The world of sex toys is vast and accommodating, encompassing a variety of vibrators, dildos, anal toys, and more that can be used for solo masturbation or for partner play. This means that no matter how you like to receive pleasure, there's an option for you. And while many women find that they can only climax from clitoral stimulation, a great deal of people with vaginas prefer G-spot, or internal, stimulation, and are therefore partial to dildos and G-spot vibrators.

But what sets a G-spot vibrator apart from its fellow sex toys?

"A G-spot vibrator is different from other vibrators because its primary focus is to stimulate the G-spot," says Marla Renee Stewart, MA, a sexologist and sexpert for Lovers (opens in new tab). "Some use vibration only, while some use thrusting and vibration for stimulation. Trying the different ones helps you to decide which vibrator is best for you."

Angie Rowntree, the founder and director of ethical porn site Sssh.com (opens in new tab), adds that this type of vibrator is "designed with a curved shaft to arouse the G-spot in women" and is "close cousins of the dual action vibrators that aim to please your G-spot and clitoris simultaneously [a.k.a. rabbit vibrators]," but is particularly suited to those who enjoy penetration and/or who find the clitoral stimulation too intense.

But what is a G-spot exactly, and how do you find it? And once you find it, how do you know which G-spot toy is right for you? To answer these questions and more, we consulted sexperts, sexologists, and even employed our own personal experience to help you learn everything you need to know about the mysterious G-spot, how to stimulate it, and the best toys on the market for your most satisfying G-spot orgasm yet.

What is a G-Spot?

The G-spot is the source of countless arguments, discussions, and pop culture phenomena. Some say it's an extension of the clitoris, some say that only certain women have one, and others claim it doesn't exist. The existence of the G-spot vibrator, however, along with the testimony of countless women, leads me to contend that there is, indeed, a G-spot, and it's worth learning about.

"The g-spot, also known as the Gräfenberg spot, was 'discovered' by a German doctor named Ernst Gränfenberg (hence 'g-spot') in 1953," Rowntree tells us. She goes on to explain, "The g-spot is located a few inches inside the front (anterior) vaginal wall. When aroused, it becomes swollen and can lead to intense orgasms and even squirting."

Stewart, on the other hand, says that the g-spot can be known as "the female prostate, the clitoral-urethral-vaginal (CUV) complex, the urethral sponge, and so on," and says that the g-spot is "simply the prostate―the thing that is connected to your bladder and urethra" while simultaneously admitting, "Technically, we could argue that all stimulation is clitoral stimulation because of the clitoris and its external and internal parts."

Confusing? Yes, we know. Female pleasure is unbelievably understudied, and therefore society's understanding of it is largely anecdotal. Stewart admits, "The g-spot can sometimes be contested because it is different on every single body and placed in a different spot on every single body." Rowntree, meanwhile, points out, "Some sexologists, especially the renowned Dr. Ruth, have expressed skepticism about its existence, and are also concerned that the pressure to find the g-spot and orgasm with it can cause performance anxiety that sabotages pleasure."

Indeed, many vagina owners (and their partners) feel like failures if they cannot bring about an orgasm through penetration. In reality, it's completely normal for women to have specific and differing needs when it comes to sexual pleasure, including a preference for clitoral rather than g-spot stimulation.

"There’s a whole world of pleasure points on a woman’s body, so never feel like you are limited," says Rowntree, "Explore what feels right for you and don’t worry about comparing how your body and pleasure works to what works for someone else."

Finding Your G-Spot

But for those who do enjoy penetration (or who think they would), and are curious about finding their g-spot, there's a way of pinning that sweet spot down. Stewart says that this step is essential before finding the perfect G-spot toy for you.

"Everyone's G-spot is in a different place, so just because someone says they found it by going 2 inches in and 1 inch up, yours might not necessarily be in that space," she says. "With that said, once you find your G-spot, then you want to stimulate it by providing pressure with the vibrator while it's vibrating. You can move it around, move it in and out, stimulating the outside of the vaginal canal, too."

But remember: You won't feel anything if you're not in the mood! Throw on some porn or an erotic film and use some high-quality lube to get in the mood. Stewart also says that "erotic breathing [can] help you relax and get you the orgasm you desire."

Best Beginner G-Spot Vibrators

"The type of vibrator you want to have is a vibrator that sits well inside of you and is compatible for the type of vagina you have," Stewart advises those who are just beginning their G-spot journeys. This is why the aforementioned self-exploration is so crucial. She explains, "You may have a more shallow vagina or you may have a longer vagina, so finding the perfect fit is necessary if you don't want to waste your time." Below, check out some of our favorite G-spot vibrators for early self-exploration and prime G-spot stimulation.

(opens in new tab) plusOne G-Spot Massager $33 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $32.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $32.99 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) This is my personal favorite. Not only is it easy and intuitive to use, but it has multiple vibration settings, is completely waterproof, and never fails to get the job done.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Desire Luxury Rechargeable G-Spot Vibrator $90 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) "This vibrator provides direct g-spot stimulation for increased arousal and intense orgasms," says sex therapist Shamyra Howard. It also has simple, intuitive plus- and minus- shaped controls through which you can easily control the intensity of the toy's vibrations.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney G-Slim Rechargeable G-Spot Vibrator $35 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) "For beginners, the Lovehoney G-Slim Rechargeable G-Spot Vibrator is a great option," says Frye-Nekrasova. "The design allows you to stimulate the g-spot even if you aren't sure exactly where it is, because of the bulbous head design."

(opens in new tab) Dame Arc G-Spot Vibrator $115 at Dame (opens in new tab) If you're nervous about the $100+ price tag of this toy, don't be. Review after review says that this toy is completely worth the money because of its powerful vibrations, customizable settings, and sleek material. One person even said that it changed her mind about penetration, which she hadn't enjoyed before!

(opens in new tab) Tabu The Kit $145 at Tabu (opens in new tab) We love the health and self-acceptance focus of this set. This g-spot vibrator comes with a botte of organic, hypo-allergenic lube, and it was developed with clinicians, therapists, and users to be a "healing" experience. Several reviews report a diminishing in penetration-related pain and friction after using this product, with one customer writing that the items' capacity to heal is "all that they promised to be and more."

(opens in new tab) LELO Gigi 2 $160 at Babeland (opens in new tab) This vibrator has eight different vibration settings, is completely waterproof, and is made of soft medical-grade silicone that's warm to the touch. Reviewers say that it's perfect for those looking to purchase their first vibrator as well as those who are more accustomed to g-spot stimulation.

(opens in new tab) Lora DiCarlo Sway $130 at Lora DiCarlo (opens in new tab) This toy is designed with diversity in mind, featuring a "dual-ended" design that can be utilized for g-spot or p-spot exploration. Great for both solo and partner play, reviewers love its ergonomic design, describing it as sleek, sensual, and even healing.

Best G-Spot Vibrators for the Experienced

If you're a G-spot connoisseur and know exactly how to bring yourself incredible penetrative pleasure, you may be in the market for a more advanced product. The options below employ cutting-edge technology, unique shapes, and novel movements and vibration patterns so you can bring yourself to a whole new world of stimulation.

(opens in new tab) We-Vibe Rave $119 at We-Vibe (opens in new tab) "Need something to make you 'twist and shout'?" teases Rowntree. "The We-Vibe Rave throws your body a party unlike any other. With 10 unique settings and a luxurious silicone feel, you’ll also be happy to know Rave is rechargeable and app compatible too."

(opens in new tab) We-Vibe Chorus App and Remote Controlled Couple's Vibrator $199 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) "For advanced users, the We-Vibe Chorus is my biggest recommendation," says Frye-Nekrasova. "It is a remote and app-controlled dual stimulator that allows for hands-free stimulation and can be used during partner play."

(opens in new tab) Lovers Night Rider Vibrator $99 at Lovers (opens in new tab) "If you're looking for just g-spot stimulation, the Lovers Night Rider is a fantastic pick. Not only does it have 12 vibrations, but the ridges on the outside stimulate the entrance to the vaginal canal which is one of the most sensitive parts of the vagina," Stewart tells us. "Plus, if you're a squirter, it's waterproof and submersible just in case you want to take it in the tub with you. What's cool about this vibrator is that it has a turbo boost for each vibrational setting, so you get that kickstart every time you move up a level!"

(opens in new tab) Hot Octopuss KURVE $130 at Hot Octopuss (opens in new tab) "KURVE features a patented 'dual-motor Treble and Bass technology' that really allows you to customize your experience fully," Rowntree raves. "It has a soft gel tip with a broad surface area and ergonomic contours that make finding your G-spot―or any desired spot―into an earth-shattering, orgasmic excursion."

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Desire Luxury Rechargeable Curved G-Spot Vibrator $90 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) This toy is curved at a sharper-than-usual angle in order to reach "unique pleasure zones" and "nestle in your g-spot." This is a tall order, indeed, but reviewers seem to agree that it's succeeded: It has a near-perfect rating on Lovehoney's site, and the review section features more claims of squirting than I have ever seen in a review section of any sex toy (and I read a lot of these).

(opens in new tab) PipeDream Her Ultimate Pleasure $148 at Babeland (opens in new tab) This one-of-a-kind toy not only provides top-notch g-spot stimulation (it has four motors and is a total of ten inches long), but it also has a suction cup at one end complete with a fake tongue to be utilized all over the body (think: nipples). One reviewer enthusiastically writes, "Whoever invented this deserves the Nobel Peace prize for inventions."

(opens in new tab) FemmeFun Wireless Turbo Shaft $112 at Babeland (opens in new tab) This g-spot vibrator is shaped like a penis for those who enjoy such textures, and has eight different vibration settings. It has a suction cup base to optimize solo pleasure capabilities, but a reviewer also says that it's a great fit for partner play because it also fits well into a strap-on harness.

Meet the Experts

Marla Renee Stewart Sexologist, Intimacy Coach, and Sexpert for sexual wellness brand Lovers Marla Renee Stewart, MA is a professional sexologist and intimacy/relationship/sex coach. In addition to working as a speaker and author on these topics, she is also a sexpert for the sexual wellness brand Lovers ,owns a sexual education company called Velvet Lips, and is a faculty member at Clayton State University, where she teaches Sociology and Women’s and Gender Studies. Co-Founder of the Sex Down South Conference and a board member of both PARK Reproductive Justice NOW! and the Diverse Sexualities and Research Education Institute, Stewart is passionate about bringing together diverse voices in order to spread sexual education and liberation. You may also know Stewart from the media: She has been featured on over 60 podcasts and and television shows, making appearances on the likes of Netflix’s Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, VH1's Love & HipHop Atlanta, GPB's Personal Injury Court, and Oxygen's Bad Girls Club: Atlanta. In addition, she also sits on the Boards for SPARK Reproductive Justice NOW! and the Diverse Sexualities and Research Education Institute.

Javay Frye-Nekrasova, MEd Sex Educator, Pleasure Professional, Academic, and Media Personality Javay Frye-Nekrasova, MEd, is a sex educator, pleasure professional, and sex expert for Lovehoney. Specializing in pleasure, communication, and sex toys, she is passionate about making comprehensive sex education accessible for all and is in the process of earning a PhD in Human Sexuality from the California Institute of Integral Studies. Her research focuses on sex work, porn, as well as the relationship between the media and society's understanding of sexuality. She also provides sex education via YouTube and social media for her digital series, In Bed With a Millennial. You can find her on Instagram here: @MillennialSexpert.

Angie Rowntree Founder & Director of ethical feminist porn site Sssh.com Canadian-born Angie Rowntree is an award-winning indie filmmaker who pivoted into ethical porn when she founded Sssh.com, a porn site that exclusively produces ethical, feminist material. The site has won numerous awards and is the longest running feminist porn site on the internet.