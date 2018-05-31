Today's Top Stories
1
Easy Summer Outfits Using 3 Items or Less
2
Is Lori Lightfoot the Future of Chicago?
3
Harry and Meghan Return $9 Million in Gifts
2 dope queens Unqualified
4
The 10 Best Podcasts of 2018
5
How to Make Straight Hair Hold a Curl

Alleged ISIS Supporter Accused of Plotting Attacks Against Prince George at School

He provided an "e-toolkit for terrorism" online.

Getty Images

Today in horrific news: An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group, accused of encouraging attacks on 4-year-old Prince George, went on trial in London on Wednesday.

Husnain Rashid, 32, was said to have provided an "e-toolkit for terrorism" on an online channel he ran under the name the Lone Mujahid. Prosecutor Annabel Darlow told a jury that Rashid encouraged attacks on a range of targets, including "injecting poison into supermarket ice creams and targeting Prince George at his first school."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
The Name Prince George Will Go by at School
Prince George Is the Star of Meghan and Harry Pic
Prince George Is Only Allowed to Wear Shorts

One post included a photo of the prince, his school's address, a silhouette of a jihadi fighter and the message, "even the royal family will not be left alone."

Rashid, a mosque teacher from Nelson in northwest England, is accused of encouraging "lone wolf" attacks and providing advice on using bombs, chemicals, and knives.

"He made numerous posts glorifying terrorist atrocities committed successfully against others and encouraging and inciting his readers to plan and commit more successful terror attacks of their own," Darlow said.

Rashid denies preparing terrorist acts, encouraging terrorism, and disseminating a terrorist publication. His trial at London's Woolwich Crown Court is expected to last six weeks.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
Is Lori Lightfoot the Future of Chicago?
The Latest on the Irish Abortion Referendum
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Three Parkland Students on Life After Feb. 14
I Want My Baby, but I Need to Know My Options
Stacey Abrams May Be the First Black Female Gov
Trump's Plan to Reduce Abortion Won't Work
Santa Fe High Students Describe Deadly Shooting
Donald Trump Confused About HPV vs HIV
Government to Defund Clinics That Refer Abortions
Women.nyc Is Your New Favorite Website