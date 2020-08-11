After months of anticipation, Joe Biden has officially chosen his vice president for the 2020 election: Kamala Harris, who could be the first female and first Black vice president. Biden posted the formal announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

"I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris—a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants—as my running mate," Biden tweeted. "Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Later, Harris also released a statement on Twitter:

"@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals," she tweeted. "I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.



I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

Harris was chosen from a long list of candidates Biden was considering to be his running mate, including Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Fair Fight Founder Stacey Abrams, and Former UN Ambassador Susan Rice.

In March, Biden pledged his running mate would be a woman—a historic moment for our nation. However, since then, potential contenders like Senator Harris, who is now officially selected, have been battling sexism in the press. Outlets recently reported that Biden's allies warned Harris may be "too ambitious" to become his VP pick.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Democratic National Convention will be held virtually from August 17-20 to formally nominate Biden and Harris. Senator Bernie Sanders, former first lady Michelle Obama, and former Republican Governor John Kasich are expected to spread messages of unity on the first night of the convention. You can learn more about the DNC and how to watch it here.



Rachel Epstein Associate Digital Editor Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celeb and royals news, culture, lifestyle, and politics.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.