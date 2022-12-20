The 2022 Power Pick Awards

$295 at Away (opens in new tab)

"Until last year, I was one of those people who didn't care about suitcases. I'd use an old duffel bag or my ropey weekender for short trips, and a cheap Amazon suitcase for longer ones. Done and done, I thought. That is, until my fiancé gifted me an Away carry-on. When it came time to travel again, I dutifully packed it—this thing holds a lot of stuff, I thought—and took it with me. You guys, this thing overhauled my entire travel experience. Why did nobody tell me about it sooner? I rolled it with ease around the airport with almost no exertion, stopping in cheerfully at every shop because, well, I could now. It lifted easily into the overhead bin, was a breeze to carry down stairs, and saved me a trip to the baggage terminal. I have taken it on four trips and have been going on (and on, and on) to everybody about it ever since. (I also returned the favor and bought my fiancé his own, because he was jealous. Understandably so.)" -Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy