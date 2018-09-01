Meghan McCain’s Eulogy for John McCain Is an Inspiring Criticism of the Trump Administration

On Saturday morning, people on both sides of the political aisle came together to pay tribute to John McCain and his legacy. Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush both gave eulogies at the Washington National Cathedral, as did McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain.

Meghan's eulogy for her father was inspiring and pointed. It celebrated her father's life and accomplishments and took aim at the Trump administration, with which her father famously butted heads toward the end of his time in the Senate.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness — the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served," she said, her voice trembling alternately with sadness and anger.



In one of the most memorable moments from Meghan's speech, she took direct aim at Donald Trump, referencing his well-known campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

"The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great," she said. This moment was met with great applause from those in attendance, who hung on Meghan's every word throughout her eulogy.

Watch Meghan's speech for yourself below: