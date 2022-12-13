The Holiday Issue

Jessica Chastain on the cover of Marie Claire's digital Holiday issue


(Image credit: Jessica Chou)

This season, it's all about giving—to yourself, to others—and giving back. Investing in yourself and your future in ways that have value and support your values. Giving it your all (just ask our cover star, the indefatigable Jessica Chastain) to make a real impact. This is the issue that keeps on giving and giving—and giving better.

Jessica Chastain in Marie Claire's digital Holiday issue

(Image credit: Future)

Her passion for telling women’s stories has won her a Best Actress title, inspired a production company, and made her a bold-faced name within the industry. But the Hollywood heavyweight isn't stopping now.

MCUS Holiday Issue

(Image credit: Future)

South African designer Thebe Magugu and actress and activist Charlize Theron on the impact of a new Dior collaboration that speaks to artistry, sisterhood, and the power of relationships.

A slim woman with flowers and plants blooming in and around her person


(Image credit: Future)

A new, holistic approach to beauty is shaping the way we look good to feel good and feel good to look good.

sweater, cream, and other gifts alongside text "the gifting better guide"

(Image credit: Future)

Purpose-driven presents you can feel good about.

An artistic collage breaking down ESG investing; a woman staring at symbols of environmental, sustainability and governance topics

(Image credit: Future)

As more women accumulate wealth, interest in ESG is positioned to soar. But it’s not that simple.

