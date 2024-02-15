With each and every fragrance it creates, Loewe promises to transport you to another place—or at least bring a new energy to your current residence. Last September, they launched their Botanical Rainbow fragrance campaign, which celebrated the feeling of being alive and in nature .

Now, the luxury brand is whisking your olfactory experience even further into the natural world—or maybe in a cozy garden nearby. On Thursday, February 15, Loewe introduced two new home scents: Roasted Hazelnut and—wait for it—Mushroom.

Loewe's sleek Mushroom scent packaging knows exactly what it's advertising. (Image credit: LOEWE)

Designed by Loewe's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, and in-house perfumier, Nuria Cruelles, the home scents collection features 12 "plant portraits" created to honor "the authentic essences of a vegetable garden."

Mushroom, for its part, was "inspired by the rich aroma of the edible Portobello mushroom—a scent characterized by earthy notes that evoke the singular olfactory profile of fresh mushrooms" and designed to create a calm, grounded, and inspirational ambiance. Hazelnut, on the other hand, is all about bringing "nostalgic culinary connotations" to mind for a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Like their garden-inspired counterparts, Mushroom and Roasted Hazelnut are available in multiple formats: scented candles, wax scented candleholders, room diffusers, and room sprays.

Although the scents fit into the brand's home category, they play beautifully with the indulgent and nature-inspired personal fragrances in Loewe's repertoire. Earth Eau de Parfum, which was released in 2022, was "inspired by the elements that connect nature, propelling life above and below" and features notes of truffle in its floral, ambery, and musky scent. The brand also went viral in 2023 with its Tomato leaves fragrance, engineered to conjure up "the fresh, verdant aroma of the vines just before they burst into fruit."

All in all, the brand is inviting you to get down in the dirt, so to speak. If you let it, fragrance can be all-encompassing. Earthy, sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami.