It's where we test our wits and sometimes our singing abilities: game night. Now that we're all social distancing at home with roommates and family, any kind of entertainment is good entertainment. Sure, there are a ton of family-friendly movies fit for everyone and a bunch of new podcasts you can treat yourself to (and don't even get us started on Tiger King—we couldn't get enough of it). My point is this: There's nothing like a good old' game night to get the gang back together again. There's just something about sitting around a table with the people you love as you battle it out for bragging rights to...something.

The games on this list aren't your usual run-of-the mill board games. They require you to sing a lyric or two, draw an object beyond your imagination, or even try to become the leader with the most land in Westeros (hi, GOT fans!) Sure, there's nothing like a classic like Risk, but you know what they say: Out with the old and in with the new. Ahead, I found some new games to add to your next game night to make it a step above the rest.