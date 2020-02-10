If you haven't found the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your roommate, work wife, or bestie yet, remain calm: Right now, Nordstrom Rack is slashing the prices of Nest's ridiculously popular candles and lotions. In fact, some candles are up to 50 percent off.

Between its sleek design and innovative blends of candles, home sprays, and liquid-free diffusers, the New York-based company has a knack for transforming a space through its scents that make every home smell like a dream.

If your Valentine Galentine has a penchant for warm, woody scents, she'll love Are light, breezy scents more her speed? The liquid-free linen diffuser will deliver. Or, if you're throwing a Galentine's Day brunch for your entire squad, stock up on Nest's beautiful hand creams, which are on sale for under $15 each.

Shop these amazing Nest picks, below, and find more Valentine's Day gift ideas here.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE