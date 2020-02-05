Nancy Pelosi did not hide her feelings at the end of Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. After the president refused to address America's gun violence crisis, falsely told citizens the economy is the best it's ever been (you can see a full fact check of the SOTU speech here), and made sure to get a soundbite informing Americans that we're going to be the first country to "get a flag on Mars," Pelosi was not having it. Before Trump even left the podium, the speaker of the House tore up her copy of Trump's speech, threw it on the desk, and exited the House chamber.
When asked why she tore up the speech, Pelosi responded, "It was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative." The SOTU address occurred the night before the Senate is expected to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial. A reminder: Whether or not Trump gets removed from office, he is still impeached.
The Twitter reactions to the speech rip are incredible:
Before Trump gave his address, he refused to shake Pelosi's hand. Then, in the middle of the address, he had Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland shooting victim Jaimie Guttenberg and tireless gun reform advocate, kicked out for calling out Trump while he talked about protecting the Second Amendment. The hashtag #ImWithFred started trending. Guttenberg apologized on Wednesday morning for yelling out, stating that his emotions got the best of him.
With all that said, making sure you're registered to vote has never been more important. Find out your state's voter registration deadlines here.
