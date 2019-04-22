On Sunday, a series of bombs shook Colombo, the capital of the Southeast Asian island nation of Sri Lanka, targeting popular hotels and churches in the midst of Easter services. As of press time, 290 people have been confirmed killed, with reports of more than 500 injuries (both figures may continue to climb). Though no group has yet taken responsibility for the attacks, the government admitted Monday that they had received notice of a potential threat from National Thowheeth Jama’ath, a terrorist group in the region, ten days earlier from another intelligence service. Still, the New York Times cites counterterrorism experts and government officials that say such a coordinated attack would likely have received financing and help from international terrorist organizations.



As authorities try to find those responsible, a social media blackout has been enforced in Sri Lanka, and a curfew has been put in place across the island from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Right now, Colombo is understandably reeling, though according to Al Jazeera, Google searches for the attack are still trailing behind those for Notre Dame, the famous French cathedral that suffered a major fire last week. Reminder: No one was killed during the fire (though a firefighter and two police officers were injured), while nearly 300 were killed in Sri Lanka. This should be a wake-up call to the rest of the world: Sri Lankans affected by these attacks need the help of their neighbors in the international community to help rebuild their lives.

Fortunately, there has been a significant outpouring of support for victims and those injured, with lines at blood banks from people in Sri Lanka looking to help:

It appears that the National Blood Bank is unable to handle the massive turn out of people who are risking their own lives to donate blood to those who have been effected by the attacks today. This is my Sri Lanka. This is what it means to be Sri Lankan. #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/WzJtwccJEW — mr_lavasquabble (@umindu12) April 21, 2019

Though there’s currently no word on how to donate blood from countries outside of Sri Lanka (if you’re based in the country, you can head over to the site for the National Blood Bank to find a location near you), as is almost always the case after a major disaster with many victims, monetary donations are crucial.

Here are some things you can do to help those suffering in Sri Lanka right now:

Donate to the Sri Lankan Red Cross

Money is the most mobile resource in the early stages of any disaster or attack, which means donations are necessary right now. The Sri Lankan Red Cross has been working on helping victims contact their loved ones, coordinating blood donations, and providing “psychosocial support,” per a message from Red Cross Sri Lanka’s president:

My message in view of yesterday’s horrific attacks on innocent civilians in Sri Lanka. #SriLankaAttacks pic.twitter.com/zEpr2q4AIj — Jagath Abeysinghe 🇱🇰 (@PresidentSLRCS) April 22, 2019

Even more will be needed over the coming days, as Red Cross employees work to determine where their resources would be most effective in the aftermath of this horrific attack.

Info just in: Trained Sri Lanka Red Cross staff and volunteers are helping relay information about people injured in today's explosions to their families.



This eases the anguish of relatives and relieves pressure on medical staff dealing with mass casualty incidents #CommsIsAid — IFRC Asia Pacific (@IFRCAsiaPacific) April 21, 2019

To donate to Red Cross Sri Lanka, click here.



Support a GoFundMe

GoFundMe is a good way for specific causes to get funded before international organizations can get to them. Though none of the ones popping up for Sri Lanka are yet verified by the site (avoid any fundraising efforts if you can’t tell who’s in charge or specifically where the money is going), some of them are gaining considerable momentum.

One, which you can find here, has already collected nearly $35,000 and says funds will go directly to victims. Again, take caution in donating to anything that doesn’t have verification.

We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

