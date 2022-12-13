This season, it's all about giving—to yourself, to others—and giving back. Investing in yourself and your future in ways that have value and support your values. Giving it your all (just ask our cover star, the indefatigable Jessica Chastain) to make a real impact. This is the issue that keeps on giving and giving—and giving better.
Her passion for telling women’s stories has won her a Best Actress title, inspired a production company, and made her a bold-faced name within the industry. But the Hollywood heavyweight isn't stopping now.
South African designer Thebe Magugu and actress and activist Charlize Theron on the impact of a new Dior collaboration that speaks to artistry, sisterhood, and the power of relationships.
A new, holistic approach to beauty is shaping the way we look good to feel good and feel good to look good.
Purpose-driven presents you can feel good about.
Investing for Impact
As more women accumulate wealth, interest in ESG investing is positioned to soar. But it’s not that simple.
By Tanya Benedicto Klich
Making Change: Dior, Thebe Magugu, and Charlize Theron
We spoke with Theron and Magugu about the six-piece capsule collection that speaks to artistry, sisterhood, and the power of relationships.
By Sara Holzman
Empowering From Within
By Gabby Shacknai