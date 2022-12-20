The 2022 Power Pick Awards

Introducing Marie Claire's very first Power Pick Awards: A list of the best editor-approved products that powered our lives in 2022.
Whether it's a powerful kitchen appliance, high-quality set of headphones, or life-changing product for new moms, we all have a product or two that we simply cannot get through the day without. As 2022 draws to a close, the Marie Claire editors each share the products that powered our year, making every day easier, more efficient, or simply more joyful.
"This is the vacuum to end all vacuums. It is powerful with two different suction strengths, lightweight, and incredibly easy to use. My favorite function is ability to switch the different nozzle ends so that it can act like a dustbuster when I want to get at the crevices of my couch, or a regular long vacuum when I want to suck up the dust bunnies collecting under my too-heavy-to-move bookcases. The fact that it's cordless means you don't have to struggle with finding an outlet that will reach if you're vacuuming the stairs or moving about chasing hairballs. When I was putting together my wedding registry, a friend reached out to me saying "If you're planning to have kids or pets, you NEED this vacuum" and now that I own it, I couldn't agree more!" -Sally Holmes, Editor-in-Chief
"There's a reason everyone you know owns a Switch. (We have two, lest my fiancé and I fight over ours like small children.) Not only are all the games from your childhood available on it—Spyro! Crash Bandicoot! Every Pokémon game unto infinity!—but there's always a new game to get into (I did not think I'd be a Breath of the Wild person, myself, but 200 gameplay hours later, here we are). Plus, the sheer portability of the full-size version, which seamlessly transitions from your television to the handheld screen, never fails to come in handy; I've played my Switch in airports and on subways and everywhere in between. I'm not convinced I would have gotten through lockdown without my nightly ritual of a bubble bath, my Switch, and a glass of wine." -Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy
"While there's a lot to love about my apartment, one aspect that I can definitely do without is its poor ventilation. The stagnant air quality makes it humid all year long, the heating system is uncomfortably dry, and there's no air conditioner at all. When I moved into the small space, I knew I'd need a compact device to manage this issue, which is where the Shark Air Purifier comes in: It heats, cools, and purifies, and it even combats odors. It also mercifully has a brightness control function, so I can dim the LED display at night when I"m trying to get some rest." -Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer
"Let me start by saying that when it comes to cooking, I try to cut as many corners as I can. I cook with love of course, but I hate slaving over a stove just to have a delicious meal. But, if I could only use one kitchen appliance for the rest of my life, it would without a doubt be the Thermomix. It features over 13 modes and 20 functions, and it’s relatively quiet, which is great when preparing those late-night snacks. It’s an all-around foolproof, high-end blender that cooks and stirs so I can always bet on cutting my cooking time in half. I can’t believe I'm saying this, but cooking is finally exciting again." -Deena Campbell, Beauty Director
"If you don’t want to fit a treadmill or bike in your humble city abode, Bala’s functional fitness equipment is a great way to make space for fitness in your home. Known for its stylish weighted bangles, the company now offers other fun ways to pump up your strength training or aerobics routines, like the Bala Beam and Power Ring. They even have curated gift sets for pilates (opens in new tab) and stretching (opens in new tab). All pieces are aesthetic in colors that are pleasing to the eye." -Tanya Benedicto Klich, Senior Editor
"As a Java enthusiast, I take my morning coffee very seriously- don't strike up a convo before I've been adequately caffeinated. And so I'm always looking for the latest and greatest when preparing coffee- from drip to pressed to pods. When the mocha master first came on my radar, I was drawn to the sleek design, but the efficiency, consistently great taste, and super easy cleanup have made me a convert. Each machine is handmade and individually tested in The Netherlands, taking into consideration the optimum H2O brew temp and coffee-to-water ratio. There are no frivolous bells and whistles, and it looks pretty impressive on a counter. If, like me, you need a little (or a lot) of coffee to power you through your day, look no further." -Sara Holzman, Style Director
"Muji is known for their sleek, efficient products and this diffuser is definitely one of their hero products. Its footprint is small, which is great if you’re low on space. It’s simultaneously a night light and an aroma diffuser, but in the winter, almost like a baby humidifier. Assembly is easy and clean-up is a breeze. The mist is even and soft, a little bit of peace and tranquility for your home." -Brittany Holloway-Brown, Art Director
"For show-and-tell in fifth grade, the item I was most proud of and couldn't wait to show off to my peers was my local library card. In other words, reading has always been a favorite pastime of mine. Fast forward to now, and one of my most prized and beloved possessions is my Amazon Kindle. It empowers me to jump from novel to novel, genre to genre, without having to lug around stacks of books or frequent trips to the library. If there was such a thing as adult show-and-tell, sharing my love for this little electronic reader would be my swan song." - Emma Childs, Fashion Editor
"I have a special place in my heart for products that turn mundane necessities into works of beauty— like this laptop sleeve. I used to throw my laptop into a tote and say a prayer that it didn't get scratched or destroyed by the dozens of other things in my bag, until I got my hands on the Samara product. Made from buttery soft vegan leather, available in a dozen gorgeous muted shades, and accentuated with brass detailing, it makes lugging your laptop around an absolutely elegant experience. Not to mention, Samara is a female-founded, sustainable brand gives part of its proceeds to The Soular Backpack—a product that helps schoolchildren in East Africa." -Neha Prakash, Entertainment Director
"I just moved into a new apartment with—in a shocking turn of events—too much wall space. My regular TV would look bizarre against a large white wall, so I pivoted to projectors. After days of falling into internet rabbit holes, streaming YouTube reviews, and assessing my space, I landed on Epson’s short-throw projector; a powerful option that can be placed near the wall it projects onto (no mounting needed), won’t be dulled by natural light (rare, as it turns out), and features a powerful speaker that really, truly, makes you feel like you’re at the movies." -Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor
"I never understood people who loved working out. I dreaded the before, the during, and the after of just about every class to ever exist. But a couple of years ago, I started following Melissa Wood Tepperberg on Instagram, mainly because I found her to just be a soothing energy on my feed. After hearing my friends’ rave reviews about her pilates-meets-yoga-meets-meditative workouts, I begrudingly bought a subscription to her website. Fast foward three years, and I can’t imagine my life without her guided workouts (and my bala weights). Rolling out my mat and dedicating just 20-30 minutes of movement per day has not only transformed my body, but also my mindset. It brings me a sense of calm (Melissa has the world’s most soothing voice), gives me a boost of energy, and has made my body stronger than I ever thought possible. I’m partial to the full body pilates flows, but the newly relaunched platform has something for everyone—whether your looking for recipes, meditations, or beginner-friendly workouts." -Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor
"Cooking has become my new favorite hobby, so I was thrilled when I received this as a gift last year. It's become my most-used pot in my collection ever since. It's the perfect size for sauces and stews, can be used in my oven, and looks cute when I store it on my stove." -Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor
"I like cooking. I do. But the hassle around it—deciding what to cook, finding a recipe, hunting for ingredients, shopping for more ingredients, measuring out what you need—always feels overwhelming, especially because I'm not a natural cook. Enter HelloFresh, which I re-subscribe to every winter and then off and on the rest of the year. You can pick your meals ahead of time; the box comes to your door with the meat frozen in dry ice so it doesn't go bad; everything is pre-measured; and you still get the domestic satisfaction of actually cooking, albeit with (very clear) guidelines. If I could afford one every week, I'd use them until—or if—I became one of those people who's "known for their cooking." -Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy
"When you're a busy mom, you’ll need to streamline your time when it comes to preparing homemade, nutrient-rich meals for your littles. Luckily, subscription services like Little Spoon can deliver fresh organic baby foods, immunity boosters, smoothies, and toddler & kid meals to your doorstep. Confession: I’ve gladly heated up for myself a few of their mac & cheese and turkey kale slider plates in between zoom calls. Delicious and healthy." -Tanya Benedicto Klich, Senior Editor
"While I wouldn't call myself a forgetful person, there's something about me with chargers: I always misplace them or get them confused with other, similar looking ones, and always find myself frustrated when I'm forced to add yet another one to my overwhelming collection. So, when I heard about Adidas' solar-powered headphones, I was over the moon. These incredibly comfortable, high-quality over-the-ear headphones don't require any cords. Instead, they charge from both natural and artificial light, meaning that I never have to worry about dwindling battery life, proximity to outlets, or misplaced cords again. Plus, this approach to battery life means that listening to music has never been more sustainable: Not only is charging fossil fuel-free, but the headphones themselves are made from 87 percent recycled plastic." -Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer
"These headphones fit the bill of being both aesthetically pleasing and effective. They deliver quality sound while blocking out all the hubbub around you. In fact, they've successfully passed the twin test: I can take work calls and not only hear what people are saying, but actually focus on what people are saying, when my infant twins are, let's call it, *playing * in the background." -Sally Holmes, Editor-in-Chief
"I know just how important it is to get your daily eight glasses (at least) of water, but I still struggle constantly to get all my ounces in. This "smart" water bottle is a must if you struggle with your water intake like I do. With a connected app, this bottle tracks all of your water and lets you know when to drink throughout the day by glowing, which you can also customize on the app. Water stays extra cold thanks to stainless steel and the charge lasts for at least a week, plus there's even a tracker so you won't ever lose your bottle. Who knew a water bottle could be so smart?" -Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow
"For moms-on-the-go, the Elvie pump is the perfect complement to your hospital-grade electric breast pump. Whether you commute, work remotely, manage your household, or plan to travel, having the option to go wireless is essential. The discreet and portable devices will ensure you stay on schedule and prevent mastitis. For best results, buy a strong, supportive pumping bra, and get acquainted with assembly and instructions before the baby arrives – after a few YouTube tutorials, it is all simple and intuitive–and a timesaver." -Tanya Benedicto Klich, Senior Editor
"We are officially in the throes of soup season—aka my favorite time of the year! And, believe it or not, I enjoy making my own from scratch. Firstly, because I like to pretend I'm the wonderfully capable and glamorous Ina Garten. And secondly, KitchenAid's Immersion Blender makes the soup-making process as close to effortless as possible. The spinning stainless steel blades ensure you achieve a silky texture and due to the blender's compact size, it barely takes up any space in my micro-sized NYC kitchen." - Emma Childs, Fashion Editor
"Listen—I know your portable speaker may do the trick, but nothing compares to a true sound system. When I first became acquainted with LG’s soundbar and speaker, the hype was instantly obvious. Between the powerful surround sound, the voice assistant connectability, the clarity of sound, and the sleek design, it’s an investment that’s worth every penny." -Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor
"One of my favorite hobbies is film photography. I use my photography as a visual journal and I wanted to share that with my friends and family. This camera helped me do that, it’s a point and shoot film camera so it makes it easy for any beginner to use. You get to capture life in the moment with your loved ones." -Jonelle Afurong, Junior Visual Designer
"Until last year, I was one of those people who didn't care about suitcases. I'd use an old duffel bag or my ropey weekender for short trips, and a cheap Amazon suitcase for longer ones. Done and done, I thought. That is, until my fiancé gifted me an Away carry-on. When it came time to travel again, I dutifully packed it—this thing holds a lot of stuff, I thought—and took it with me. You guys, this thing overhauled my entire travel experience. Why did nobody tell me about it sooner? I rolled it with ease around the airport with almost no exertion, stopping in cheerfully at every shop because, well, I could now. It lifted easily into the overhead bin, was a breeze to carry down stairs, and saved me a trip to the baggage terminal. I have taken it on four trips and have been going on (and on, and on) to everybody about it ever since. (I also returned the favor and bought my fiancé his own, because he was jealous. Understandably so.)" -Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy
"I've never been a coffee person, but I've always been a tea girl. (I average about three cups of tea daily, and on the bad days, let's just say I keep the Earl Grey on tap). And this revolutionary self-heating mug by OHOM makes my mornings exponentially better. In addition to the fine ceramic mug being adorable, the dual-purpose charging pad keeps your beverage perpetually warm (at 130 degrees Fahrenheit, to be exact) while also juicing up your cell phone." - Emma Childs, Fashion Editor
"Let me be clear: I’m not a car girl. I’ve looked under the hood of a car three times in my entire life—and that’s being generous. But there’s something about the Volvo XC90 that makes me giddy with excitement every time I drive it. Aside from it delivering on the promise of performance (think driver-assistance technology) and power (think 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds), it’s a three-row SUV that gives my kids enough space to stretch out (translation: throw things around) while road tripping. I’m never a fan of traveling with two small children for any amount of time, but if the Volvo XC90 is involved, I can always trust it to be a memorable time." -Deena Campbell, Beauty Director
"Not only is this speaker gorgeous, with its unique pillars of twinkling lights that synchronize with the music of your choice, but it also boasts an impressive level of sound for its compact size. One night, when I first started using this piece, I turned the volume all the way up on my favorite song and was pleasantly surprised to find that the quality never became tinny or staticky, and that it continued to fill every corner of my apartment with balanced, even sound, no matter the volume level or genre. It's my new favorite speaker, and its appearance definitely make it a conversation starter during dinner parties." -Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer
"As cliche as it may sound, I do not feel like a fully-functioning human until I've had my morning cup of coffee. Coffee is a non-negotiable for me, so I didn't feel too bad splurging on this coffee maker, and once I actually tried it, I realized that it's so much more than a coffee maker. This small, but mighty machine turns my morning routine into a little luxury—my coffee is extra rich, extra foamy, and overall tastes incredible. I also love how this machine detects the different pod shapes and adjusts how much water is needed automatically. All in all, this Nespresso machine has dramatically changed my mornings for the better." -Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow
"Inventor Dr. Harvey Karp is among the strongest allies to the motherhood community, donating hundreds of these robotic bassinets to understaffed and underfunded neonatal intensive care units across the country. For any mom who wants to invest in better rest for her baby–and herself–the sleek Snoo functions as a sleep-trainer, processing a baby’s cries and auto-responds with rocking and white noise. It mimics the in utero environment, soothing babies and giving new parents more opportunity to rest and recover during the fourth trimester." -Tanya Benedicto Klich, Senior Editor
"To be honest, I'm a complete nerd: I love learning, picking up new skills, and digesting new pieces of knowledge. And while books often help me get my fill, when it comes to skills like playing an instrument (I play the guitar and am learning to play piano), I need the much more tactile, traditional instruction of a teacher. Masterclass mimics that feeling of learning in a classroom and allows you to take as many classes as you'd like for only $15 per month. What tutor offers a better rate than that?" -Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer
"Sleeping has always been a struggle for me. A million other factors aside, it's difficult for me to tune out my mind's racing thoughts when I'm trying to wind down. This SNOOZ White Noise Machine, however, has drastically improved my bedtime routine by helping to soothe my pre-slumber anxious brain. It significantly blocks out surrounding noise with its spinning fan, and you can also easily program it from your cell phone with the free SNOOZ app." - Emma Childs, Fashion Editor
"It's embarrassingly hard for me to leave my dog at home alone. On one hand, he does have significant medical issues—don't even ask about my vet bills—but also, I'm an anxious person who spends a lot of time in What If land. My Furbo dog camera—and its little sister, the Furbo Mini—is just about the only thing that keeps me sane. I can throw my dog treats, analyze his sleeping position, watch his damn breathing if I need to; I get alerts when he's barking, vomiting, or if an alarm is going off. Plus, the Furbo Dog Nanny add-on records when people come into the apartment, so I get these cute little videos of my dog practically combusting with joy when I walk in the door. I consider the Furbo a co-parent at this point." -Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy
"Clean teeth. Full heart. Can't lose. That's the motto I live by, courtesy of my Phillips Sonicare electric toothbrush. It comes with three modes—clean, white, and gum care—so you can oscillate between different brushing patterns depending on your teeth. And specifically in regards to the whitening function, I can attest that my teeth have less stains and appear much brighter when I use this product compared to a manual toothbrush. Plus, this electric bad boy is automatically programmed for a two-minute brush period, so you can rest assured knowing you're doing your dentist proud." - Emma Childs, Fashion Editor
"Gardening is one of my favorite hobbies, but living in a large city makes indulging in it pretty challenging, particularly since the soil quality in my neighborhood makes me wary about eating any herbs or vegetables I might grow in my yard. But with my hydroponic RISE Smart Garden, I'm able to grow herbs and veggies in the comfort of my kitchen. I can't even begin to describe how delightful it feels to pluck herbs straight from the source and throw them into a salad, soup, or sauce in-progress. Plus, the garden comes with a mobile app that reminds me when to change the water, feed the plants, and clean the structure, removing any need for guesswork or plant expertise." -Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer
"Bassinets, car seats, strollers – buying baby equipment adds up. I am passionate about recommending items that not only come in handy–but pay dividends in time and space-saving, convenience, and of course safety. I can not imagine traveling and flying with a baby without a Doona. From car to airport, through security and at the check-in gate, the Doona moves with you and your family seamlessly through any journey. It converts from baby seat to stroller in seconds. While it has no storage underneath, you can purchase a snap-on Doona bag to hold the diaper essentials." -Tanya Benedicto Klich, Senior Editor