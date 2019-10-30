On November 5, 2019, 49,000 local and state elections will happen in 34 states across the country. Don't be surprised if you weren't aware of this. With voter suppression on the rise, it's become increasingly difficult for U.S. citizens—specifically minorities and people of color—to register to vote, let alone discover key information like election dates and who's running for what position. For women, this poses dangerous consequences, especially when it comes to political issues that directly affect us, including our reproductive freedom. Thankfully, with the help of #VOTEPROCHOICE—a national political organizing project dedicated to electing pro-choice candidates—women don't have to remain uninformed.

Founded in March 2016 by technologist, civic entrepreneur, and feminist activist Heidi Sieck, #VOTEPROCHOICE provides voters with a list of pro-choice candidates for local, statewide, and national elections all the way down the ballot. Right now, the organization is focused on the November 5 polls. That day, elections for school board members will determine who decides how our children are taught about reproductive health; and in states including Mississippi and Louisiana, governor races will decide who does or doesn't sign laws that could effectively shut down abortion clinics. These elections may not get as much media attention as the rapidly-approaching 2020 presidential election, but they do set a precedent for how our democracy treats women. "Over 82 percent of voters in America do not want Roe v. Wade overturned," says Sieck. "So why in the hell do we have these anti-choice people representing us? That’s the problem we’re trying to solve."

"We know from our research and the down-ballot report that every single race on the ballot matters when it comes to reproductive freedom," continues Sieck, who was one of the first people arrested during the Kavanaugh hearings last September. "People don’t realize that things like buffer zones for abortion clinics and protesters are passed at the city council level."

In addition to the statewide elections being held in New Jersey, Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia, and Louisiana (note that Louisiana's election date is November 16, not November 5), critical municipal, judicial, sheriff, public defender, and district attorney races are occurring.

To use #VOTEPROCHOICE's progressive voting tool in your upcoming election, simply head over to #VOTEPROCHOICE, type in your address in the toolbox, and click "get started." You'll see a full list of candidates endorsed by progressive organizations like EMILY's List and NARAL highlighted with a green check mark. Save your choices to create a mobile-friendly sample ballot to download and bring with you to the polls.

In the meantime, MarieClaire.com partnered with #VOTEPROCHOICE to highlight key races in each of the 34 states, below. Scroll through to find out who has women's reproductive freedoms at heart. Remember their names when you vote on November 5.

Alaska

Alicia Hughes-Skandijs, Juneau City and Borough Assembly, District 1

Arizona

Nikki Lee Tuscon, City Council, Ward 4

Arkansas

Amanda Deegan, Bentonville School District, Zone 4

California

Suzy Loftus, San Francisco District Attorney

Colorado

Tay Anderson, Denver Public School Board

Connecticut

Marilyn Moore, Mayor of Bridgeport, CT

Florida

Deborah Figgs-Sanders, St. Petersburg City Council, District 5

Georgia

Van Johnson, Mayor of Savannah, GA

Idaho

Lauren McLean, Mayor of Boise

Indiana

Alison ‘Ali’ Brown, Indianapolis City-County Council, District 5

Iowa

Alexandra Dermody, Davenport City Council, 7th Ward

Kentucky

Sheri Donahue, State Auditor

Louisiana

Mandie Landry, State House of Representatives, District 91

Maine

Angela Okafor, Bangor City Council

Maryland

Monique Ashton, Rockville City Council

Massachusetts

Michelle Wu, Boston City Councilor-At Large

Michigan

Kat Bruner James, Ferndale City Council

Minnesota

Kim Sandberg, Golden Valley Council

Mississippi

Jennifer Riley Collins, Attorney General

Missouri

Trish Gunby, HD-99 (Special Election)

Montana

Gwen Jones, Missoula City Council, Ward 3

New Hampshire

Joyce Craig, Mayor of Manchester

New Jersey

Dr. Lisa Bhimani and Darcy Draeger, NJ State Assembly, District 25

New Mexico

Tessa Abeyta Stuve, Las Cruces City Council, District 2

New York

Elizabeth Smith, Mount Pleasant Town Justice

North Carolina

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte

Ohio

Carrie Hartman, Maumee City Council

Pennsylvania

Olivia ‘Liv’ Bennett, Allegheny County Council, District 13

South Carolina

Brenda Corley, Mount Pleasant Town Council

Tennessee

Amelia Parker, Knoxville City Council At-Large (Seat C)

Texas

Eliz Markowitz, Texas House, District 28

Utah

Sophia Hawes-Tingey, Midvale City Council, District 2

Virginia

Sheila Bynum-Colman, VA House of Delegates, District 66

Washington

Navarra Carr, Port Angeles City Council, Position 6

