment hinges on the music and instructor, and this app checks off both boxes: built-in music, plus seven different instructor voices so you can determine which one calms you the most.

10. Yoga Studio: Mind & Body

DOWNLOAD IT

The best part about this video-focused yoga app? No WiFi necessary once you've customized your classes with your favorite poses. Yoga Studio classes vary from five minutes to an hour with incorporated meditation that encourages you to be present and helps you focus on your breathing. Try the seven-day free trial before choosing a subscription option.

11. Pocket Yoga

A post shared by Pocket Yoga (@pocketyoga) A photo posted by on

DOWNLOAD IT

If there's one pose on your "to master" list that you can't seem to get right, Pocket Yoga is the perfect solution. Choose from over 200 different options to get better one by one.

12. Lotus Yoga App

A post shared by Lotus Yoga App (@lotusyogaapp) A photo posted by on

DOWNLOAD IT

This has a rating of 4.9 in the App Store thanks to over 4,00 reviews. One user even said it was "life changing." Lotus Yoga has a 7-day free trial with access to tons of personalized schedules and open classes taught by master yogis.

13. CorePower Yoga on Demand

A post shared by CorePower Yoga (@corepoweryoga) A photo posted by on

DOWNLOAD IT

Download this app to get the best of your local CorePower studio at home, any time that works for $19.99 a month. Whether you're new to yoga or a certified pro, this app meets you are and guarantees a good, albeit sweaty, time.

14. Yoga Workouts by Daily Burn

A post shared by Yoga Workouts by Daily Burn (@yogabydailyburn) A photo posted by on

DOWNLOAD IT

This app offers both classes and personal training options for $9.99 per month. Or, you can build out your daily workout schedule to keep you on track as you improve. It also connects you with other yoga lovers in your area, no matter your initial skill level.

15. Yoga Wake Up

A post shared by Yoga Wake Up (@yogawakeup) A photo posted by on

DOWNLOAD IT

This app turns your alarm clock into a calming guided meditation. Say goodbye to stressful, rushed mornings before work. It comes with three different pricing options: one month for $10.99, six months for $34.99, one one year for $53.99.