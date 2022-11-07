Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Election Day is nearly upon us, but voting in the 2022 midterm elections is already well underway. People are voting not just for their U.S. representatives and senators, but also for state governors, state secretaries, city councilmembers, and more. Environmental issues, gun policy, LGBTQ+ rights, and abortion rights (just to name a few) are all on the table, so your vote in the midterm election matters. A lot. With so many important issues at stake, you're hopefully registered to vote and fired up about the election, just like your favorite A-listers. From Oprah Winfrey to Harry Styles to Cher, many celebrities have already gone public with their endorsements.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Karwai Tang)

EGOT-winner John Legend has been vocal on his Twitter account in support of several Democrat candidates ahead of the midterm elections. So far, he's tweeted his support for Stacey Abrams (Georgia Governor), Julie Gunnigle (Maricopa County, AZ Attorney), Pamela Price (Alameda County, CA District Attorney), Allison Miller (Florida State Attorney), Kimberly Graham (Polk County, Iowa Attorney), Rahsaan Hall (Plymouth County, MA District Attorney), Mary Moriarty (Hennepin County, MN Attorney), Wesley Bell (St. Louis, MO Prosecuting Attorney), Joe Gonzales (Bexar County, Texas District Attorney), John Creuzot (Dallas County, Texas District Attorney), and Leesa Manion (King County, WA Prosecutor).

Paul Rudd for John Fetterman in PA

(Image credit: Paul Rudd attends the premiere of Disney And Marvel's "Ant-Man And The Wasp" on June 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. )

Ant-Man himself is showing support for Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who is running as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate. According to Fetterman's Twitter, the actor joined Fetterman in a grassroots fundraiser on October 18.

Oprah Winfrey for Stacey Abrams in GA and John Fetterman in PA

(Image credit: Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey has been a fan of Democrat Stacey Abrams since her previous unsuccessful campaign for Georgia Governor in 2018. On October 20, Winfrey joined Abrams for a chat on Abrams' campaign website, per the AP. “I’m wishing that the people of Georgia come out and make that a reality for you and the state of Georgia,” Winfrey said. Additionally, Winfrey endorsed John Fetterman for the Pennsylvania Senate, rejecting her protégé Mehmet Oz, aka Dr. Oz, per NPR.

Harry Styles for Beto O'Rourke in Texas

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

During a concert in Austin, the singer showed his support for Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Beto O'Rourke, by flashing his guitar with a sticker that read "BETO FOR TEXAS."

Mark Ruffalo for Kathy Hochul and Antonio Delgado in NY

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Another member of the Avengers is getting vocal on social media about the midterms. Over the last couple of weeks, Mark Ruffalo has shared a ton of information on the elections on his Twitter account. In one post, the actor wrote, "Vote like tomorrow may be the last time your vote is ever counted again! #VoteBlue." He's personally endorsed New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, and New York Lieutenant Governor, Antonio Delgado, as they both seek re-election.

Cher for Kathy Hochul in NY and Catherine Cortez Masto in NV

(Image credit: Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

Cher has also taken to Twitter to show her support for New York Governor Kathy Hochul. In a video, Cher spoke out against Trump supporter and Hochul's opponent, Lee Zeldin, and encouraged viewers to vote for Hochul. In a separate video posted to her Twitter account, Cher endorsed Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, who's seeking re-election.

Chelsea Handler for Lina Hidalgo in TX

(Image credit: Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Chelsea Handler is typically vocal about her political stance, and this year is no different. The comedian has been encouraging people to vote Democrat across the board in several tweets. According to one post, she's donated to the campaign of Lina Hidalgo, who's running for Harris County, Texas Judge.

Lin-Manuel Miranda for Beto O' Rourke and Rochelle Garza in Texas, Raphael Warnock in GA

(Image credit: Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The musical mastermind has been working hard to encourage young Latinos to show up at the voting booths this November. Miranda proudly showed his support for Beto O’ Rourke and Democratic Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza, while speaking at a rally in Houston. “I’m here because I believe Latinos can change this country,” Miranda said. “We are our brother’s keepers and our sister’s keepers, and we are supposed to have each other’s back. It always seems impossible until it is done.” Additionally, Miranda attended a rally back in October for the re-election of Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kacey Musgraves for Beto O' Rourke in Texas

(Image credit: Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Texas native Kacey Musgraves hilariously supported Beto O’ Rourke while performing at the Austin City Limits music festival. When Musgraves turned to the crowd and asked for a drink, O' Rourke came to her rescue with a beer in hand. As he walked off stage, the crowd began a "Beto!" chant.

Barbra Streisand for John Fetterman in PA

(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand took to Twitter to endorse John Fetterman's bid to the U.S. Senate. "John Fetterman deserves credit for debating while still recovering from a stroke," she wrote. "He will recover and make a fine Senator while Dr. Oz will always be the man who wants a 'local official' in the room when a woman discusses her own healthcare with her doctor."

(Image credit: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

On a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, actress Kerry Washington said, "No matter what you think, your vote matters. I want your vote to count. That's what a democracy is." Since then, she's been across the country attending rallies and encouraging people to vote. She teamed up with Camila Cabello at an event in Las Vegas and made a timely TikTok on several Democrat candidates in Arizona. So far, Washington has endorsed Mark Kelly (AZ Senator), Katie Hobbs (AZ Governor), Adrian Fontes (AZ Secretary of State), Jocelyn Benson (MI Secretary of State), Gretchen Whitmer (MI Governor), Kyra Harris Bolden (MI Justice), and John Fetterman (PA Senate).

Leonardo DiCaprio for Kathy Hochul in NY

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Environmentalism is near and dear to Leonardo DiCaprio's heart, so for the 2022 midterm elections, he's supporting Kathy Hochul. He tweeted, "New Yorkers - vote early for Democratic Governor @KathyHochul. She will protect NY's fracking ban & our climate."