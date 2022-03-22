Fancy dinners and costly ticket prices add up, especially when you're trying to get to know somebody new. We would all love to be able to splash out big on every date, but unfortunately, that's just not the lifestyle most of us can afford to live. But you shouldn't have to choose between wooing the attractive human of your dreams (or even just the attractive human of the moment from Tinder) and paying rent. That's where affordable date planning comes into play. Or you can take things a step beyond "affordable" into "cheap"—or even hop two steps ahead into free date territory. (If you're looking for indoor-specific date ideas, we've got those too.)

Cheap dates (that don't feel cheap) aren't just for people in those early stages of relationships. Long-term couples still need a steady supply of good date night options, especially if they're sticking to a budget or just not into fancy schmancy expensive dinners. To help out literally anyone looking to have a fun date night on the cheap, we've put together the ultimate guide to dating on a real-person budget, from creative second date options to outdoorsy adventures that only require a little bit of spare cash and the right attitude.