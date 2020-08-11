How Twitter Is Reacting to Joe Biden Picking Kamala Harris As His Running Mate

Big, big things are happening this Tuesday, and for once, it's...good news? Joe Biden has announced that his running mate for the 2020 election is none other than Kamala Harris. Good news in 2020? A groundbreaking concept! The nomination is a huge deal: Harris is the first Black and the first Indian person to be selected as a running mate for a major party candidate. She's also the first person from the west of Texas selected for a Democratic ticket. (The Texan in me is smiling!) Biden announced the formal announcement on Twitter.

In a tweet, the presumptive Democrat nominee wrote, "I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants — as my running mate. Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."

The two will take on the Democratic National Convention virtually, which starts August 17 and runs 'til August 20. The Californian senator was in the running for the Democratic presidential nominee but dropped out of the race in December 2019 due to a lack of funds.

The historical announcement has stirred together a lot of thoughts from Twitter, of course. Here are a few of our favorites:

It's Maya Rudolph's TIME TO SHINE — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 11, 2020

KAMALA HARRIS IS OUR NEXT VICE PRESIDENT!! GLASS SHATTERED! 👏🏾 #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/5OLP88j2Fl — ✊🏾 ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾 (@flywithkamala) August 11, 2020

Looks like I have a bumper sticker to buy. #BidenHarris2020 — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) August 11, 2020

It's about to get real real from here on out. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/mWywWAdwGY — Melanie McFarland (@McTelevision) August 11, 2020

For the first time since

Nov. 8, 2016 I am crying tears of joy about politics.#BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/UvDUzhPWqY — Victoria Brownworth #SaveTheUSPS (@VABVOX) August 11, 2020

wait will mike pence have to ask mother before he debates kamala — nagatha christie (@lochnessmanda) August 11, 2020

AKAs headed to the polls to vote for Kamala pic.twitter.com/wCXgOpL1Bo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 11, 2020

Oh autocorrect you have a lot to learn pic.twitter.com/laIleEWbSx — Curtis Sittenfeld (@csittenfeld) August 11, 2020

Maya Rudolph walking into SNL contract negotiations pic.twitter.com/zXmkQf0bgY — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 11, 2020

