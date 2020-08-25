Today's Top Stories
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Wild RNC Speech Elicited Some...Strong Reactions

"This is not SNL?"

By Bianca Rodriguez
republicans hold virtual 2020 national convention
Chip SomodevillaGetty Images

The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday night with speakers including Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. The pre-recorded speech from Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Trump Jr.—and ex-wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, if you really want to know some tea—left people freaking out after watching.

Guilfoyle discussed, among other things, the "radical" agenda of Democrats and her family history as a first-generation American. She also talked about her mother's life as a teacher in Puerto Rico and her father, who was born in Ireland...but the last time I checked, Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, which would mean its residents are U.S. citizens, no?

Guilfoyle even made a jab at her ex-husband, citing California as the "socialist Biden/Harris future for our country." She said, "It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation and immaculate environment—and the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets and blackouts in homes. In President Trump's America we light things up, we don't dim them down," Guilfoyle continued. "We build things up, we don't burn them down. We kneel in prayer and we stand for our flag. This election is a battle for the soul of America."

I haven't seen anything this level of wild since the last season of The Bachelor. Yeah, so like I said, people on Twitter had a lot of thoughts...

Even celebrities chimed on the madness:

Let this serve as a friendly reminder to make sure you're registered to vote for the election on November 3!




