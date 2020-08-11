How Twitter Is Reacting to Joe Biden Picking Kamala Harris As His Running Mate

Big, big things are happening this Tuesday, and for once, it's...good news? Joe Biden has announced that his running mate for the 2020 election is none other than Kamala Harris. Good news in 2020? A groundbreaking concept! The nomination is a huge deal: Harris is the first Black and the first Indian person to be selected as a running mate for a major party candidate. She's also the first person from the west of Texas selected for a Democratic ticket. (The Texan in me is smiling!) Biden announced the formal announcement on Twitter.
In a tweet, the presumptive Democrat nominee wrote, "I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants — as my running mate. Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."
The two will take on the Democratic National Convention virtually, which starts August 17 and runs 'til August 20. The Californian senator was in the running for the Democratic presidential nominee but dropped out of the race in December 2019 due to a lack of funds.
The historical announcement has stirred together a lot of thoughts from Twitter, of course. Here are a few of our favorites:
Bianca Rodriguez
Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.
