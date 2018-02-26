Today's Top Stories
1
What 30 Teachers Think About Guns
People are recreating the looks of Gucci models on the Milan runway, holding replicas of their own heads
2
The Best Reactions to Gucci’s Milan Runway
3
Princess Diana's Niece Walked Dolce & Gabbana Show
4
Who Is Emily Ratajkowski's Husband?
5
The Best Street Style from Milan Fashion Week

Trump Claims He Would Have Run into Florida School During the Shooting

Even if he didn't have a gun.

Associated Press

In today's outrageous Trump news, the president said that he would have rushed into the school during the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Florida—even if he wasn't armed with a gun.

"You don't know until you're tested, but I think, I really believe I'd run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too," Trump said at a White House meeting.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

He also took a moment to criticize the officers who didn't stop the gunman during the massacre. "They really weren't exactly Medal of Honor winners," he added.

Related Stories
We Need to Stop Normalizing Mass Shootings
donald trump | ELLE UK
Trump Had to Have Empathy Cards
Donald Trump Blames Florida Students

Under pressure to stop gun violence on school grounds, Trump solicited input from the state chief executives during meetings at the White House on Monday.

"Our nation is heartbroken. We continue to mourn the loss of so many precious and innocent young lives," Trump said during the meeting. "But we'll turn our grief into action. We have to have action."

Seventeen students and teachers were killed in a Valentine's Day shooting at the Parkland, Florida high school, sparking a public outcry for new gun control measures, as well as action to improve school safety.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Along with suggesting raising the minimum age for purchase of assault-style weapons, Trump has called for the arming of teachers as a way of warding off potential shooters, providing them bonuses for carrying concealed weapons.

Trump spent time last week hearing emotional pleas from parents and students, where he apparently needed cue cards to help him respond with empathy to survivors.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
Parkland Survivor Tweets FLOTUS on Cyberbullying
Gus Kenworthy Responds to Ivanka at Olympics
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
White House on Lockdown After Car Crash
What 30 Teachers Think About Guns
Everytown Just Got More Followers Than the NRA
donald trump | ELLE UK Trump Had to Have Empathy Cards
Florida Students Demand Stricter Gun Control
Survivors of the devastating Parkland shooting are planning a school walkout Parkland Survivors Call for a March on Washington
Everyone Should Hear This Gun Control Speech
Extravagant Gifts Presidents Have Received