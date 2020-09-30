Twitter Is Not Pleased With Chris Wallace's Performance as Debate Moderator

Prior to the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, Fox News' Chris Wallace, the moderator of the night, said he wants to be "as invisible as possible." At times, he certainly followed through on that promise. Wallace allowed President Trump to diverge from the topics at hand, and watched as Joe Biden and Trump talked over each other within the first 10 minutes of the 90-minute debate. Other times, Wallace began directly debating with Trump and the right criticized him of taking Biden's side.

The unanimous opinion from the left and the right? People were incredibly frustrated with Wallace's performance as debate moderator, left with only one word to describe the night: chaotic. See the reactions to Wallace's debate moderation from across the political spectrum, below.

Chris Wallace had a NIGHT pic.twitter.com/pPL7ojqeVs — The Recount (@therecount) September 30, 2020

#ChrisWallace, this is a disgrace. A moderator enforces the rules. That’s the point of having a moderator. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 30, 2020

I turned it off after “Proud Boys stand by.” Chris Wallace is a joke, and Joe Biden needs to fire his debate prep opponent.



At this point, I’m just trying to take any sort of solace in the fact that there are relatively few undecided voters at this stage? I guess? — pfpicardi (@pfpicardi) September 30, 2020

Hellllo Chris Wallace??? Looking for a moderator here. Jesus Christ what a fricken mess. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace acting like he's genuinely surprised that *Donald Trump* would break the rules? — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) September 30, 2020

Can somebody tell me why Chris Wallace just let Trump off the hook over condemning the white supremacists when he told the Proud Boys to stand by? #Debates2020 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 30, 2020

The only time Chris Wallace asserted himself was to attempt to hold a man who was not in office responsible for the federal response to riots in Portland. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 30, 2020

The fact that Chris Wallace didn’t follow up on Trump’s “Proud Boys stand by” call to violence. He’s an embarrassment. This debate is a joke. — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 30, 2020

chris wallace spent the start of the debate bashing biden for kamala saying trump would muzzle scientists on coronavirus ..... and is now asking trump for his personal takes on the science of climate change — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 30, 2020

Not since @Schwarzenegger starred in Kindergarten Cop have the American people seen someone lose control of the circus more epically than Chris Wallace. He should have turned the microphone off — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace has completely given up.



I had moderately middling hopes.#Debates2020 — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace is now reading Biden's energy plan back to him to remind Biden what's in his plan.



I have never, never seen anything like this from a moderator. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 30, 2020

It would have been nice to have a moderator for this debate tonight. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) September 30, 2020

Disgraceful. Chris Wallace. My God. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace couldn't moderate a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) September 30, 2020

So Chris Wallace asks Trump about the science of climate change, but does NOT ask Biden about the science of what a human life begins. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) September 30, 2020

Trump physically can’t stand still or stop talking when the truth is being told about himself. He just keeps launching himself into the middle of Biden’s answers and running right over Chris Wallace’s questions. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 30, 2020

How much is the Biden campaign paying Chris Wallace to cover for their candidate? — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace is the most irritating person on this broadcast, which is saying something. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 30, 2020

If I were Chris Wallace I would leave. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) September 30, 2020

No one is laughing Chris — Samhita (@TheSamhita) September 30, 2020

The loser of this debate: Chris Wallace — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) September 30, 2020

Where is the moderator — where is the moderator. Where is the moderator — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace need his check garnished. You were paid for a job you didn’t DO. — Sean Garrette (@sgarretteskin) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace interrupted Trump 35 times tonight.



He did not interrupt Biden once. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 30, 2020

Bottom line:



Chris Wallace lost control. And Trump was out of control.



He showed why he cannot be trusted with the nation’s highest office—or even the lowest. #debates — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace lost the debate. #DebateTuesday — Denise McAllister (@McAllisterDen) September 30, 2020

Expectations of Trump are so low that so are the standards by which he is held accountable. Chris Wallace gave him far too much deference and unchecked power to disregard the rules. Trump should have been disqualified from the debate. — LaTosha Brown (@MsLaToshaBrown) September 30, 2020

I’ve seen middle schoolers debate in a more articulate manner. This is a fucking embarrassment. #ChrisWallace get control of this. — Mel Robbins (@melrobbins) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace's debate performance tonight is a great reminder that kindergarten teachers are underpaid. #Debates2020 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2020

Don't just condemn Chris Wallace's performance because he was never in control. His questions were ill-structured. He didn't follow-up. And he did not ask the big questions that needed asking--on taxes, on COVID, on Russia, on climate, on every issue. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace now feels the pain of women in meetings. — Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) September 30, 2020

Never seen a debate where the moderator has to say to a president, “ hold on mr. President you’re going really like this question “ as a way to regain control. — Karen Finney (@finneyk) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace before and after the debate: pic.twitter.com/ybkyy8f29C — 🔻NeverBiden's🦵H🅰️iry🦵Leg 🚩🏴 (@BernieToVest) September 30, 2020

