28 Luxury Candles to Treat Yourself to Because You Deserve Something Nice
We rounded up the best scented luxury candles to treat yourself and your home to. Shop our favorite fancy candles here; our picks include Nest and Diptyque.
Now more than ever, it's important to find joy in the little things. And sometimes, those little things are luxury candles. Lighting up a great-smelling scent can make the 11th hour of sitting on your couch more bearable when you suddenly get a whiff of sea salt, transporting you to a beach in New England. Most importantly, these candles are just really pretty, and you deserve to treat yourself to one (or three!) to make your home feel that much cozier. Shop our favorites, ahead.
Nest Fragrances Ocean Mist Classic Candle
If you've never spent more than $15 on a candle, make the jump with a classic like Nest's ocean mist candle blended with ocean mist, sea salt, white tea, and coconut. It has a 50-hour burn time.
Joe + Monroe Cashmere Vanilla Candle
Black-Owned Business
Joe and Monroe's cashmere vanilla candle—composed of a musk, sheer vanilla, and sandalwood base topped with pear, bergamot, and peach blossom—looks way more expensive than it is and is *chef's kiss* for the transition from winter to spring. The best part? The coconut wax is gluten-free, toxin-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free.
Hotel Lobby Candle Hotel Lobby Paris Nuit Candle
Experience a 65-hour stay in a sexy Parisian hotel by lighting up Hotel Lobby's Paris nuit candle—equipped with notes of black musk, wood, rum, and mahogany.
THE WELL Sun Salutation Candle
Who needs freshly-squeezed oranges? THE WELL's sun salutation candle, made entirely out of plant botanicals, emits a citrus-y scent of sweet orange, complex neroli, and orange blossom.
Harlem Candle Co. 22K Gold Speakeasy Cocktail Glass Luxury Candle
Black-Owned Business
If you miss going on dates at fancy cocktail bars, Harlem Candle Co. makes a gorgeous candle that releases a blend of vanilla and dark chocolate topped with notes of bourbon, licorice, tobacco leaves, and more. This specific candle sells out fast, but you can submit your email on the brand's website to get notified when it's back in stock.
Otherland Canopy Candle
California fig. Ivy greens. Summer dew. Otherland's canopy candle basically screams "a trip to the rainforest" without having to leave your apartment.
Jonathan Adler Muse Noir Candle
Talk about a statement candle. If not for the bergamot and black plum mixed with amber and vetiver, purchase Jonathan Adler's Muse Noir candle for the chic design alone.
Forvr Mood Matcha Business Candle
Black-Owned Business
Today's productivity is sponsored by Forvr Mood's blend of coffee, lavender, and vanilla in this cheeky "Matcha Business" candle.
Diptyque Figuier Scented Candle
Every candle hoarder has heard of the famous Diptyque candles, but few have actually made the investment into one of the bigger sizes with five wicks, handmade in the South of France. Earth signs will appreciate the Figuier scent emulating the smell of figs and fresh leaves.
Predominantly Black A Subtle Candle
Black-Owned Business
Forget the delicious mix of coconut, pear, and vanilla—the pretty silhouette on the exterior is enough to make me want to buy three of these.
Mojito Candle
Yes, you read that correctly. Happy hour just got a whole lot boujier thanks to Malin + Goetz's mojito candle that has a top scent of lime, mint leaf, and bergamot.
Anya Hindmarch Lip Balm Candle
Expect to receive plenty of compliments on Anya Hindmarch's lip balm candle, inspired by first kisses. This one has a stronger scent, with notes of dark cherry, plum, pomegranate seeds, jasmine, Japanese cherry blossoms, roses, French vanilla, and more.
Gilded Body The Nero Marquina Marble Scented Candle
Black-Owned Business
Gilded's marble candle belongs on every coffee table. Choose from a variety of fragrances like limestead, eavestone, fig tree, cannabis flower, orange blossom, peach, peony, tobacco & cedar, and lavender with a 40-hour burn time.
La Montaña Fig Grove Scented Candle
Allow the smell of ripe fig trees and jasmine to fill the house thanks to La Montaña's fig grove scent.
Le Labo Santal 26 Candle
Le Labo's widely known for its cult-favorite Santal 33 scent. Now, the brand has taken its Santal 26 scent and transformed it into a candle. It has a 60-hour burn time and releases notes of amber, coco, vanilla, cedar, spices, musk, and sandalwood.
Sensual Candle Co. Shai Sensual Candle
Black-Owned Business
Sensual Candle Co.'s luxury coconut wax blend Shai candle, hand-poured in Miami, Florida, is a sultry combination of lavender, citrus, cedar, musk, amber, and oakmoss.
Tom Ford Lost Cherry Candle
When Tom Ford makes a cherry-scented candle that's "a full-bodied journey into the once-forbidden," you know it has to be good.
Laguna Candles Matte Black Ceramic Candle
Black-Owned Business
Find a chicer candle than this matte black ceramic one from Laguna Candles. I'll wait. When you're finished burning it, transform it into a nice serving bowl.
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Candle
Country singer Kacey Musgraves partnered with Boy Smells to develop a special scent, "Slow Burn," named after her song. With the candle's calming blend of incense, black pepper, and guaiac wood, Musgraves is encouraging everyone to slow down, relax, and simply appreciate our existence.
La Botica Casablanca Candle
Black-Owned Business
With 80 (!) hours of burn time, La Botica's vegan, cruelty-free, and phthalate-free Casablanca candle smells like summer in a glass. Who needs the beach?
Voluspa Mokara Large Glass Jar Candle
Every time I light up Voluspa's Mokara candle, I receive compliments from friends and family who are in my apartment. It's a clean scent made of orchid, lily, and moss that will become apart of your aesthetic moving forward.
Lumira Sicilian Citrus Scented Candle
From its dark exterior, you wouldn't be able to tell that Lumira's candle radiates a fresh citrus scent mixed with jasmine, tuberose, and orange blossom petals. Who needs a trip to the Amalfi coast, anyways?
The 125 Collection Do No Harm Candle
Black-Owned Business
The 125 Collection keeps it real on every candle it makes with cheeky sayings like, "Do no harm, but take no sh*t." Fun fact: Actress, comedian, and author Phoebe Robinson loves the brand, and has a personalized collection in her office!
Marie Hunter Beauty Peony Signature Candle
Black-Owned Business
Marie Hunter Beauty wins the record for the most burn time yet at 90 (!) hours. Its Peony signature candle is inspired by a romantic spring night, which we're all a bit nostalgic for at this point.
Bohéme Wanderlust Candle
Choose from six captivating scents, including one reminiscent of the Joshua Tree desert, when ordering one of Boheme's luxurious colored glass vessels. Each candle approximately has a 50-hour burn time.
Apotheke Candy Store Candle
Make your living room feel like a summer escape thanks to Apotheke's iridescent glass candle that releases a blend of coconut, vanilla, patchouli, and amber.
Jo Malone London English Oak & Redcurrant Scented Home Candle
If you don't buy Jo Malone's English Oak & Redcurrant candle for yourself, gift it to the perfume lover in your life who's surely a fan of the luxury brand.
Roen Ojai Nuit Candle
For those of us longing for a trip to the West Coast, Roen's Ojai Nuit scent will help satisfy the wanderlust until it's safe again to travel. Expect a clean scent, and a daily reminder to take that walk after work.
-
The Late Fall Wardrobe Essentials to Wear Right Now
These are the five pieces you need this season.
By Sara Holzman •
-
The Best Wide-Leg Pants for the Office and Beyond
The bigger, the better.
By Taylor Ayers •
-
Fair Isle Sweaters for Staying Cozy-Chic in All Winter Long
The fairest of them all.
By Sara Holzman •
-
13 Luxury Advent Calendars to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
24 days of truffles? Say less.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
Gifts Under $20 That Are Meaningful and Affordable
From artwork to books to donations on their behalf.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
16 Best Inflatable Pools to Buy for Your Hot Girl Summer
This one's a scorcher.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
Emma Roberts on the Freedom of Plastic-Free Living: "It Just Feels Good"
The actress challenged herself to not use plastics for a week in partnership with Grove Collaborative.
By Julia Gall •
-
16 Sustainable Product Swaps to Make Your Home More Green (And More Chic)
You aren't trashy, so don't let your household be.
By Julia Gall •
-
Apple's AirPods Pro Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021
If you've been waiting for the right time to take the plunge—it's now.
By Kayleigh Roberts •
-
Power Pick: Samsung's The Frame TV Is an Actual Masterpiece
Bring the Louvre to your living room.
By Sally Holmes •
-
16 Beach Towels That Almost Look Too Pretty to Use
Summer is here, baby!
By Rachel Epstein •