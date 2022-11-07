Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I've always loved baking and cooking, but it wasn't until recently that I discovered the importance of investing in high-quality kitchenware that survives years of wear and tear. Plus, elevated kitchenware tends to cook more evenly, therefore playing a huge role in creating delicious, hassle-free meals designed to impress. Among the most popular of these chef-vetted brands is Le Creuset.

You may be familiar with Le Creuset's signature Dutch oven, which can be used both on the stove and in the oven to cook soups, stews, breads, and more. However, the brand also boasts a slew of other items, including skillets, griddles, kettles, stockpots, roasting pans, and more. And every Black Friday, cooking beginners and aficionados flock to retailers like Amazon, Sur La Table, Wayfair, and more to take advantage of rare sales that slash Le Creuset items' prices by hundreds of dollars. Below, some of the best sales on Le Creuset's cookware, whether you're looking to make beef bourguignon or simply trying to brew a perfect cup of tea.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset 5.25 Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Oven Will be $250 (was $380) at Wayfair (opens in new tab) This bestselling, classic cast iron Dutch oven is 24 percent off, meaning that you can save over $100 on this kitchen essential for a limited time only. It even comes in eleven different shades, so you can customize it to match your kitchen.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Enamel on Steel 1.25 Qt Demi Teakettle Will be $84 (was $206) (opens in new tab) This unbelievable price cut will have you paying less than $100—a more than 50 percent discount— on this sturdy, gorgeous blue teakettle. Customers rave that it holds a large amount of water in spite of its conveniently compact size, plus they say it doubles as kitchen decor!

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt., Deep Teal Will be $240 (was $300) at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're a fan of Le Creuset's signature cast iron Dutch oven, check out their Sauteuse oven, which is well suited for browning meats before broiling them in the oven, and also effectively makes soups, stews, and one-pot meals. Customers love it for its versatility and for its ability to evenly cook meals no matter what.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Enamel on Steel Stockpot with Lid Will be $134 (was $147) at Wayfair (opens in new tab) This pot is perfect for making soups and stews now that the temperatures are officially dropping into cozy weather season. Grab this piece—which is, by all accounts, durable, thick, and high-quality—at a nine percent discount before it sells out completely.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Oval Skinny Griddle, 12.25", Soleil Will be $98 (Was $140) at Amazon (opens in new tab) This griddle went on sale last year for $98 instead of its usual $140, and its slated to do so again this year. This griddle is perfect for grilling and making crepes, pancakes, and more. Plus, it's chip-resistant and customers say it's a breeze to clean!