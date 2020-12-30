The Best Yoga Apps for Beginners
Take care of your mind and body.
By Julia Marzovilla published
You already know the incredible benefits of yoga (better posture, increased flexibility, healthier blood circulation, overall improved energy and mental health, etc.), but busy work schedules and overpriced studios can inhibit regular class attendance—even though we know how good it'll make us feel afterwards. (Not to mention, we're currently in the middle of a pandemic and can't head to a studio anyways.) Even if you're a beginner to yoga, it's easy to find your balance by downloading one of these 15 amazing yoga apps, below. Take care of your mind and body—without having to leave your living room.
1. The UnderBelly
Start the fire within🔥Emotions are high right now and that is beautiful, this is the time when our yoga practice is most needed. As we open up the body physically, we simultaneously open up mentally, emotionally and spiritually. We allow ourselves to release the emotions we are overwhelmed by and bring to light the ones that were hidden. 💜Meet us on the mat for Crack Open Bits Of Your Soul from the #FireTrack. The Fire Track is all about igniting the fire within, burning the parts of us that no longer serve us and fanning the flames of our truth. 2 week free trial (link in bio) #blacklivesmatter #blackownedbusiness #ubyoga #jessamynstanley The UnderBelly
A photo posted by @theunderbellyyoga on Jun 1, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT
Jessamyn Stanley, internationally recognized yoga teacher, award-winning Instagram personality, and body positive advocate, created an app called UnderBelly that aims to help you cultivate mindfulness in your everyday life. Choose what track is best for you, then get in that downward dog.
2. Alo Moves
What books have inspired you lately? 📚 On the blog today, Ashtanga instructor @larugayoga shares her favorite books on yoga, mindfulness, consciousness, and human development. Head to the link in our bio to see what she reaches for in her personal library, and drop your favorite inspiring reads below ⬇️ #AloMoves #MoveTogether Alo Moves
A photo posted by @alomoves on May 26, 2020 at 12:55pm PDT
You probably already have a pair of Alo Yoga's leggings in your closet—or have been lusting over them for weeks. Alo Moves gives users access to thousands of classes and instructors, with options for personalized classes.
3. Glo
A photo posted by @yogaglo on May 31, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT
The Glo app has tons of different styles of yoga, Pilates, and meditation, with rave reviews about the instructors. "I have been using the website for 6+ years and I go back to the same classes again and again," writes one reviewer. "I have been to many gyms around the country and also done other yoga online, and really. truly nothing compares."
4. 5 Minute Yoga
So, you're a newbie—and you also consider doing more than 10 minutes of exercise at once a form of personal hell. The solution: Start or end the day with this free 5 Minute Yoga app that serves up a variety of quick poses suited for beginners. (It's also great for pros who have busy schedules.) Believe it or not, just five minutes of yoga per day will help tone muscles and relieve stress. Plus, you can track your progress directly on the app.
5. Gaia
Written in 200 AD, The Eight Limb path (or The Yoga Sutras) written by Patanjali is a road map for yoga as a lifestyle. The word “yoga” comes from the Sanskrit word yuj, which can be translated into “yoking” or “union” which is exactly what the eight limb path teaches us. The eight limbs form a sequence from the outer to the inner, guiding the practitioner from their outer world to their inner experiences. All forms of postures in yoga fall under just one limb of the path which, according to Patanjali, should be "asana" or effortless. Which path limb are you exploring currently? For more daily yoga, meditation, alternative healing, and articles click the link in our bio to join us at Gaia! #gaia #gaiayoga #yoga #meditation #fitness #yogalife #yogainspiration #love #yogaeveryday #yogi #yogapractice #namaste #yogateacher #pilates #yogalove #yogaeverydamnday #yogaeverywhere #mindfulness #wellness #workout #health #yogachallenge #motivation #asana #yogini #yogapose #yogajourney #ashtanga #ashtangayoga #hindu Yoga on Gaia
A photo posted by @yogaongaia on May 21, 2020 at 7:09am PDT
Gaia prides itself on a mix of yoga, meditation, personal transformation, and alternative healing content with over 8,000 original videos. After a seven-day free trial, you'll have to pay $11.99/month, or $99.99/year.
6. Find What Feels Good: Yoga with Adriene
Connection, community, and love - three things the world could use more of every day. Come out Tuesday evening to fill your cup so you can serve others well and be beacons of light. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Join us at Fair Market on Nov. 13th from 6:30-8:30 pm for an evening of self care and community. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Bring your own mat and reusable water bottle. Pay what feels good. Link to reserve your spot in bio. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ All are welcome. Come join us. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #yogawithadriene #ywa #findwhatfeelsgood #fwfg #yoga #community #connection #fairmarket #austin #austintexas #austintx #austinevents #austinyoga Find What Feels Good Official
A photo posted by @fwfglife on Nov 8, 2018 at 5:23am PST
One reviewer called YouTube-famous yoga instructor Adriene Mishler's Find What Feels Good yoga app "thoughtful, professional, strengthening, and enjoyable." Download it and gain access to 25 hours of her videos, as though Adriene's instructing you directly in your living room. The app will give you the option to save your favorite sequences, and you can start with a seven-day free trial before deciding whether you want to pay $9.99 per month. However, if the rave reviews are any indication of how good the classes are, it's worth the subscription fee (and much cheaper than any IRL yoga class would be).
7. Daily Yoga
Daily Yoga, a.k.a. the yoga bible, offers 500+ asanas, 200+ guided yoga classes, pilates, meditation, and 50+ workout plans that are a dream for anybody looking to create a healthier version of themselves. Each workout comes with step-by-step instructions, three different intensity options, and optional scheduled plans to keep you on-track to achieve your goals. Bonus: It connects directly to the Apple Health App and offers the ability to ask experts questions and get feedback on different routines.
8. Asana Rebel: HIIT Yoga Workouts
When in doubt stretch it out 🙌 Get the app 👉 asanarebel.com/get-the-app #yogafitness #yogainspiredfitness #fitness #meditation #yogi #namaste #yogainspiration #mindfulness #fitspo #yogaeverywhere #yogateacher #yogaeveryday #yogaeverydamnday #yogafitness #yogafitness #rebelsquad #rebelinspiredfitness #yogaworkout #yogagoals #poweryoga #yogagirls #yogatime #yogalover #yogajourney #yogapose #yogalove #fitnesslifestyle #instafit #fitness Asana Rebel
A photo posted by @asanarebel on Nov 19, 2018 at 3:01am PST
You don't have to sacrifice cardio for yoga (or do a two-a-day) with Asana Rebel, a top-rated yoga app that lets you choose from its five different HIIT-inspired yoga workouts and cost just $60 per year. Each workout targets different parts of the body—whether you're focusing on fat burning, toning, or good 'ol muscle strengthening—to get fit and relieve stress.
9. Down Dog
Have you boosted your practice yet? The boost feature let's you choose from 12 areas of focus for your sequence so you get just the class you’re looking for. Let us know what your boost is 🙌🏼 📸@paosanchez #yoga #yogaathome #boost #yogaeverydamnday #homepractice Down Dog: Great Yoga Anywhere
A photo posted by @downdogapp on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:35am PST
Too advanced for a yoga app named after one of the most basic poses? Never. For $7.99 per month (or $49.99 per year) Down Dog offers up 30,000 different variations of workouts so you never have to worry about doing the same class twice. Anybody who has taken a yoga class before knows that enjoyment hinges on the music and instructor, and this app checks off both boxes: built-in music, plus seven different instructor voices so you can determine which one calms you the most.
10. Yoga Studio: Mind & Body
Pose(s) of the Weekend! 🤸♂️ Plank into Side Plank: Strengthens the wrists, arms, chest and core muscles while improving balance and aids concentration. Strength + Balance Pose. If you find it difficult to balance, place the top foot on the mat in front of the bottom foot for extra stability. For more, link in bio! . .. ... #yoga #yogapose#yogaclass #yogaapp #yogastudioapp #yogainspiration #yogalife #yogaeverywhere #yogaathome #yogafun #health #fitness #strength #learnyoga #yogafit #meditation #namaste #plank #planks #sideplank Yoga Studio app
A photo posted by @yogastudioapp on Aug 24, 2018 at 11:26am PDT
The best part about this video-focused yoga app? No WiFi necessary once you've customized your classes with your favorite poses. Yoga Studio classes vary from five minutes to an hour with incorporated meditation that encourages you to be present and helps you focus on your breathing. Try the seven-day free trial before choosing a subscription option.
11. Pocket Yoga
A post shared by Pocket Yoga (@pocketyoga)
A photo posted by on
If there's one pose on your "to master" list that you can't seem to get right, Pocket Yoga is the perfect solution. Choose from over 200 different options to get better one by one.
12. Lotus Yoga App
A post shared by Lotus Yoga App (@lotusyogaapp)
A photo posted by on
This has a rating of 4.9 in the App Store thanks to over 4,00 reviews. One user even said it was "life changing." Lotus Yoga has a 7-day free trial with access to tons of personalized schedules and open classes taught by master yogis.
13. CorePower Yoga on Demand
A post shared by CorePower Yoga (@corepoweryoga)
A photo posted by on
Download this app to get the best of your local CorePower studio at home, any time that works for $19.99 a month. Whether you're new to yoga or a certified pro, this app meets you are and guarantees a good, albeit sweaty, time.
14. Yoga Workouts by Daily Burn
A post shared by Yoga Workouts by Daily Burn (@yogabydailyburn)
A photo posted by on
This app offers both classes and personal training options for $9.99 per month. Or, you can build out your daily workout schedule to keep you on track as you improve. It also connects you with other yoga lovers in your area, no matter your initial skill level.
15. Yoga Wake Up
A post shared by Yoga Wake Up (@yogawakeup)
A photo posted by on
This app turns your alarm clock into a calming guided meditation. Say goodbye to stressful, rushed mornings before work. It comes with three different pricing options: one month for $10.99, six months for $34.99, one one year for $53.99.
Julia Marzovilla is a New York City-based writer covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
-
The Queen Was "Surprised" by How Suddenly Kate Middleton and Prince William Announced Their Engagement, Expert Says
They moved really quickly.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Will Donate Damages From Court Case Against the 'Daily Mail' to Anti-Bullying Charity, Spokesperson Says
She is getting a hefty payout.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kanye West "Has Not Given Up" on Kim Kardashian Despite Dating Several Other People, Source Says
Um, k?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
60 Workout Apps for Women Who Want Results (Without a Gym Membership)
Easy fitness plans you can follow without fear of judgment.
By Bianca Rodriguez
-
The Best Yoga Mats for Comfort and Zero Slips, According to Yogis
Bring on the sweat.
By Rachel Epstein
-
Download These Self-Care Apps When Everything Sucks
It's okay not to feel okay all the time.
By Rachel Epstein
-
The 9 Best Pilates Machines To Buy Right Now
So you can bring your studio practice home.
By Erin Bunch
-
The Best Pilates Mats for Crushing 2022 With
Get a jump-start on those New Year's resolutions.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 10 Best Workout Mats for Every Type of Exercise
Doing yoga or HIIT in your home gym just got so much better.
By Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CSO, CDN, NASM-CPT, Good Housekeeping Institute
-
The 5 Best Folding Treadmills
You can't beat the ease and convenience of these.
By Sienna Livermore
-
The 20 Best At-Home Fitness Equipment and Accessories
Alexa, play "The New Workout Plan."
By Taylore Glynn