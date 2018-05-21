Prince George Is a Royal Ham in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Official Wedding Portrait

Today, Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding portraits of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which includes shots of the couple with their families, their wedding party, and a sweet photo of the pair solo that looks just like their engagement photo.

AP Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The photos were taken at Windsor Castle, Saturday, by photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

Alexi Lubomirski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The couple released the portraits with a special thank you to everyone who took part in their wedding day. "They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world," read the statement.

Shutterstock Alexi Lubomirski

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan looks beautiful in all the shots (she and Harry look so happy!), but the real star of the official portraits is Prince George, royal ham.

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace

The young prince was exceptionally shy in front of the cameras on Saturday, hiding behind his dad and offering just an adorably grumpy little wave (especially compared to his sister, Princess Charlotte, waver extraordinaire) to his uncle and new aunt as they departed the chapel in their carriage.

But it looks like perhaps he was just saving it for the (official) cameras.