When the holidays roll around, I can't help but feel more concerned about the environment—and you probably do, too. More gifts inevitably mean more waste and plastic, plus all of the extra emissions from manufacturing. And don't even get me started on all of the wrapping paper! Nowadays, it's more important than ever to shop for sustainable, eco-friendly gifts, and thankfully more and more brands are making it easier to do so.

Every brand on this list is making an effort to prioritize sustainability, from zero-waste to recycled materials to transparency in production (and sometimes all of the above). Whether it be from one of our favorite sustainable fashion brands or eco-friendly small businesses, the beauty and fashion items on this list come guilt-free and are sure to last your recipients for years. Meanwhile, the home and beauty products listed—cleaning sprays, body care, food bags, and so on—will replace the more harmful products in your giftee's collection.

Best Minimalist Eco-Friendly Gift Seek Collective Rebecca Sweater $415 at Seek Collective (opens in new tab) Women-owned brand Seek Collective truly embodies the slow fashion movement by handmaking their pieces in small batches. From development to creation, and leaving zero waste, every step of the brand's supply chain is dedicated to sustainability. This sweater is made from Climate Beneficial™ wool, which refers to the farming practices in which carbon can be measured and monitored for permanent soil carbon storage.

Best Eco-Friendly Fashion Gift (opens in new tab) Reformation Provence Dress $278 at Reformation (opens in new tab) In case you didn't know, Reformation is serious about their commitment to sustainability. They're a Climate Neutral Certified brand, meaning they are actively working to offset emissions, and they publish quarterly sustainability reports (opens in new tab) to show their progress (encouraging other companies to be similarly transparent). They even tell you exactly how much carbon and water was saved for each item: The manufacturing process on this pretty dress saved seven pounds of carbon dioxide and 14 gallons of water.

Best Eco-Friendly Gift for Students (opens in new tab) Sprout Pencils $16 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You can channel all your adult doodling/note-taking impulses with these lead-free pencils, and when you've used them up, you can "plant" them—there are seed capsules in the base of the pencil instead of an eraser. Each pencil has a marking of the seeds it contains and is biodegradable. If you don't have a green thumb, the packet also gives you directions on how to get the plants to grow and thrive.

Best Eco-Friendly Gift for Families (opens in new tab) Nipaqui Zero Waste Kit $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Everything you need for starting down the path to zero-waste is here. Straws you can use instead of plastic. Net bags for your produce at the store. Beeswax food wraps for your perishables. Reusable zip lock bags. This is particularly useful if you know someone who wants to be more sustainable, but has no idea where to start.

Best Eco-Friendly Leggings (opens in new tab) Girlfriend Collective Moss Compressive High-Rise Legging $78 at Girlfriend Collective (opens in new tab) Girlfriend has sustainable practices woven throughout their business structure. These leggings are made from 79 percent recycled polyester and from 25 recycled post-consumer bottles; their packaging is made from 100 percent recycled materials and is 100 percent recyclable.

Best Eco-Friendly Stocking Stuffer (opens in new tab) Uncommon Goods Socks That Plant Trees $15 at Uncommon Goods (opens in new tab) Everyone is in need of a sock refresh come wintertime, so why not gift socks that give back to the planet? With each purchase, $1 will be donated to Trees for the Future, a nonprofit focused on restoration efforts in Africa. Your $1 goes a long way—the small donation is enough to plant 10 trees, according to the website.

Best Eco-Friendly Gift for Self-Care LUSH All the Best Gift Set $40 at LUSH (opens in new tab) LUSH prides themselves on their core values: naked packaging, 100 percent vegetarian products (most are vegan!), and ethical sourcing. It doesn't get more sustainable than that! All of the bodycare brand's gift sets are made from recycled paper, use reusable tins and bottles, and contain compostable packing peanuts.

Best Eco-Friendly Chocolate Gift (opens in new tab) Seattle Chocolate Assorted Truffles $31 at Seattle Chocolate (opens in new tab) I know what you're thinking—how could a bag of individually wrapped chocolates be eco-friendly? But rest assured each truffle is wrapped in materials from sustainably-harvested eucalyptus. Even better is that most of the colorful wrappers are completely compostable.

Best Eco-Friendly Scarf (opens in new tab) Uncommon Goods Recycled Patchwork Scarf $30 at Uncommon Goods (opens in new tab) Made from recycled cotton, acrylic, and polyester, this scarf will sure to be your giftee's go-to come wintertime. It's said to be "buttery-soft" thanks to its earth-friendly cashmere alternative fabric. Plus its cute, multi-colored pattern, it'll go with just about every coat and jacket in your friend's closet.

Best Eco-Friendly Cleaning Gift (opens in new tab) Blueland The Clean Essentials Set $39 at Blueland (opens in new tab) For some people, cleaning is a form of cathartic self-care—ever heard of CleanTok? For the clean-obsessed in your life, gift them the gift that keeps on giving, aka these reusable plant-based cleaners. This set includes three glass spray bottles and a foaming hand soap holder with planet-friendly tablets to create their own cleaning sprays. This chic set replaces four plastic bottles in your recipient's life and will last them a lifetime.

Best Eco-Friendly Gift for Meal Preppers (opens in new tab) Stasher On-The-Go 5-Pack $56 at Stasher (opens in new tab) While reusable sandwich bags may not sound like the trendiest gift out there, they may just be the most useful. We use plastic sandwich bags on the daily for all kinds of things, so reusable, eco-friendly versions sound like a no-brainer. These silicone bags are leak-proof, dishwasher-safe, and can be used in the microwave and stored in the freezer.

Best Eco-Friendly Flats (opens in new tab) Rothy's The Flat Shoes $129 at Rothy's (opens in new tab) In case you didn't know, ballet flats are back and better than ever. This pair from Rothy's comes in over 20 colors to suit any style and is made from single-use plastics—this pair in particular took 11 bottles to knit. Another major perk of Rothy's shoes is that they are completely machine-washable.

Best Eco-Friendly Straw (opens in new tab) Ello Impact Stainless Steel Reusable Straws with Cleaning Brush $9 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Whether your friend prefers iced coffee, tea, soda, or water, reusable straws are always a good gift idea. These straws are BPA-free and made from FDA-approved stainless steel and food-grade silicone. Your loved one can enjoy their favorite drink easily while saving a few sea turtles, so it's a win-win.

Best Eco-Friendly Gift for Anyone (opens in new tab) S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Not only does this pretty water bottle skip the need for single-use plastics, but it also keeps your drinks ice-cold for hours, 36 to be exact! These S'well stainless steel water bottles are built to last and every purchase counts towards displacing millions of single-use plastic bottles.

Best Eco-Friendly Gift for the Home (opens in new tab) Unpaper Towels and Holder $96 at Etsy (opens in new tab) Anyone else feel a tiny bit guilty using paper towels every time you make a little mess? These fabric towels printed in fun patterns will replace that guilt. This set comes with 24 uniquely-printed towels complete with a holder to replace the paper in your life. Reviewers say they are super absorbent and hold up well in the wash.

Best Eco-Friendly Gift for Your BFF (opens in new tab) Henry Rose Queens and Monsters Sampler Gift Set $125 at Henry Rose (opens in new tab) With the launch of Henry Rose in 2019, Michelle Pfeiffer wanted to address the lack of transparency in the fragrance industry and did just that. This genderless fragrance line is 100 percent transparent in their practices and ingredients and is the first fragrance brand to be both EWG Verified and Cradle to Cradle Certified. This set includes four samples of the line's best-selling scents and a full-size bottle of the Queens and Monster's fragrance.

Best Eco-Friendly Gift for Men (opens in new tab) Patagonia Men's Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece $129 at Patagonia (opens in new tab) Patagonia has long been vocal about their commitment to sustainable sourcing, materials, and production. Not only is the brand transparent in their processes and sourcing, but they also pledge one percent (opens in new tab) of sales to the preservation and restoration of the natural environment. Made from 100 percent recycled polyester, this pullover will keep your man warm while staying eco-friendly.

Best Eco-Friendly Gift for Makeup Lovers (opens in new tab) Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads $12 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Any beauty fan knows that removing your makeup at the end of the day is a must, but all of those cotton rounds will eventually end up at the landfill. These rounds made from eco-friendly bamboo cotton will replace all of those single-use pads and wipes. To clean, simply throw them in the included netted bag and place them in the washer with your next load of laundry. It's as easy as that to help save the planet!

Best Eco-Friendly Gift for Sneakerheads (opens in new tab) VEJA Women's Recife Low-Top Sneakers $185 at Bloomingdale's (opens in new tab) Everyone's white sneaker collection (opens in new tab) could use a refresh now and again. The soles on every pair of VEJA sneakers are made from natural rubber intentionally harvested from the Amazon, and the upper sections are designed from organic cotton.

Best Eco-Friendly Handbag (opens in new tab) Parker Clay Merkato Signature Tote $218 at Parker Clay (opens in new tab) Parker Clay is founded by a husband and wife duo who moved to Addis Ababa after adopting two Ethiopian girls. There, they saw the prevalence of human trafficking and prostitution amongst women, and launched this brand to create job opportunities and help them financially. The leather is sourced from tanneries that recycle all the water used during the process and is dyed with all-natural, organic, vegetable-based dyes. Truly a purchase you can feel good about—and it's monogrammable!

Best Eco-Friendly Denim Gift (opens in new tab) Re/Done Comfort Stretch Ultra High Rise Stove Pipe $265 at Re/Done (opens in new tab) Re/Done has a cool, creative solution to the sustainable denim problem in the fashion industry (which normally wastes a ton of water and uses harmful chemicals). Instead, Re/Done takes worn old jeans, deconstructs them, and uses the fabric to create new jeans. It's luxury fashion that's also sustainable. Their jeans include straight, flare, and trendier trouser styles that'll still be totally wearable years down the road. Think of sustainable shopping as creating a really great long-term capsule wardrobe—and this as a perfect piece.