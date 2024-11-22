I have a confession: I'm a bona fide fragrance snob. I have a bookshelf dedicated to displaying my (many, many) bottles, and as a shopping editor, I'm constantly testing the year's newest perfumes and luxury candles. I'll be the first to admit, however, that my favorite fragrances can get pretty pricey, which is why I almost always buy a new scent when it's on sale.

The good news: Black Friday is coming soon. So, I rounded up the best on-sale perfumes and candles to shop ahead of the year's biggest shopping weekend. Between you and I, these are some of the best early Black Friday beauty deals around, bar none.

The deals run the gamut this year, so there's bound to be something for everyone. For instance, there are light perfumes from Jo Malone London on mega sale. For those who prefer something more heady and sweet, I found some gourmand and vanilla fragrances too. I even managed to find a few discounted Diptyque candles and perfumes—a rarity in the fragrance world.

All in all, the 29 deals I found will be some of the best Black Friday sales in beauty. Don't miss your chance to add these discounted scents to your collection—I know I won't.

Best Early Black Friday Perfume Deals

If you've been holding out for your favorite perfume to go on sale, you're in luck. There's cult favorite brands and scents in every fragrance category on major sale. Think Maison Margiela Replica, Tom Ford, Diptyque, Yves Saint Laurent—the list goes on and on.

Diptyque Orphéon Eau de Parfum 2.5 oz. (Was $230) $205 at Bloomingdale's Diptyque never goes on sale, so now's your chance to score a discount during Bloomingdale's sitewide sale event. You can score my personal favorite, Orphéon, which is an ode to '60s Parisian jazz clubs with a unique smokey and spicy scent profile, but any of the brand's large-size perfumes are $25 off.

Jo Malone London English Pear and Freesia Cologne (Was $86) $71 at Target Jo Malone London makes perfumes for "It" girls and if you need proof, just turn to Sofia Richie Grainge's date-night scent. She layers this fresh floral perfume with the brand's Nectarine Blossom & Honey for a "summery and delicious" combo.

Tom Ford Private Blend Sampler Set (limited Edition) (Was $60) $48 at Nordstrom Tom Ford perfumes are not cheap, and they are incredibly distinct, so this sampler set is a great way to test out your preferences. It covers a range of fragrance families, from a gourmand in Lost Cherry to the floral Rose Prick, so you're bound to find your new favorite scent.

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Eau De Toilette Fragrance (Was $85) $72 at Nordstrom If I had to pick just one Maison Margiela scent to wear for the rest of my life, it would have to be By the Fireplace. The brand nailed every element of its titular memory—the warmth of the fire, the smokiness from the wood, a subtle spiciness from chestnuts. It's everything I could want in a winter perfume and more.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum Extreme V Fg, 3 Oz. (Was $155) $108 at Neiman Marcus There's no doubt you haven't heard about this perfume. The original won an MC 2024 Fragrance Award for Best Women’s Fragrance of All Time, and this more intense version is just as good without being too overpowering.

Billlie Eilish Eilish No. 2 Eau De Parfum (Was $72) $50 at Ulta Not all celebrity perfume brands are made equal, but Billie Eilish's are up there on my list of favorites. This one has a unique musky scent with a touch of woodiness that's perfect for bleary winter nights.

Jo Malone London Lime Basil and Mandarin Cologne (Was $86) $60 at Target This is another Jo Malone London perfume that comes with a celebrity stamp of approval. Model and Rose Inc. founder Rosie Huntington-Whiteley said of this favorite: "I find myself picking this up often when I'm in need of a little bit of comfort."

Maison Margiela 'replica' Memory Box Sampler Set (Was $39) $30 at Sephora I've always been intrigued by the memories Maison Margiela perfumes are meant to evoke, so this set is sitting in my cart. It has samplers of all of the brand's best-sellers, including Beach Walk, Lazy Sunday Morning, When the Rain Stops, and more.

Diptyque Illio Eau De Toilette (Was $180) $126 at FWRD Sure, this may be a traditional summer perfume with juicy notes of bergamot, pear, and jasmine. However, you can wear it now on days you need a little extra sunshine, then wear it all summer long once the weather turns—you won't be able to find it again at this price next year.

The 7 Virtues Lotus Pear Perfume Oil (Was $69) $44 at Sephora I can personally attest that clean fragrance brand The 7 Virtues makes perfumes that actually last longer than a few hours. Perfume oils are made with the highest concentration of fragrance, so you can bet this fruity floral scent is sure to last you through the night. Another bonus? It uses a jade gemstone roller ball to infuse your skin with good every.

Snif Vanilla Vice Eau De Toilette (Was $65) $52 at Ulta If your M.O. is wanting to smell like a baked treat, then add this vanilla perfume to your rotation. It's got all of the sweetness you want from a traditional gourmand, but with an added depth from the amberwood and musk.

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau De Parfum (Was $120) $84 at Ulta Spun sugar and a warm vanilla base give this scent a fun edge you won't find in your grandma's floral perfumes. Plenty of reviewers say a little goes a long way, too.

Versace Bright Crystal 6.7 Oz Eau De Toilette Spray (Was $155) $80 at Amazon When a fragrance has nearly 16,000(!!) five-star reviews, you know it's a real winner. Reviews say it's light enough for everyday wear and has huge staying power despite being an eau de toilette. If you're a fan of soft and feminine scents, this one is for you.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry 2-Piece Fragrance Gift Set (Was $405) $324 at Saks Fifth Avenue I'm a gourmand girl through and through so trust me when I say Tom Ford's Lost Cherry is one of the most unique gourmands I've had the pleasure of sniffing. Its creaminess with bitter almond and dark cherry is nothing short of intoxicating.

Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Tiare Eau De Parfum Spray (Was $150) $90 at Nordstrom When you can't get away to an actual Mediterranean island, wear this perfume instead. Sparkling lemon and grapefruit combined with warm tiare flower will whisk you away to brighter, sunnier days until you can wear this every day in the summer.

Tom Ford's Soleil Blanc Endless Summer 2-Piece Set (Was $300) $240 at Saks Fifth Avenue Tom Ford's Soleil Blanc easily takes the cake as my favorite floral perfume. It's sexy and warm without being overpowering, something I never find in floral fragrances. Combined with the shimmering body oil and this gift set is a match made in heaven.

Best Early Black Friday Candle Deals

Lighting a luxurious candle is a little moment of self-care that never gets old. If you're anything like me, you'll be taking all of the Black Friday sales to shop candles from Diptyque, Boy Smells, Voluspa, and more, all at a steep discount.

Diptyque Black Baies (Berries) Scented Candle (Was $220) $195 at Bloomingdale's Diptyque's Baies candle is team Marie Claire's favorite sweet scent. It's both candied (not cloying) and sophisticated, with balancing floral notes. This one will burn in your home for up to 90 hours, and its all-black look is chic as hell.

Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme Candle (Was $48) $34 at Nordstrom If you want your home to smell like a Japanese zen garden, all you have to do is light this candle for a few minutes. It has notes of hinoki, moss, and guiac wood, which all combine to produce a calming effect.

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' By The Fireplace Scented Candle (Was $75) $35 at Sephora I'm honestly shocked to see this candle still in stock, so grab it while you still can. It's one of my absolute favorites for the winter season as it has the best warm, cozy, slightly smokey scent.

Voluspa Japonica Earth Tones Demi Candle Set (Was $80) $48 at Nordstrom Why buy one candle when you can get a set of four? There's a scent for every kind of of mood and preference from fruit fig and spicy pumpkin to cozy vanilla and earthy moss. You can even keep your favorite and give the others away as gifts.

Lafco New York Holiday Signature Candle, Fireside Oak (Was $75) $49 at Amazon Every year I gift myself a Lafco candle for the holidays because I, too, deserve a little something luxurious. They burn for a long time (90 hours to be exact) and every holiday scent I've tried has been to die for, including this warm woody fragrance.

Better World Fragrance House Good Thoughts Scented Candle (Was $48) $34 at Ulta For under $50, this is one of my favorite candles for gifting. It includes a cute mini marker to personalize the jar and the throw is impressively strong. Good Thoughts is especially a good scent for Christmas time with notes of fir balsam, orange, clove buds, cedarwood, and tonka bean.

Glasshouse Fragrances Jubilant Haze Candle (Was $55) $41 at Dermstore If the fun shade of this jar wasn't enough to catch your attention, I'm sure its scent will. It'll transport you to a sunny tropical island with juicy fruity notes of mango, orange, peach, and apricot.

Missoni Scented Candle 270g (Was $200) $120 at Shopbop Sometimes, a chic candle like this is all you need to make a space come to life. It doesn't hurt that it also has an equally chic scent with notes of clove, ramarin, and black pepper, either.

Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ Jazz Club Scented Candle (Was $70) $35 at Sephora I couldn't resist adding another Replica candle on this list because they are just too good. It combines all of the scents you'd expect to find in jazz club—think tobacco, rum, and spices—into one delicious fragrance that's strong enough to fill a large room.

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Candle (Was $76) $57 at Bluemercury The next time you need to decompress, light this candle, close your eyes, and take a deep breath. Its therapeutic vetiver, chamomile, and sandalwood essential oils will help soothe your busy mind while releasing a grounding earthy scent.

Capri Blue Volcano Red Ribbed Jar Candle (Was $38) $30 at Anthropologie How perfect is this red jar for the holidays? Not only that, but Anthropologie shoppers seem equally obsessed with the scent. One happy reviewer wrote, "Not only is this candle stunning, but it smells amazing too. Definitely my favorite candle!"

Cerulean 6 Cloudline Luxury Candle (Was $86) $43 at Bluemercury You can transport yourself to a spa without leaving the comfort of your home just by lighting the wick on this candle. It's clean, relaxing, calming, and luxurious—everything you want a spa day to be.

Blvck Paris Blvck Oversized Candle (Was $80) $65 at Nordstrom For the minimalist in your life, gift them an all-black candle they'll love to put on full display. Even the wax and wick match, while the scent is a simple velvet rose fragrance.

The Signature Candle by Anthropologie: Ambered Topaz (Was $48) $40 at Anthropologie Leave it to Anthropologie to create the ideal candle for both displaying and lighting. This is one I would keep on hand year-round because of its chic look and yummy vanilla scent.