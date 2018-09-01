Street Style: June 16 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year
Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton (l. to r.) hang o
2
Who Would You Cast in a 'First Wives Club' Remake?
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
3
Puerto Rico’s Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto Is Still Mad
image
4
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 31 Edition
Sentebale Polo 2018
5
Meghan Markle Pulled Off A Secret Trip to Toronto

Meghan McCain’s Eulogy for John McCain Is an Inspiring Criticism of the Trump Administration

ABC's "The View" - Season 20
Getty ImagesHeidi Gutman

On Saturday morning, people on both sides of the political aisle came together to pay tribute to John McCain and his legacy. Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush both gave eulogies at the Washington National Cathedral, as did McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain.

Related Story
image
John McCain Is Dead at 81

Meghan's eulogy for her father was inspiring and pointed. It celebrated her father's life and accomplishments and took aim at the Trump administration, with which her father famously butted heads toward the end of his time in the Senate.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness — the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served," she said, her voice trembling alternately with sadness and anger.

In one of the most memorable moments from Meghan's speech, she took direct aim at Donald Trump, referencing his well-known campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

"The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great," she said. This moment was met with great applause from those in attendance, who hung on Meghan's every word throughout her eulogy.

Watch Meghan's speech for yourself below:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
Memorial Service Held For Sen. John McCain At North Phoenix Baptist Church Joe Biden's Powerful Eulogy for John McCain
image Sex Work Is Almost Never a Choice
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico’s Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto Is Still Mad
image John McCain Is Dead at 81
image Constance Wu Is Diversifying Hollywood
image How Immigration Shaped These Top Female Execs
image Priyanka Chopra on Being a Working Immigrant
image Female Leaders Share Their Immigration Stories
image Deb Haaland Will Rep Indigenous People Nationwide
image Camila Cabello's Story of Crossing the Border