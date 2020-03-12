Outdoor Fellow's Winter Candles Are Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

As someone who has an entire cabinet dedicated to candles—and who was proudly once on a candle-centric podcast (*hair flip*)—I can confidently say a person can never have too many candles in their life. Whether you use them as part of your daily self-care routine or you want to make your home as cozy as possible, now's a better time than ever to stock up on great-smelling scents.

For many candleheads (yes, that's what we're called), Outdoor Fellow needs no introduction. The New York-based company makes cute candles that are inspired by founder Patrick Jones' travels. From now until March 22, the brand is offering an extra 20 percent off select candles using the promo code "WINTERSALE." Those scents are No.25 Winter Fir and No. 22 Mulled Wine, where customers receive an additional 20 percent off the $27 sale price.

With notes of cedarwood, vetiver, Douglas Fir, blue spruce, and juniper berry, No.25 Winter Fir smells like a snowy winter day—the perfect scent for cozying up at home. Want something with a kick? Try No. 22 Mulled Wine, which features a spicy blend of cinnamon, clove, and sweet orange. Outdoor Fellow's spring scents aren't on sale, but at $36 each, they're worth the tad increase in price.

