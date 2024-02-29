Picking a perfume always has been, and always will be, highly personal. It’s possible you choose your fragrance to trigger a certain memory. Maybe you’ve been wearing the same signature scent for well over a decade. Or, you might stand firm in the power of a fragrance wardrobe that allows you to layer a range of different notes. Whatever the case, the best perfumes of 2024 will add a welcome new scent profile to your collection.

The best new fragrances releases this year cover every scent family, with Future Society dropping gorgeous florals, Hermès creating a modern spin on a classic oud, and By Kilian launching a smoky, tobacco-hinted blend appropriately called Born to Be Unforgettable. Still, the notes getting the most attention are those falling into the citrus category. Everyone from Aerin and Armani to Perfums de Marly put a nuanced spin on mandarin, lemon, and grapefruit. These are slightly warmer than the citrus blends that preceded them, ensuring that they side swipe the unwanted chemical-tinged undertone.

Marie Claire editors have tested every new fragrance launch since the start of 2024. To help you decide which new scent deserves a spot in your collection, our editors share their favorite 2024 perfume launches ahead.

The Best 2024 Perfumes

The Best Citrus Perfume of 2024 Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Tiare Eau De Parfum Visit Site If you’ve long been a fan of Aerin’s Mediterranean Honeysuckle, which originally launched in 2015, I strongly encourage you to try the brand’s new twist on the classic scent: Mediterranean Honeysuckle Tiare. Like the original, you’ll find citrus notes like grapefruit, a hint of floral with gardenia, and a bit of sweetness via honeysuckle. But Tiare, which translates to mean “a strong fragrance,” includes an extra tingly sensation of citrus and an added bit of warmth, courtesy of the Tiare flower. Customer Review: “I liked this fresh scent. It's light but lasts a long time, the pleasant citrus of lemon is refreshing, it's just the perfect perfume for the warm season. It’s refreshing like water with lemon on a hot day.” — Nordstrom

The Best Perfume Primer of 2024 Optimal Habitat Fragrance Enhancing Primer $60 at Future Society I am deeply fascinated by Future Society, a truly innovative company that brings scent profiles back from the dead. Specifically, they use biotechnology to recreate the aura of extinct flowers through DNA sequencing. Their latest release isn’t actually a fragrance at all, but rather a primer. The hydrating, slightly tacky product is powered by a biotech ingredient called aeonome. It creates the ideal pH on the skin, so the fragrance of your choosing lasts hours longer than usual. Customer Review: “I cannot express enough how much I adore this fragrance primer! It has completely transformed my perfume game. The primer not only prolongs the scent of my favorite perfumes but also enhances their notes, creating a captivating aroma that lasts all day long. It's like magic in a bottle!” — Future Society

The Best Spicy Perfume of 2024 Escentric Molecules Eau De Toilette Spray Unisex,molecule 03, 3.5 Fl Oz $150 at Escentric Molecules For the uninitiated, Escentric Molecules specializes in finding unique single notes and bottling them up into a sophisticated fragrance. They’re highly selective, with only three Molecules to their name. Their latest features a spicy-meets-earth blend courtesy of Vetiveryl Acetate, a hybrid ingredient that highlights the fresh grassiness of vetiver by softening the traditionally warmer note with a hint of ascetic acid. It gives me a little connection to nature on days when I’m cooped up in an office thanks to its warm, woodsy composition. Customer Review: “It's heaven for those that love a citrus twist with a spicy hit. It melts into the skin and gets musky and skin scented, and you won't want to stop smelling it. Warm, not sickly, and gets woody after a while.” — Mecca

The Best Oud Perfume of 2024 Hermès Oud Alezan Eau de Parfum $371 at Hermes The epitome of juxtaposition, the latest addition to the Hermessence family contrasts the heaviness and deepness of oud with the airy sweetness of rose. “This is not a perfume for somebody who doesn’t like to assert themselves,” Hermès perfumer Christine Nagel previously told Marie Claire. This heady fragrance is strong and demanding by nature, almost entering a room before you do. That all being said, it’s not the abrasive oud that’s somewhat synonymous with the note—it adopts a more mystical, softer tone after sitting on the skin. Customer Review: “On the test strips the rose is strong and dominant while on the skin (mine at least), it kinda steps back and the oud kicks in. It is not the kind of oud most people don't like. It's opulent, it's sexy, and definitely unlike other rose oud accords.” — Fragrantica

The Best Vanilla Scent of 2024 Born to Be Unforgettable Eau De Parfum 50ml $150 at Killian One of the most interesting scent profiles I’ve tried this year, Killian’s Born to be Unforgettable straddles the citrus, gourmand, and spicy fragrance families. It’s constantly evolving on my skin. Sometimes I get a hint of warm cinnamon, occasionally a whiff of lime, and, when it fully settles, a grounding base of cedarwood. It was designed to smell like a bubbling Coca Cola, and I can confidently say it achieves its goal. My main takeaway? I will get stopped on the street when I wear it. Customer Review: “This scent is very different. It’s very bold and masculine. You can smell the vanilla. Has some sweetness but not overwhelming. Not something I would wear everyday but definitely for special occasions.” — Sephora

The Best Floral Perfume of 2024 My Way Nectar Eau De Parfum $125 at Sephora There haven’t been too many new floral fragrances in 2024, but Armani's latest version of My Way is the exception. Unlike the original fragrance, which launched in 2019 and is classified as an intense vanilla floral, this rendition is a lighter, fruitier option. Still, it keeps its sophisticated, mature aura. It strikes a balance between the crisp, freshness of pear with the brightness of tuberose. If floral is your go-to, you can’t go wrong with this gorgeous bottle. Customer Review: “I was pleasantly surprised by this perfume. I tend to find perfume overpowering and go for a light body spray. This is great for in between. I don't feel like it's heavy or for just day or night.” — Sephora

The Best Woodsy Perfume of 2024 L'art & La Matière $395 at Guerlain If a unique scent is what you're after, consider this Guerlain perfume. I’ve never smelled anything quite like it—the scent is particularly intense and spicy, fitting for a fragrance inspired by Morocco. Neroli makes up the base, but it’s the blend of spices, ranging from cinnamon to tumeric, that give the end result a kick. Customer Review: “An initial, spicy blend of ginger and turmeric evolves after about 20 minutes into a sophisticated composition of spicy Neroli and orange blossom, finally transforming into a spicy, slightly soapy sandalwood. It is ideal for the spring season .The vibrant opening of ginger creates a zesty entry, awakening the senses.” — Guerlain

The Best Fresh Perfume of 2024 Flowerbomb Tiger Lily Eau De Parfum $145 at Ulta I’ve always loved a fresh, warm scent that's reminiscent of a summer vacation. That being said, it’s difficult to find a perfume in that category that smells elevated and sophisticated, instead of synthetic. Enter: Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb Tiger Lily. The scent combines the sweetness of coconut milk with the freshness of mango and tiger lily to create a perfume that’s warm and inviting without being artificially sweet. Plus, it’s Emily Ratajkowski’s favorite—and that counts for something. Customer Review: “Love love love this scent! I'm typically not a coconut girl, but the coconut with the floral mix gives it a very bold yet flirty and sexy feel which I love. This is a perfect every day scent for someone with a bold personality and can be taken from day to evening and across seasons.” — Sephora

The Best Fruity Scent of 2024 Parfums de Marly Perseus Eau de Parfum $365 at Perfums de Marly “I’m not typically fond of citrusy scents, even in the summer. Their sweetness always strikes me as saccharine and even nausea-inducing, and they never feel as balanced as their more flora, woody, or musky counterparts," says Gabrielle Ulubay, Beauty Writer. One of this year's best new scents changed her mind. "This launch from Parfums de Marly, however, strikes the perfect balance. Its top notes do, indeed, consist of grapefruit, blackcurrant, and bergamot, but the fruity elements are balanced out by the woodiness and warmth of dry woods, cashmere wood, balsam fir, and tonka bean. The combination is anything but sickly-sweet, and is perfect for this time of year, when the sun is setting later and spring is nearly here.”

The Best Soothing Perfume of 2024 In This World $165 at Liis "If you bottled up the best scents of nature," Associate E-Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger says, "you would get this fragrance. Aptly called 'In This World,' this perfume is equal parts floral, woody, and herbal, and it all combines into a subtly sophisticated scent. Upon application, you’re first hit with fruity notes of blood orange and fig, but once it dries down, you’re left with earthy notes of lavender, sage, and Tonka wood. It's a surprisingly calming scent, too, and would make an especially good fragrance for spring when you want something more fresh and light."

The Best Gourmand Perfume of 2024 Vanilla Woods - Vanilla Perfume - the 7 Virtues $88 at Sephora Brooke Knappenberger, Associate E-Commerce Editor, considers herself a vanilla fragrance girl through and through, and 7 Virtues' Vanilla Woods is one of her all-time favorite scents. "When I found out the brand came out with a new vanilla fragrance, I obviously had to try it," she says. "Combining amber, vanilla, and a hint of carnation, this fragrance has a natural, second-skin finish. While some vanilla perfumes can read overpowering and sugary sweet, this one is more subtle and warm, making it an ideal everyday fragrance." Sounds like a new favorite. Customer Review: “Absolutely stunning warm vanilla scent. As a picky person with a sensitive scent palette I was skeptical but after a wear test the warm vanilla scent is perfect, inviting, and lasts for 24 hours. 100% purchase again.” — Sephora

What to Look For

Single Notes

Darryl Do, of Delbia Do Fragrances and Flavors, says 2024 fragrance trends include an increase in single-note fragrance call-outs. “We’re seeing notes well-beyond the usual floral themes such as rose, jasmin, and lavender, with brands expanding to highlight notes like pistachio,” he notes. Perhaps one of the most thoughtful single-note innovations we’ve seen this year comes from Future Society, which has bio-engineered extinct floral notes.

Fragrance Family

There’s no “right” or “wrong” fragrance family to choose. But, if you’re looking for a little guidance, try an option that’s either gourmand (read: sweet) or citrusy. These two categories are poised to be the most popular this calendar year, according to Do. Vanilla perfumes are continuing to have a huge cut of fragrance's real estate, while refreshing, light combinations continue to gain popularity. The third group to watch out for: smoky, tobacco-tinged, spicy scents.

Meet the Expert