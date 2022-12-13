The Gifting Better Guide

These days, thanks to the convenience of modern-day logistics and being constantly influenced to, it feels like we’re all the “person who has everything.” So, when it came to our gift guide this year, we focused on harnessing the power in making purposeful choices, leveling up old reliables, and explaining (with excitement) our reasons why. With that power also comes the welcome opportunity to uplift women and marginalized communities. We did the digging and took on the responsibility of considering the materials, maker, and impact of each product and aimed to include items and brands that give back, celebrate craftsmanship, and use innovative materials and honorable farming practices—all while keeping their footprint as small as possible. Mainly, this is a list of things that just made us feel good and we’re confident your recipients will feel the same.

Air Company AIR Eau de Parfum $220 at Air Company (opens in new tab) The first fragrance from the buzzy carbon technology company converts the CO2 in our air into an ethanol for consumer products, like their previously launched vodka. With notes of orange peel, jasmine, and tobacco, the unisex scent is inspired by the universal enjoyment of immersing in nature, and who doesn’t love that? What’s next for the brand is their newly announced sustainable aviation fuel, which has already enlisted partners such as JetBlue and Virgin Atlantic.

(opens in new tab) Berea College Whisk Broom Multicolor at Goodee $45 at Goodee (opens in new tab) A holiday host with a spotless home will appreciate a clean-up tool that’s chic enough to display. This gorgeous handmade duster is crafted from broom corn using artisan techniques by Berea College students in Kentucky. The Student Craft program at the tuition-free institution is part of a major effort to preserve this and other Appalachian crafts and heritage.

LOTI Braided Silk Tie Headpiece $68 at LOTI (opens in new tab) To impress your least-likely-to-be-impressed friend, try this truly unique piece—a statement-making headband upcycled from three men’s silk ties from LA It brand, LOTI. All items from LOTI are handmade by Peruvian seamstresses that founder Lottie Bertello works with closely. The headpiece is specifically made by Luz, head of accessories design and execution, on the Singer sewing machine that has been in her family for three generations.

(opens in new tab) Coyuchi Crinkled Percale Organic Cotton Sheets $168 at Coyuchi (opens in new tab) A fresh set of sheets is always a welcome gift, but a time-enduring pair with positive impact is even better. That’s what Coyuchi aim to do with their Organic Crinkled Percale, which supports 219 organic farmers in India harvesting the fair-trade cotton supply for this particular line. The high-quality fabric is designed for longevity, but when they’re beyond use, the sheets can be recycled through Coyuchi’s take-back program. Depending on their condition, many of the items are restored into second-hand products sold through the company’s 2nd Home Renewed subdivision.

(opens in new tab) Nutr Machine $169 at Nutr (opens in new tab) If the most environmentally hopeful person on your gifting list is always smiling through the messiness of straining almonds or waiting for oats to soak overnight, gift them a leg-up on the process—they’ve earned it. Homemade dairy alternatives couldn’t be easier with the help of this streamlined machine that eliminates the fumbling of cheesecloth and portions out exact amounts to the temperature of the maker’s liking, ensuring no excess in the process.

(opens in new tab) Material Kitchen’s reBoard in To Pó-Po, With Love $35 at Material Kitchen (opens in new tab) A must-have for a minimalist foodie. Opt for this cutting board, made from reclaimed plastic kitchen scraps and renewable sugar cane, in the neutral beige. This chic colorway, named To Pó-Po, With Love, supports Heart of Dinner, an organization that combats food insecurity and isolation in NYC’s elderly Asian American population.

Hermès Petit H Shoelaces $180 at Hermès (opens in new tab) A bit easier to obtain than, say, a Birkin, Hermès’ inventive Petit H category upcycles remnants of the famed house’s quality materials to make playful giftables like these vibrant shoelaces (made from silk scarf leftovers). We’re loving the genderless and ageless appeal of tricking out a recipient’s ordinary white sneakers and sparking a little joy in their next steps.

(opens in new tab) Saie Dew Balm $18 at Saie (opens in new tab) Saie’s extensive curation of feel-good products made with intention becomes even more purpose-driven with the introduction of their Every Body campaign. Over 35 of the beauty retailer’s best sellers (like their cult favorite Dew Balm) are repackaged in a green box that indicates their contribution in the fight towards reproductive justice, in partnership with SisterSong. All proceeds benefit the organization.

(opens in new tab) For Days Take Back Bag $20 at For Days (opens in new tab) For the person who truly has everything (and maybe even too much), give the gift of a closet clean-out. Eco-basics brand For Days has a robust take-back program, where textiles of any sort that are beyond repair get sorted, recycled, and used for different purposes, including car insulation. Beyond that, the filled bag earns credit towards the giftee’s next For Days purchase.

(opens in new tab) Gucci Women’s Basket Sneaker $990 at Gucci (opens in new tab) Gucci’s “throwback but make it modern” aesthetic has made it a hot fashion house for the past several years and its retro Basket sneaker is no exception. The colorblocked pair is so delightfully ’90s, it’s hard not to love them. The subtle modern touch is that they are made with Demetra, a patent-pending material Gucci debuted last year that boasts an “animal-free” renewable and bio-based makeup that includes wood pulp.

Brother Vellies Something Special Subscription $105 for 3 months at Brother Vellies (opens in new tab) A surprise gift curated by the stylish Brother Vellies founder Aurora James arrives each month. Each delight is a homegood made in limited-edition, slow batches by artisans. Past items include ceramics from Mexico, Ethiopian coffee, and handwoven palm fans from Kenya.

(opens in new tab) Christy Dawn Land Stewardship $200 at Christy Dawn (opens in new tab) Gift the cost of farming approximately 3,485 sq feet of cotton on the ultimate floral dress purveyor Christy Dawn’s regenerative plot in India. When your recipient’s cotton grows to maturity, the brand will buy it back from them (in exchange for a store credit) and harvest the cotton to make a dress they can own. Not only is it a win for everyone involved, your lucky recipient gets a first-hand lesson in the power of regenerative farming.

Edwin x STELAPOP Box $62 at Edwin (opens in new tab) The marble effect of this treasure box is created using upcycled denim scraps and white silk thread from Los Angeles jean purveyor Edwin’s manufacturing waste, and constructed using Thailand-based furniture maker STELAPOP’s fiber repurposing systems. The result? A totally chic but super-sustainable gift that's a perfect coffee table piece.

Gabriela Hearst Ram Ovaries Sweater $699 at Gabriela Hearst (opens in new tab) A bold gesture for the strongest woman on your gift list, the cheeky design (in luxurious merino wool) features a set of ovaries that can be interpreted as a ram, symbolizing the resilience of women. Uruguayan designer Gabriela Hearst, a vocal supporter of the environment and women's rights, dedicates 100 percent of the proceeds of this design to benefit Planned Parenthood.

(opens in new tab) Vintner’s Daughter x Kim Dunham Active Botanical Serum $680 at Vintner's Daughter (opens in new tab) The cult skincare brand has teamed up with jewelry designer Kim Dunham to create a beautiful limited-edition 100ml recycled glass bottle of Active Botanical Serum. The intricate design features the same engraving techniques that Dunham uses on the classic signet rings in her line. A stunning addition to even the chicest of vanities, it’s as mesmerizing as it will be useful.

(opens in new tab) Dior Prestige La Crème $420 at Dior (opens in new tab) Dior’s Prestige La Crème has a reputation as one of the most luxurious things anyone might put on their face. The intensive repairing cream has now upped the ante with its Rosapeptide, extracted from the highly coveted Rose de Granville. The home of this exquisite ingredient, the biodiverse and pesticide-free Dior Rose Garden, will be certified by the Union for Ethical Biotrade by next year. Respect of the natural world is even found in the newly improved packaging, which includes a refill system, organic ink labels, and a 100 percent recycled cardboard box.

Kinship x We Are Closed Mondays Hand-Dyed Basket $125 at 4KINSHIP (opens in new tab) For a friend or sibling who loves to find perfection in imperfection, we have just the thing. Rope with impurities or flaws from Brooklyn brand We Are Closed Mondays becomes baskets that are hand-dyed in Albuquerque by 4KINSHIP. One hundred percent of the proceeds of the dreamy baskets benefit Chizh For Cheii (or “Firewood for Grandpa”) which provides free firewood for elders on the Navajo Nation and nearby.

Suay Sew Shop Deadstock Linen Napkin Set $56 at Suay Sew Shop (opens in new tab) This set of six deadstock linen napkins in lively colors are among many of Suay Sew Shop’s upcycled and reworked offerings made to combat landfill waste. Started in Los Angeles by Lindsay Rose Medoff, the community- driven spot hires skilled garment workers to create the items in their shop at competitive wages, and also provides repairs and dye bath services to extend the life cycles of loved clothing.

Mara Hoffman Jules Climate Beneficial Wool Gloves $58 at Mara Hoffman (opens in new tab) While there’s nothing groundbreaking about gifting gloves, we still love to receive them. They’re warm and useful and they’re even better when they’re made with responsible materials. Mara Hoffman’s fingerless (and phone-friendly) gloves feature stateside-grown wool that boasts a carbon-positive process by sequestering more carbon from the atmosphere than used to produce it. The wool in these gloves has passed the Climate Beneficial verification program from non-profit Fibershed, assuring it is legit.

Heirloom Revival Jewelry Rework $440 for metal or $2300 for stones at Heirloom Revival (opens in new tab) Rework a family heirloom into something they can wear daily. Founded by sustainable jewelry designer Chelsey Bartrum, Heirloom Revival’s “menu” allows you to choose from a selection of styles, then melt down sentimental gold to create a hand-cut charm bracelet or reset a stone so it can shine in the light of day. There is significant lead time to this project, so plan ahead or take time to dig through the family archives and get the process started in the new year.

(opens in new tab) Lomi Composter $499 at Lomi (opens in new tab) While we all should be composting in order to make nutrient-rich soil and reduce food waste in landfills that can create methane gas, composting can also be pretty, well, gross. Lomi’s slow churn uses heat and oxygen to grind down food scraps over several hours into a dry dust or soil to use for houseplants. The electronic countertop composter is ideal for homes where composting may not be easily accessible.

(opens in new tab) UGG Mini Regenerate $160 at UGG (opens in new tab) This fall, UGG launched its first regenerative boot. The Mini Regenerate style, for both adults and children, is made in the brand’s signature Chestnut colorway featuring UGG’s patented sugar-cane sole and Land to Market-certified sheepskin from New Zealand’s Atkins Ranch (that uses regenerative farming methods to care for the soil and sequester carbon using biodiversity). With every purchase of this style, $6 goes towards the Savory Institute, to sustainably maintain grasslands all over the world.

(opens in new tab) SVNR Macaroni Necklace $95 at SVNR (opens in new tab) For the jewelry-obsessee, present them with some wearable history that helps fund history in the making. This necklace features antique African sand cast beads, hand-picked by designer Christina Tung. Traditionally made by reforming recycled glass into powder, these colorful, unique beads, point back to the Krobo tribe in late 1800s Ghana. One hundred percent of the proceeds from these necklaces go to Building Black Bed-Stuy, which aids in financial relief for Black-owned businesses in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

(opens in new tab) Diaspora & Co Chai Kit $75 at Diaspora Co. (opens in new tab) Expand a coffee-addict’s horizons with an authentic chai kit featuring ethically sourced ingredients from over 40 regenerative farms in India and Sri Lanka. Curated by the Mumbai-born founder Sana Javeri Kadri, the kit comes with the brand’s Chai Masala spice blend, black tea (with strainer), jaggery (or the “precolonial sweetener of South Asia”), and a ceramic kulhad (the ideal vessel for the warming beverage) designed in collaboration with North Carolina-based East Fork ceramics.

(opens in new tab) Molly J Berry Big Box CBD Gumdrops $99 at Molly J. (opens in new tab) Treat your most burnout- prone loved one to a big box of CBD candies for a post- dinner, pre-bed chill session that supports a noble cause. Molly J’s founder Shaina Kerrigan and the women on her team created a special box of 24 drops (including their watermelon mint, pink jasmine, and hibiscus acai flavors) with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood towards the fight for abortion access rights.