Today's Top Stories
1
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
royal wedding 2018 wedding dress 
2
The Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Dresses
3
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?
4
Shop Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's
Prince Harry crying royal wedding
5
Prince Harry Crying at the Royal Wedding

Prince George Broke a Royal Fashion Rule at Uncle Harry’s Wedding

Adorable! Scandalous!

Getty Images

When it comes to dressing for public events, the royal family follows a strict dress code. Even the youngest members, including Prince George, abide by certain rules and there’s one that may surprise you. According to a longtime British tradition amongst royals, boys under the age of eight have to wear shorts, even in the winter time (!!!).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
“It is considered very suburban for a little boy to be in long trousers when he is just a little boy,” said Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine to People. "It is shorts until you’re 8 and then ‘woo, you’re in long trousers. They suddenly feel very grown up.'"

There was one small exception, however, to this traditional rule. For uncle Harry's wedding, Prince George was allowed to wear long, black pants for the first time in public. The 4-year-old wore a pair of custom-made black Dege & Skinner pants and a miniature version of the Blues and Royals coat that his uncle and dad, Prince William, wore to the wedding ceremony.

Prince George, undoubtedly, looked quite dapper as a pageboy at the royal wedding. And the fact he wore pants, well, let's call it a huge moment in his young life. While it's likely he'll be back in shorts for the next four years (Prince George turns eight on July 22 2021), at least we were blessed with this major moment at the royal wedding.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Read on for some of Prince George's best shorts moments as this little royal can rock it like no one else can.

Prince George's first day of school in 2017:

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Prince George on a royal tour of Poland and Germany in 2017:

Getty Images

Prince George at Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017:

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Prince George's official Christmas picture in 2014:

Getty Images
Related Stories
This Is the Name Prince George Will Go by at Schoo
Prince George Won't Be Allowed a BFF
Prince George
Prince George's Buying Power

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Royal Wedding prince harry meghan markle cressida bonas chelsea davy Why Prince Harry Invited Exes to the Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Music
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Princess Charlotte Was the Cutest Bridesmaid
Your Official Guide to the Royal Family's Tiaras
The Cutest Royal Wedding Moments
Meghan Markle's Insane Hair Evolution Since 2006
Royal Wedding meghan markle nails This Is Meghan Markle's Wedding Nail Polish
Meghan Markle Is Giving Us Major Audrey Hepburn
What Kate Middleton Wore to the Royal Wedding
Megan Markle Wore These Wedding Jewels