The landscape for the 2020 presidential election feels like it's changing literally every day, but—touch wood—we're in the final stretch of new candidates entering this (very tightly packed!) race. So how many presidential candidates are we looking at, as of this moment? Well, the figure is likely to change (and we will update this post when it does!), but we're looking at 25 total candidates as of right now. That said, things are absolutely still in flux, and we're looking at a lot of potential debates to whittle down some of the candidates.

Including incumbent President Donald Trump, there are 25 presidential candidates in total as of right now. There are 23 Democratic candidates, and one other Republican candidate. That's a full two dozen candidates, which is insane to me.

The Democratic candidates are:

Michael Bennet

Joe Biden

Cory Booker

Steve Bullock

Pete Buttigieg

Julián Castro

Bill de Blasio

John Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kamala Harris

John Hickenlooper

Jay InsleeAmy Klobuchar

Wayne Messam

Seth Moulton

Beto O’Rourke

Tim Ryan

Bernie Sanders

Eric Swalwell

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

And the Republican candidates are:

President Donald Trump

William Weld

You can go here to take a look at some of their key issues. The above list will likely change drastically between now and then, so we'll update it when we know more. There are a few more candidates who've said they might run, including former CEO of Starbucks Howard Schultz.

An interesting aspect of the 2020 debates (of which there are 12, scheduled to begin in June as of this moment) is that a candidate must qualify by getting 65,000 donors, with at least 200 in 20 different states, or obtain at least 1 percent in three legitimate polls. According to CBS News, "If more than 20 candidates qualify for the debate, the DNC has said it will choose participants with 'a methodology that gives primacy to candidates meeting both thresholds, followed by the highest polling average, followed by the most unique donors.'" In essence, whoever does the best in funding and polls will have favored spots in the debates.

As of April 2019, Seth Moulton, Mike Gravel, Wayne Messam, and Michael Bennet haven't officially qualified, either because they just recently announced or are struggling to make an impact in a crowded field. So that'll be important to make note of, as the race continues.

