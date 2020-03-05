Senator Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. The New York Times broke the news on Thursday, March 5 at 10:37 a.m. EST, revealing that Warren was planning to tell her staff later this morning. At 12:09 p.m. EST, Warren shared a Medium article with remarks from her campaign call that explained her decision.
"I know how hard all of you have worked. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything you have poured into this campaign," she said on the call. "I know that when we set out, this was not what you ever wanted to hear. It is not the call I ever wanted to make. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me—or you—to what we’ve accomplished. We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together—what you have done—has made a lasting difference. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters—and the changes will have ripples for years to come."
It's a dismal day for progressive Americans who truly believed that Warren had a fighting chance at the Democratic nomination and, ultimately, defeating Donald Trump. According to the Times, Warren doesn't have immediate plans to make an endorsement.
Warren's dropout has many people—mostly women—reflecting on the senator's plans to help make a better America that sadly won't come to fruition. (For months, she was a front-runner in the polls.) Clearly, our country is just not ready to elect a woman president. It feels like a personal blow to many, and the reactions on Twitter are proof:
Once you've processed the news, take a moment to make sure you're registered to vote here.
