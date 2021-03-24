15 Black-Owned Candle Companies to Shop
Not me stocking up on five candles at once!
By Rachel Epstein published
If candles have been your holy grail of self-care during the pandemic, you're not alone. These days, we're all just trying to light up an incredible-smelling candle to feel something. For those of you looking to add some new scents to your collection, allow me to recommend beautiful candles from Black-owned brands including Harlem Candle Co., Forvr Mood, and more, below, that also happen to make excellent Mother's Day gifts.
1. Harlem Candle Co. 22K Gold Nightclub Map of Harlem Candle
After you're finished lighting up Harlem Candle Co.'s limited-edition "A Night-Club Map of Harlem" candle—a blend of mandarin, jasmine petals, sandalwood, and more—transform it into a cocktail glass for your next virtual happy hour.
2. Forvr Mood Sweet Spot Candle
Jackie Aina's Forvr Mood candles are quite literally a mood, and this sensual orange-scented "Sweet Spot" one is no exception. The pink exterior is everything!
3. Brown Girl Jane Warm Cashmere Perfumed Candle
This coconut and soy wax vegan candle from Brown Girl Jane is the perfect way to welcome spring with its floral mix of rosebuds and sweet freesia.
4. Gilded Body Pink Onyx Marble Candle
Find a prettier candle for your coffee table than Gilded Body's pink onyx marble candle, which includes a 40-hour burn time. I'll wait!
5. La Boticá Casablanca Candle
Fig Leaf. Galbanum. Black Currant. Cedarwood. La Boticá's "Casablanca" candle will transport you to a desert in Morocco for approximately 75 hours.
6. Joe + Monroe Cashmere Vanilla Candle
Found: a vanilla candle that feels like a warm hug from millennial-founded brand, Joe + Monroe.
7. House of 40 Blossom Candle
House of 40's peony and magnolia "Blossom" candle is handmade in New York and a sweet reminder that warmer weather is on the horizon!
8. Laguna Candles Black Ceramic Candle
Essentially a candle and a center piece, Laguna Candle's matte black ceramic candle, infused with natural extracts and essential oils, will make a statement on any table or counter.
9. The 125 Collection "I'd Love to But, My Dog Said No" Candle
Thinking about what excuse you're going to give for canceling plans post-vaccine? Allow Harlem-based The 125 Collection's "I'd Love to, But My Dog Said No" candle to help. It has approximately 80 hours (!) of burn time and five scents to choose from: metallic rose, lavender & sage, spicy blood orange, sparkling birch, and tobacco flower & vanilla.
10. Marie Hunter Prosecco Signature Candle
Never met a prosecco candle I didn't like, including this mini one inspired by Marie Hunter Beauty founder KéNisha Ruff's favorite wine.
11. Cavo After a Good Cry Candle
Let's not pretend we aren't going to light up Cavo's "After a Good Cry" candle every other night. This 100 percent organic soy wax candle is a blend of rainwater, lavender, vanilla bean, and bourbon.
12. Sensual Candle Co. Shai Sensual Candle
Lavender and citrus meets amber and sandalwood in this sensual candle from the aptly-named Sensual Candle Co. based in Miami, Florida.
13. ReBourné Bliss Scented Candle
Citrus lovers, rejoice: ReBourné's "Bliss" soy wax candle is about to make your home smell like freshly-squeezed orange juice with an approximate burn time of 45 to 50 hours.
14. The Black Home Goddess Candle
Channel that Goddess energy with The Black Home's "Goddess" candle—a mix of white tea, jasmine, and sandalwood.
