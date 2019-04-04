MCX110118_092
Today's Top Stories
1
Alicia Glen: Show Women The Money
image
2
The 17 Best Spring Boots for Every Budget
image
3
You Could Have a Sleepover at the Louvre
image
4
How to Make Your Bikini Wax Completely Painless
image
5
Vote in the March Dadness Elite Eight Now

How to Say "Pete Buttigieg" Correctly, According to His Husband

image
By Rachel Epstein
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 14, 2019
Gilbert CarrasquilloGetty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is currently running for president in 2020.
  • People have been struggling to say his last name correctly.
  • It's pronounced "BOOT-EDGE-EDGE."

    Hey, hi, hello, and welcome to the latest edition of how to pronounce the names of the 2020 presidential candidates. By now, you've likely heard of Pete Buttigieg—the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana who's competing with top Democratic contenders like Sen. Bernie Sanders, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. If you're tired of butchering Mayor Pete's last name while discussing his position on key issues like gun control, you've come to the right place.

    As Buttigieg reminds us on his Twitter bio, it's pronounced "BOOT-EDGE-EDGE."

    Not "BUTT-EE-GEEG," "BUTT-I-GEG," or "BOOTY-GEG."

    Pete's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, also posted a great reference on Twitter a few months ago with more options, just in case the first one doesn't do it for you:

    "BOOT-EDGE-EDGE."

    "BUDDHA-JUDGE."

    "BOOT-A-JUDGE."

    "BOO-TUH-JUDGE."

    If you're an audio learner, NowThis made a helpful video on how to pronounce his name, and how not to. It includes candidates like Sen. Kamala Harris and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke as well.

    This has been your daily report. Learn more about who's running for president in 2020 here.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Stories
    Conversations About America's Future: Mayor Pete Buttigieg - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals
    Where Does Pete Buttigieg Stand on Gun Control?
    image
    So Pete Buttigieg Speaks Seven Languages, NBD
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Politics
    image Pete Buttigieg's Husband Shares Empowering Message
    MCX110118_092 Alicia Glen: Show Women The Money
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Attends Campaign Events In Las Vegas You've Been Pronouncing Kamala Harris' Name Wrong
    Conversations About America's Future: Mayor Pete Buttigieg - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals Where Does Pete Buttigieg Stand on Gun Control?
    image So Pete Buttigieg Speaks Seven Languages, NBD
    image Now We Know How Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson Met
    Wayne Messam Everybody Running for President In 2020
    Elise M. Stefanik Photoshoot, Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C., America - 13 Apr 2015 Elise Stefanik Is Going to Bring Women to the GOP
    image Alicia Garza on the New Face of Power
    image Who Was Mayor Pete's Father, Joseph Buttigieg?