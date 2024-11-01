Courteney Cox’s Homecourt Holiday Candle Has 80 Hours of “Sexy” Burn
There are only 500 available—so act fast.
“I just want things to look like you could put a plant in them,” Homecourt founder Courteney Cox told me earlier this week via Zoom. She even had an old candle jar housing a flourishing succulent in her home gym to emphasize her point.
With neutral stone washes and a little lip, Homecourt's candle collection—available in seven different scents—is designed to be repurposed once you’ve burned them to the bottom. Sustainability has always been and will always be at the brand's core. But its latest launch—a limited-edition, five-wick jumbo candle—is almost too pretty to light. (But it simply smells too luxurious to keep in the box)
The small batch is numbered one to 500 and was hand-poured into one of Cox’s favorite dishes at a factory in Massachusetts. The XL presentation is a statement on its own, but it’s the brand’s signature CeCe fragrance, an addictive blend of cedarwood smoke, sweet cardamom, cinnamon, and white leather, that makes it ideal for the holiday season. It's the sort of candle you want burning while you're cuddled up with a cashmere blanket and a BookTok-approved romance novel. (May I suggest Kristin Hanna or Colleen Hoover?)
The goal, says Cox, is to light all five wicks and have your home—and your person—feel sexy. “It’s unique, warm, and also grounded with a little attitude—it’s spicy,” she says. The best part: you get to feel this way for grand total of 80 hours, thanks to the slow burn time.
While I have a feeling most people will want to scoop up one of the luxe candles for their own home, I’d be remiss not to mention what a great catch-all holiday gift it makes. Whether you’re shopping for your significant other, boss, or mother-in-law, a five-wick candle will be an immediate win. “It’s practical and it’s elevated. You spend all this time at home, so why not make everything you have to do more pleasurable?” Cox adds.
If candles aren’t your thing, Homecourt is also launching a CeCe-scented diffuser with the holiday drop. It’s a four-piece set that features a matte black ceramic vessel, 200 ml reed diffuser oil, black rattan reeds, and a stainless steel funnel for effortless filling.
I have my candle burning, my diffuser filled with a fresh reed turn, and the Homecourt perfume oil on as I sit here writing (you could say I’m committed). I can also confirm that, as Cox said, CeCe is a very “sexy” scent. There’s a reason it won a Marie Claire Fragrance Award even before the holiday candle hit the market: It's the sort of fragrance you'll want burning for 80 hours on end.
Shop the holiday collection—and some of my other favorites from the brand—ahead.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
