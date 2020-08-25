The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday night with speakers including Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. The pre-recorded speech from Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Trump Jr.—and ex-wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, if you really want to know some tea—left people freaking out after watching.

Guilfoyle discussed, among other things, the "radical" agenda of Democrats and her family history as a first-generation American. She also talked about her mother's life as a teacher in Puerto Rico and her father, who was born in Ireland...but the last time I checked, Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, which would mean its residents are U.S. citizens, no?

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Guilfoyle even made a jab at her ex-husband, citing California as the "socialist Biden/Harris future for our country." She said, "It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation and immaculate environment—and the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets and blackouts in homes. In President Trump's America we light things up, we don't dim them down," Guilfoyle continued. "We build things up, we don't burn them down. We kneel in prayer and we stand for our flag. This election is a battle for the soul of America."

I haven't seen anything this level of wild since the last season of The Bachelor. Yeah, so like I said, people on Twitter had a lot of thoughts...

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kimberly Guilfoyle last night. pic.twitter.com/kZoJoxmeqD — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 25, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's speechwriter before she went on stage pic.twitter.com/w02cvROK7W — Washington Post TikTok Guy (@davejorgenson) August 25, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

when i have exactly two drinks and try cheering up my boys on discord pic.twitter.com/MpZZ69ll4T — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) August 25, 2020

Even celebrities chimed on the madness:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This is not SNL? — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 25, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I don’t have enough weed to watch this foolishness. #RNC — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) August 25, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Can’t wait for Cecily Strong to play Kimberly Guilfoyle on SNL!!! So much material, so little time. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

Let this serve as a friendly reminder to make sure you're registered to vote for the election on November 3!

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io