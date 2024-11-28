Princess Kate Pays Tribute to Young Photographer Liz Hatton: Meeting Her Was "An Honor"

The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid tribute to a young woman with cancer whom they met at Windsor Castle earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, it was announced that teen photographer Liz Hatton had passed away following her diagnosis with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Liz's mom, Vicky, shared the news on X, writing, "Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning. She remained determined to the last. Even yesterday she was still making plans. We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year."

The post continued, "She was not only a phenomenal photographer, she was the best human, and the most wonderful daughter and big sister we could ever have asked for. No one could have fought harder for life than she did. There is a gaping Liz shaped hole in our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill. We have so much gratitude to every single one of you, whether you offered to help, or liked or shared posts—you ensured Liz's last two months were her very best. She flew high until the end."

Vicky ended her message by asking readers to share Liz's photography, and consider donating money to fund research into desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSRCT), the rare form of cancer with which Liz was diagnosed.

A post shared by BBC Radio 4 (@bbcradio4) A photo posted by on

Kate Middleton and Prince William paid tribute to Liz Hatton following her death in an Instagram Story. "We are so sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away," they wrote. "It was an honor to have met such a brave and humble young woman. Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz's parents Vicky and Aaron and her brother Mateo at this unimaginably difficult time. W & C."

Kate and William paid tribute to Liz Hatton on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

Liz was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumor in January, and doctors told her she had "between six months and three years to live," the BBC reported.

The family came up with a photography "bucket list," which included photographing a member of the Royal Family. Just last month, Prince William invited Liz and her family to an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, which allowed her to complete one of her "bucket list" items, the Daily Mail reported.