Whether you've just moved into a new apartment or you're looking to upgrade your space, having a well-stocked kitchen filled with premium appliances is an essential factor in feeling like a true, functioning adult. Rather than opting for inexpensive kitchen items and cookware with short shelf lives, why not invest in a piece that will last you for years and make cooking a breeze? And this Amazon Prime Day, it's easier than ever, because some of the most popular, high-quality brands around are slashing their prices on highly coveted items.

Scroll on for some of the best, editor-approved kitchen items on sale for Prime Day this week. From A+ appliances to high-performance pans and even food gifts, you'll be able to outfit your kitchen with everything it needs this summer—and at a fraction of the cost.

Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender $630 $441| Amazon This BPA-free, dishwasher-safe blender is a top notch option for anyone in need of a multi-purpose blender. It makes soups, purées, smoothies, and more, and even self-cleans.

Vinci Express Cold Brew Patented Electric Coffee Maker $80 $68| Amazon Love cold brew but hate spending a fortune buying it every day? Consider this at-home cold brew maker, which is equipped to make your favorite drink in only five minutes.

Proctor Silex Single-Serve Coffee Maker $40 $28 | Amazon This coffee maker has a 40 ounce reservoir, so it can make up to four 10 ounce cups of coffee without any need to refill the water. Plus, it comes with a reusable pod that you can load coffee grounds in for a more sustainable single-cup experience.

Hydros 64oz Water Filter Glass Pitcher $45 $32 | Amazon This compact glass water pitcher quickly filters tap water and boasts a lightweight design that's easy to lift, store, and fill.

American Kitchen Cookware Premium Nonstick Frying Pan $225 $158| Amazon This 12 inch nonstick frying pan is incredibly versatile: It's suitable for any stove type, is oven-safe up to 500 degrees, and promises to cook evenly every single time.

Vitamix 5200 Blender $550 $385| Amazon This high-performance blender from Vitamix has a 64 ounce container suitable for making dinner for your entire family. It's also self-cleaning, boasts variable speed control, and comes in three colors.

KitchenAid Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauté Pan with Lid and Helper Handle $59 $48 | Amazon Sauté pans are among the most useful pieces of cookware in any chef's repertoire, suitable for one-pot dishes, meats, pies, seafood, sauces, and more. This option is also oven-safe and promises to heat evenly.

MANNKITCHEN Pepper Cannon $199 $159 | Amazon This professional-grade pepper cannon is designed to dispense pepper with fewer, easier cranks so that, in the brand's words, "you can pepper your steak in seven cranks instead of 70."

Proctor-Silex Buffet Server & Food Warmer $55 $35 | Amazon If you love entertaining, consider this server and food warmer. It works even more effectively than those disposable aluminum pans, is sturdier, and since it's meant to last, it's more sustainable, too.

Boxxle Box Wine Dispenser $130 $91| Amazon Love wine and hate wasting it? This chic wine dispenser holds up to three liters of wine at a time and keeps it fresh for up to six weeks after the bottle was initially opened. It also makes for easy pouring and serving, allowing you to drink and enjoy at your own pace.

American Kitchen Premium Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Nonstick Casserole Pan $190 $133 | Amazon This handy oven-safe casserole pan is made with two layers of stainless steel and an aluminum core, ensuring both even heating and durability.

KLOVEO Champagne Stoppers $25 $18| Amazon Opening a bottle of champagne is a lot of pressure (pun intended), since the drink flattens quickly. This easy-to-use stopper fits all standard bottle necks and promises to keep champagne fresh and cold for weeks to come.

Vinci 12 Cup Coffee Maker $150 $128 | Amazon As much as I love my single-serve coffee maker, there's nothing quite like a full pot of perked coffee, especially when you're having guests over. This option makes up to 12 cups at a time, has a reusable filter, and even features a pause setting.

Tramontina Cookware Set Nonstick 11-Piece Charcoal Gray $111 $85 | Amazon This is the perfect purchase for anyone who's moved into their own place for the first time, or who's looking to get into cooking. It comes with 11 pots and pans of varying sizes, including a colander, and every single one is nonstick.

AspenClean Unscented Dishwasher Pods $18 $14 | Amazon If you're investing in new cookware and dishware, you should also invest in products that clean them. These pods are biodegradable, compostable, free of harsh chemicals, and are tough on grease, too.

Brabantia Bo Touch Top Trash Can $208 $138 | Amazon This 16 gallon trash can keeps odors from infecting your kitchen, and has a handy pedal and removable compartment that makes it easy to use. It also comes with free trash bags.

Revolution R180S Touchscreen Toaster $345 $280 | Amazon Behold, the item you never knew you needed: A touchscreen toaster. This high-powered gadget has six settings as well as a panini function and panini press accessory, making breakfast and lunch easier than it's ever been.

Vitamix Immersion Blender $190 $133| Amazon For those who love to make soups, an immersion blender is a game-changer. It allows users to blend without ever taking the mixture out of the pot, and

Vinci Hands-Free Electric Citrus Juicer $100 $85 | Amazon Fresh juice in the mornings? Count me in. And this hands-free option, compact option makes juicing easier than ever before.