Senator Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. The New York Times broke the news on Thursday, March 5 at 10:37 a.m. EST, revealing that Warren was planning to tell her staff later this morning. At 12:09 p.m. EST, Warren shared a Medium article with remarks from her campaign call that explained her decision.

"I know how hard all of you have worked. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything you have poured into this campaign," she said on the call. "I know that when we set out, this was not what you ever wanted to hear. It is not the call I ever wanted to make. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me—or you—to what we’ve accomplished. We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together—what you have done—has made a lasting difference. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters—and the changes will have ripples for years to come."

It's a dismal day for progressive Americans who truly believed that Warren had a fighting chance at the Democratic nomination and, ultimately, defeating Donald Trump. According to the Times, Warren doesn't have immediate plans to make an endorsement.

Warren's dropout has many people—mostly women—reflecting on the senator's plans to help make a better America that sadly won't come to fruition. (For months, she was a front-runner in the polls.) Clearly, our country is just not ready to elect a woman president. It feels like a personal blow to many, and the reactions on Twitter are proof:

I'm trying to find some bright spots, and the best one I've got is: Elizabeth Warren is going to be responsible for a lot more women candidates. pic.twitter.com/SKD78i14sE — Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) March 5, 2020

Love to consistently watch women work 1000 times harder, be 1000 times better, and still not get the respect they deserve. — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@LaurenAlexis) March 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren should be President, and this country will forever benefit from what she built with this candidacy. I am forever grateful. (And, yeah, I am sobbing.) #ThankYouElizabethhttps://t.co/5yNECwFwdI — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) March 5, 2020

Many of us consider Elizabeth Warren one of our heroes. She‘s a modern-day Frances Perkins who would’ve been a phenomenal president. Proud of how everybody in her movement fought this past year. Even if Liz didn’t win her ideas will. Please give Team Warren a moment to process. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 5, 2020

Just saw the news about Elizabeth Warren dropping out and I broke into tears. It is heartbreaking that an incredibly smart, qualified, woman can't be fully embraced by our country, yet. She was my candidate. THANK YOU ELIZABETH, for your progressive and — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) March 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren ran a dynamic, hopeful campaign centered around smart policy solutions to make this country work for everyone.



I know this is just the beginning for her, her team, and the millions of women and girls she inspired with her run. #LFG #ThankYouElizabeth pic.twitter.com/N2F1tqObkU — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) March 5, 2020

This is so heartbreaking, and it feels so damn personal. How many times, in how many contexts, have we seen a smart, competent, dynamic woman who is so head & shoulders above everyone else in the room get ignored or pushed out? How many times have we wondered - was I that woman? https://t.co/BKsimDAgup — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) March 5, 2020

She ran for president because that's what girls do. #ThankYouElizabeth for everything you've done & everything you will do. You've inspired me and so many other young girls around the country to fight for what's right with love and dignity.



We love you, @ewarren❤️ — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) March 5, 2020

At the start of 2019, Elizabeth Warren prioritized outreach to the trans community. And they didn't just talk to so many of us. They asked questions. They listened. They invited guidance on policy and outreach. Simply put: they cared about us. Today, I am heartbroken. (1/5) https://t.co/c86P0xf5gb — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 5, 2020

To the people who fought for Elizabeth Warren, most especially the women and young girls out there, a reminder: You owe no one anything right now. Allow yourself the space to grieve, and be angry, and be numb. Take the time. Take all of it that you need. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 5, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Brilliant politician. Joyful warrior. Gun sense champion. @MomsDemand supporter. Total badass.



I‘m eternally grateful for your leadership, and exhausted by the barriers that hold women back. But there are more cracks in the ceiling. pic.twitter.com/aGPZDSXvYF — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren is everything that is great about America.



She’s smart, industrious, good-natured, effective; she’s an amazing success story but has true empathy for people who didn’t get the chances she got.



The fact that none of this mattered is what’s shitty about America. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren ran a great campaign and was supported by tons of inspiring people who believe in and fight for the progressive movement. — Cam Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 5, 2020

I’m so, so sad about Elizabeth Warren. I don’t even have the language for it. — Carmen Maria Machado (@carmenmmachado) March 5, 2020

She deserved better. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) March 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren deserved better. https://t.co/2OVlDfAKvp — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) March 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren is one of our finest leaders — a fiercely intelligent thinker & and an optimistic fighter for change like no other in our country.



She was all those things yesterday. She is all those things today.



Keep fighting @ewarren. We need you. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) March 5, 2020

warren's problem is she became a bit too progressive for moderates who hate women and a bit too moderate for progressives who hate women — cady drell (@hella_drella) March 5, 2020

Remembering how we started. https://t.co/U3VWpzFALw — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 5, 2020

.@ewarren gives form to brainy, compassionate, determined, indefatigable leadership. Her extraordinary belief in the capacity of our nation to serve its poorest resident and to demand the most of its people will continue to move our nation forward. Thank you, our friend! pic.twitter.com/Lh4EuV4QGG — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 5, 2020

This is a real gut punch to so many women. Maybe think about that before you act like an asshole on here to them. Just a thought. And thanks @ewarren, I’ll always love you. — Abby Gardner (@abbygardner) March 5, 2020

This is a sad day, no matter how you slice it.



Thank you for running an incredible campaign, @ewarren, and inspiring me on a daily basis. Your impact will be felt long beyond this race. https://t.co/8DNr0tMnzS — Spencer Dukoff (@SpencerDukoff) March 5, 2020

It’s okay to feel sad or confused or chaotic this week with all that’s going on politically. Take your time. And let other people take theirs.



Then let’s get back at it. — Lily Herman (@lkherman) March 5, 2020

Once you've processed the news, take a moment to make sure you're registered to vote here.

