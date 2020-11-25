Today's Top Stories
Diptyque's Limited-Edition Baies Candles Is Back for Black Friday

By Kelsey Mulvey
diptyque
Diptyque

As far as I'm concerned, the holidays are synonymous with candle season. I mean, what better way to spend the most wonderful time of the year than with a large glass of mulled wine, Home Alone on repeat, and at least three candles ablaze? If you too want to restock your candle collection for the colder months ahead, Diptyque is releasing its iconic Baies scent in a beautiful, limited-edition packaging in honor of Black Friday.

Diptyque
Limited-Edition Baies Candle
$78.00
SHOP IT

With a library of dreamy, delicious scents, Diptyque has been in the upper echelon of candles since its founding in 1961. (The brand is also beloved by Meghan Markle!) A tangy medley of blackcurrant berries and rose, Baies is one of those versatile scents you'll want to light up 24/7, 365 days a year. The limited-edition packaging features a graphic design of a dreamlike garden, and 15 percent of the proceeds from each candle will be donated to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Whether you want to get started on your holiday shopping or simply treat yourself to a new candle, this is literally the gift that keeps on giving. Diptyque's limited-edition candle, which retails for $78, will only be available from November 27 to November 30 on Diptyque's site. So add this candle to your e-cart pronto, then shop more Diptyque candles, below.

Tubéreuse Candle
Tubéreuse Candle
DIPTYQUE
$68.00
SHOP IT
Baies Candle
Baies Candle
DIPTYQUE
$36.00
SHOP IT
Feu de Bois Candle
Feu de Bois Candle
DIPTYQUE
$36.00
SHOP IT
Santal Candle
Santal Candle
DIPTYQUE
$68.00
SHOP IT
