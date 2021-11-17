The 14 Best Food Gifts for Home Chefs and Foodies Alike

We all have that friend—the one who collects dutch ovens, kitchen tools, and glassware no matter how much they already have in their cabinets and on their bar carts; they love hosting their friends no matter how small their apartment is; and they spend much of their hard-earned cash hitting up new restaurants. Oh, and the condiments! They never stop buying condiments. In my group, I just happen to be that friend. But if you, reader, are not, you might need to buy a sweet and suitable gift for that friend. We're here with some suggestions to make sure your presents satisfy all of their foodie needs.

If you're stuck on ideas, there are plenty of options for your hungry host-with-the-most. This year has birthed dozens of incredible cookbooks with cuisines from all over the world. Kitchen tools have gotten increasingly more advanced—and a hell of a lot cuter. There are countless kitchen towels, spice racks, and measuring cups to spruce up the dull corners of someone's kitchen. Hey, there's even designer aprons. Ahead, the best food gifts to help your friend cook, eat, and enjoy this holiday season.

La Double J Floral Apron $120 at Shopbop.com Every great cook needs a great apron to sport—like this flower-adorned version from La DoubleJ.

Tintec Culinary Blow Torch $23.98 at Amazon.com Imagine the toasty, crispy tops your dessert-loving giftee could torch on any crème brûlée.

Anthropologie Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board $68 at Anthropologie.com If your friend always lets the phone eat first, this photo-friendly slate cheese board will start popping up all over their feed in no time.

Diaspora Co. The Full Flavor Makeover $98 at Diasporaco.com Refresh any flavor-loving foodie's pantry with these nine essential spices.

Kaf Home Set of 4 Cotton Napkins $20 at Nordstrom.com Any entertaining foodie will know that the more napkins, the merrier.

Fly By Jing Chili Crisp $17.98 at Amazon.com There's no shortage on ways to consume this addictive chili crisp. Add it to eggs, pastas, or even ice cream!

Utopia Kitchen Compost Bin for Kitchen Countertop $27.99 at Amazon.com Composting just got ultra-convenient. This small countertop compost bin will be any foodies newest best friend.

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender $87.99 at Amazon.com It's soup season, and the thought of pulsing multiple batches of soup in a blender just sounds like too much work. Behold: the immersion blender, which saves a ton of time and effort when pureeing stews and sauces.

Our Play Always Pan $145 at Anthropologie.com True to its name, this all-in-one pan will take the place of a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan, and non-stick pan. What more can we say?

BOXT $74 at Drinkboxt.com Forget what you think you know about boxed wine. This female-founded and backed wine startup is the perfect gift for wine-loving foodies. One box holds 4 bottles of vino.

FOODHEIM: A Culinary Adventure $22.49 at Amazon.com It turns out comedian Eric Wareheim also has a passion for food. Drool over his favorite recipes and then cook them yourself!

Herb + Olive Virgin Olive Oil $36 at shopyowie.com Crafted from family-farmed olives in the California region, this cold-pressed olive oil will be a treat for any foodie.

Petrossian Royal Alverta Caviar From $53 at Saksfifthavenue.com This nutty flavored cavair is the ultimate holiday stocking stuffer for one lucky foodie.