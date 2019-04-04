Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is currently running for president in 2020.

People have been struggling to say his last name correctly.

It's pronounced "BOOT-EDGE-EDGE."

Hey, hi, hello, and welcome to the latest edition of how to pronounce the names of the 2020 presidential candidates. By now, you've likely heard of Pete Buttigieg—the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana who's competing with top Democratic contenders like Sen. Bernie Sanders, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. If you're tired of butchering Mayor Pete's last name while discussing his position on key issues like gun control, you've come to the right place.

As Buttigieg reminds us on his Twitter bio, it's pronounced "BOOT-EDGE-EDGE."

Not "BUTT-EE-GEEG," "BUTT-I-GEG," or "BOOTY-GEG."

Pete's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, also posted a great reference on Twitter a few months ago with more options, just in case the first one doesn't do it for you:

"BOOT-EDGE-EDGE."

"BUDDHA-JUDGE."

"BOOT-A-JUDGE."

"BOO-TUH-JUDGE."

If you're an audio learner, NowThis made a helpful video on how to pronounce his name, and how not to. It includes candidates like Sen. Kamala Harris and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke as well.

This has been your daily report. Learn more about who's running for president in 2020 here.

