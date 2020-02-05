Nancy Pelosi did not hide her feelings at the end of Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. After the president refused to address America's gun violence crisis, falsely told citizens the economy is the best it's ever been (you can see a full fact check of the SOTU speech here), and made sure to get a soundbite informing Americans that we're going to be the first country to "get a flag on Mars," Pelosi was not having it. Before Trump even left the podium, the speaker of the House tore up her copy of Trump's speech, threw it on the desk, and exited the House chamber.

As President Trump’s State of the Union speech ended, Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of his address, capping a decidedly chilly confrontation between the two https://t.co/DtHZIJVkGt pic.twitter.com/kTWqBfw0rR — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 5, 2020

Caroline Brehman Getty Images

When asked why she tore up the speech, Pelosi responded, "It was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative." The SOTU address occurred the night before the Senate is expected to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial. A reminder: Whether or not Trump gets removed from office, he is still impeached.

“It was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative" - @SpeakerPelosi on why she tore up Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech

pic.twitter.com/VaZ0FR9uZ0 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) February 5, 2020

The Twitter reactions to the speech rip are incredible:

If you want to see a great example of how the press is failing us in the Trump era, pay attention to how much coverage is devoted to people pretending to be offended that Pelosi’s tore her copy of the speech in half or Trump not shaking her hand compared to the speech’s content. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 5, 2020

It's hard to care about Republicans' outrage over Nancy Pelosi tearing up Trump's speech when they just spent the last two weeks tearing up the Constitution.#classless — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) February 5, 2020

Pelosi should take that speech ripping energy and direct it into non-stop investigations of the administration. — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) February 5, 2020

Hey Donald Trump, look on the bright side. Because everyone is focusing on how Nancy Pelosi heroically ripped up your #classless speech, no one is focusing on the part where you said “stanktuary” instead of “sanctuary.” — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 5, 2020

BIG PELOSI ENERGY 2020‼️ https://t.co/CDqfYI0RZ4 — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@LaurenAlexis) February 5, 2020

“Because it was a courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech.”



-- Speaker Nancy Pelosi, when asked why she ripped up Trump's speech on national television



Hero. Queen. Legend.#SOTU — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 5, 2020

I just saw someone say something online that really resonated with me: that with a flick of her wrist Pelosi may well have—in the view of history—overshadowed Trump's whole speech. There's a sense in which there's huge power and courage in that—how an act of resistance resonates. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 5, 2020

my president wears white https://t.co/47ZupeQVBl — alyssa mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) February 5, 2020

Before Trump gave his address, he refused to shake Pelosi's hand. Then, in the middle of the address, he had Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland shooting victim Jaimie Guttenberg and tireless gun reform advocate, kicked out for calling out Trump while he talked about protecting the Second Amendment. The hashtag #ImWithFred started trending. Guttenberg apologized on Wednesday morning for yelling out, stating that his emotions got the best of him.

#ICYMI - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi extended her hand to President Trump before the State of Union, but the president did not shake it. pic.twitter.com/OuaIvoTYII — CBS 13 News (@WGME) February 5, 2020

.@fred_guttenberg lost his daughter in the Parkland shooting and has worked every day since to end gun violence.



Tonight he stood up to a president that believes peace and the second amendment are mutually exclusive and was removed.#ImWithFred pic.twitter.com/RprctMp2iE — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2020

With all that said, making sure you're registered to vote has never been more important. Find out your state's voter registration deadlines here.

